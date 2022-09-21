Read full article on original website
A website lists one town in Illinois as “Unexpectedly Great”
It is a town in Illinois that you wouldn't think to spend a weekend getaway in. But one website in Illinois says not only should you take a weekend getaway there, but the town is unexpectedly great for a weekend getaway, which town is it...?. According to the website Thrillist.com,...
WCIA
The history behind the Moses Yoder home
Levi Yoder takes us through the Moses Yoder home on the site of the Illinois Amish Heritage Center. The Illinois Amish Heritage Center is hosting a public horse-drawn slip scraper groundbreaking event. September 23, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at their campus located between Arcola and Arthur, Illinois, on Illinois Route...
Want To Know If Radar Detectors Are Legal In Illinois?
The other day a friend and I were talking about things you see in or on cars very often. Bench seats, cigarette lighters, and antennas on the exterior. Another thing I feel like I haven't spotted in a while is a radar detector. If there is one in the car, are radar detectors legal in Illinois?
chambanamoms.com
Champaign Women New Owners of Downtown Plant Store
Like most things in life, timing is everything. For friends Kristyn McReaken and Riley Ramirez, the timing was right for the pair to buy Plantify, a houseplant store in downtown Champaign. The two took official ownership of Plantify on Aug. 15, renamed the store Planted, and are excited to see...
Central Illinois Proud
When could the first freeze arrive in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Temperatures across Central Illinois are getting cooler and its only a matter of time before we start waking up with frost on our windshields and lawns. But when might Central Illinois experience it’s first freeze of the season? Here’s a look at our average first, earliest and latest freezes on record for many central Illinois communities.
Here's When Hummingbirds Are Expected to Finish Their Migration Through Illinois
As the days get shorter and the air gets brisker in Illinois, many are bracing themselves for the winter — even hummingbirds. In fact, hummingbirds started their migration to the warm confines of the south long before a tinge of cold weather hit the area, according to experts. In...
WCIA
The history of the barn being raised at Illinois Amish Heritage Center
This large, five-bay, Pennsylvania-style barn features the typical forebay overhang on the east side, and a drive-in threshing floor on the west side. On the lower level are stalls for six draft horses, pens for various livestock, and the milking bay along with grain and feed bins. The upper level is open for hay and grain storage. The barn was dismantled in February and the timbers were shipped to the facilities of Trillium Dell Timber Works, now Firmatas, in Galesburg, Illinois for restoration or replacement as needed.
aledotimesrecord.com
A 1.3K mile C02 pipeline coming through western Illinois? Here's what you need to know
GALESBURG — If you live in western or central Illinois, there’s a chance a 1,300 mile-long pipeline could be built nearby. Named the Heartland Greenway, the project would bury a pipeline about a mile beneath the ground to transport carbon dioxide (CO2) from at least 20 different ethanol processor plants across five midwestern states.
Man died, unrelated to fire
HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Hoopeston Fire Department responded to a house fire call late Wednesday evening. Officials from the department said a passerby called in the fire. Around 11:30 p.m. HFD arrived at a house on fire at 728 East Thompson Road. The house is not a complete loss, but there is substantial damage, said […]
977wmoi.com
Local Farmer Justin Allaman Says Crops in Good Shape for West Central Illinois
Harvest 2022 has arrived. Here in West Central Illinois, local farmer and Chair of the Warren-Henderson Farm Bureau Young Leaders Justin Allaman, says as farmers begin getting into the fields, the crop looks good for the so called “garden spot” of the state, however other areas are experiencing dry conditions:
37 Years Ago: First Farm Aid Held in Champaign, Ill.
Thirty-seven years ago today, on Sept. 22, 1985, the very first Farm Aid was held in Champaign, Ill. Farm Aid, hosted by Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp and Neil Young, was created after Bob Dylan said during Live Aid, which raised money for Ethiopian farmers during the famine, "Wouldn’t it be great if we did something for our own farmers right here in America?" The inaugural event was held at the University of Illinois' Memorial Stadium, with Dylan, BB King, Roy Orbison, Loretta Lynn, Billy Joel and Tom Petty among the list of performers. More than 80,000 people attended, kicking off an annual event that has, as of 2020, raised nearly $60 million.
2022 Fall Foliage Maps Predict When Leaves Will Reach Peak Colors in Illinois
Several 2022 fall foliage maps have emerged as the season turns a new leaf, giving an estimated insight into when Illinois' greenery will start to glow with new golden hues. According to the state’s tourism office, peak fall colors usually arrive the second week of October in the Chicago area and along the Mississippi River, with central Illinois seeing peak color in the middle of the month, and the southern portion of the state hitting its peak in the final week of the month.
Herald & Review
Illinois farmers anticipate ‘average’ crop
It may be a ho-hum harvest for Illinois farmers, but likely not a bad year overall. As they ease their combines into the fields, few major problems lurk. Agronomists see a decent, if not great, crop. “Overall, corn has looked good this year,” said Bob Lawless, an agronomist with Golden...
WCIA
What does the future hold for the Illinois Amish Heritage Center?
Wilmer Otto shares what the future looks like for the Illinois Amish Heritage Center. The mission of the Illinois Amish Heritage Preservation Center is to enhance the preservation, understanding, and appreciation of all aspects of the culture and heritage of the Amish people in Illinois from 1865 to the present.
wglt.org
For the ISSCS 'Homers,' there really is no place like home
East of Beech Street and north of Fort Jesse Road in Normal, there’s a neighborhood that looks different from the rest. Old brick homes — some occupied, some empty — are positioned on quaint, tree lined lanes surrounding the Normal Community Activity Center. On the other side...
Where does Illinois land on the list of Best States for Fishing?
Illinois is known for being a great place to get pizza, watch a pro sports game, and enjoy city life. But is the Land of Lincoln one of the best states to go fishing in? Find out where Illinois is on the Best & Worst States for Fishing list. According...
Brown makes history, Illinois shuts out Chattanooga
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Chase Brown became the first running back in Illinois football history to run for 100 or more yards in five straight games, quarterback Tommy DeVito threw for 329 yards and the Illinois defense held Chattanooga scoreless in a win in the first Thursday night game in Memorial Stadium history. Brown finished the […]
Illinois, If You Smell Cucumbers In Your Garage Leave Immediately
I doubt anyone is making a salad in the garage which means the smell of Cucumbers could be a very bad thing. Allegedly some venomous snakes do smell like vegetables. With it getting colder outside more, and more animals try to move inside. While Bats and Birds usually go to...
Illinois Man Is So Drunk He Hits Two Cops In The Ding Ding
This man is going behind bars for a while after kicking some Illinois police officers below the belt. Just because it works, doesn't make it right. If you really want to hurt a guy, then kick him below the belt. Remember, it is the cheap way of knocking a man down. It is so painful for men that I don't feel really comfortable talking about it. I don't have respect for any dude that pulls that move on someone. If you want to take an arrest to the next level, then kick a police officer down there.
Accidental fire displaces one person
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A person is displaced after a fire in their home, which firefighters said started from cooking. Around 9:45 p.m., the Champaign Fire Department arrived at a home at 1707 Carolyn Drive and put out a fire primarily contained in the kitchen. Once firefighters were on the scene, they reported smoke coming […]
