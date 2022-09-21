NEAT Companies Welcomed to Fairfield Industrial Park with Thursday, September 22nd Ribbon Cutting

Read full article on original website
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.22.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WacoTrib.com
The Castle makes its mark: A look inside before ‘Fixer Upper’ debut
"Are you ready to see your fixer-upper?" How many times have "Fixer Upper" fans heard Joanna Gaines say those words before the big reveal on their popular home renovation show?. And here I was, standing outside the Cottonland Castle, i.e., Chip and Jo Gaines’ most famous Magnolia acquisition (outside of...
freestonecountytimesonline.com
A Day of Fun for the Family Set for Oct. 1st at the Fairgrounds in Fairfield
Only seven days before the annual Trooper Allen Family Fun Day, set for Saturday, October 1, 2022 at the fairgrounds in Fairfield, Texas. Join us for a car show and swap meet, Dachshund Derby, K-9 demonstrations, cornhole tournament, food trucks, children’s area with bounce house, raffle, foam party, pet costume contest, Fallen Heroes 5K, live music, and more!
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Do Well, Be Well with Diabetes – 5-week Program Begins Oct. 6th
Do Well, Be Well with Diabetes is a program for people with Type 2 Diabetes. It is a 5-week program that explores a new topic each week. Get facts from diabetic experts and professional educators, ask the questions you want answered, get the encouragement you need to make positive changes and meet others who have the same concerns you do.
KLTV
Boil water notice issued for some Henderson County residents
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Westwood Beach Water System customers in Henderson County are advised to boil their water for personal consumption until further notice. The notice is issued due to reduced distribution system pressure. Personal consumption includes washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc. Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.
texasstandard.org
Cut off: East Texans fished and hunted here for generations – until a new owner built a fence
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cutoff was a godsend for Dustin Baker’s family. The Cutoff is a long, skinny body of water that runs about 12 miles along the border of Henderson and Navarro counties. It’s public property, owned by the state. It was originally part of the Trinity River, but in the 1920s, a levee project to mitigate flooding along the Trinity changed the river’s path and the Cutoff was separated from its main stream.
KWTX
Catalytic converter stolen from KWTX employee’s truck in broad daylight; dealerships struggle to keep up with demand
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police reports about six-to-eight catalytic converter thefts a week since July, and one of those weekly catalytic converter thefts happened to a KWTX employee while he was working at the station last Thursday. The dealership told him the $5,000 part would take up to two...
Beautiful Modern Farmhouse For Sale in Ben Wheeler, Texas
If you’ve had the pleasure of visiting Ben Wheeler, Texas you know how much charm the little town offers to visitors. It’s small but it’s a fun place to visit and spend some time which is why I wanted to see what cool properties are currently for sale in the area and there were more options than I expected with the real estate market still so hot across East Texas. But the one house and nice piece of property that stuck out to me was a gorgeous modern farmhouse that would be perfect for any family.
A free medical clinic opened in rural East Texas. Thousands poured in for help.
TEXAS TRIBUNE – Juanita Franklin was driving through the East Texas town of Gun Barrel City a couple of years ago when she saw a new sign down the road from the Christian Life Center food pantry where she volunteers. It promised something she desperately needed: “Healthcare Access for All!” Franklin, whose left leg is […]
KWTX
Lacy Lakeview police units hit while working fatal crash
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two Lacy Lakeview Police Department officers are okay after both of their vehicles were hit by a driver while they were working a fatal crash Saturday morning. The accident occurred on FM 933 and Spring Lake Rd. where authorities were working on a fatal motorcycle crash...
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Eula Faye Harber
Eula Faye Harber, 87, of Fairfield, gained her angel wings on Sunday, September 18, 2022 in Fairfield. Visitation will be 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Capps Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Capps Memorial Chapel with Bro. Dick Pickens officiating. Interment will follow at Fairfield Cemetery. Pallbearers are Derek Scott, Spencer Scott, Chad Scott, Cody Scott, Brent Scott and Blake Scott. Honorary pallbearer is Cody deCordova.
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Freestone County Sheriff’s Report
On 9/8/2022, the FCSO assisted the Freestone County District Attorney’s Office and Pct. 3 Constable’s Office with executing a search warrant on the northeast side of Fairfield. While executing the search warrant, a male subject was found to be in possession of over 10 grams of methamphetamine that was packaged in individual bags. The male subject was arrested by the FCSO on a charge unrelated to the search warrant of Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance PG 1 >4g <200g (First Degree Felony).
fox44news.com
Man charged with beating, seriously injuring co-worker
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 32-year-old Waco man has been arrested and charged with assaulting a co-worker – resulting in injuries that left him unable to eat food for eight weeks. Anthony Phasith Soukhapon was charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault and arrested this week in connection with...
Henderson County Sheriff’s Office asks public to help them locate 3 ‘most wanted fugitives’
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find three of their “most wanted fugitives.” Patricia Garza, 42, of Chandler is wanted for child endangerment. She is 5’2” and weighs 110 lbs. Johnny Lee Carey, 64, of Athens is wanted for unauthorized use of a vehicle. […]
KLTV
High-speed chase from Garland ends on I-20 in Van Zandt County
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A high-speed chase which began in Garland ended with three arrests after concluding in Van Zandt County. According to Lt. Richard Maldonado, Public Information Officer for the Garland Police Department, the call came in around 1 p.m. of a disturbance/burglary on Salem Dr. in the city of Garland.
inforney.com
Three suspects detained in Van Zandt County after chase out of Garland
Law enforcement detained three suspects Wednesday afternoon in Van Zandt County following a chase that started in Garland. Lt. Richard Maldonado, spokesman for Garland Police Department, said officers responded to a burglary call in the 4000 block of Salem Drive in Garland after gunshots were reported. Maldonado said the suspects...
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Lions Take First Win in Buffalo 30-12
The Teague Lions scored a season high 30 points on the road and that was enough to give the Lions their first win of the season. The 30-12 win over the Buffalo Bison ended the non-district portion of the schedule. The Lions took a 24-0 first quarter lead and never...
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Bulldogs Outscored by Blooming Groe 35-26
The Wortham Bulldogs allowed a late touchdown and fell in their final non-district tune up 35-26 to the Blooming Grove Lions at Bulldog Stadium Friday night. Both teams came into the game unbeaten at 3-0 and Wortham lead early, but penalties and a couple of offensive miscues allowed a couple of short Blooming Grove drives for scores and was the difference in the game.
