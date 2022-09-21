NEAT Companies Welcomed to Fairfield Industrial Park with Thursday, September 22nd Ribbon Cutting

If you’ve had the pleasure of visiting Ben Wheeler, Texas you know how much charm the little town offers to visitors. It’s small but it’s a fun place to visit and spend some time which is why I wanted to see what cool properties are currently for sale in the area and there were more options than I expected with the real estate market still so hot across East Texas. But the one house and nice piece of property that stuck out to me was a gorgeous modern farmhouse that would be perfect for any family.

BEN WHEELER, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO