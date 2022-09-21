ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

WCIA

The history behind the Moses Yoder home

Levi Yoder takes us through the Moses Yoder home on the site of the Illinois Amish Heritage Center. The Illinois Amish Heritage Center is hosting a public horse-drawn slip scraper groundbreaking event. September 23, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at their campus located between Arcola and Arthur, Illinois, on Illinois Route...
ARTHUR, IL
Q985

Want To Know If Radar Detectors Are Legal In Illinois?

The other day a friend and I were talking about things you see in or on cars very often. Bench seats, cigarette lighters, and antennas on the exterior. Another thing I feel like I haven't spotted in a while is a radar detector. If there is one in the car, are radar detectors legal in Illinois?
ILLINOIS STATE
chambanamoms.com

Champaign Women New Owners of Downtown Plant Store

Like most things in life, timing is everything. For friends Kristyn McReaken and Riley Ramirez, the timing was right for the pair to buy Plantify, a houseplant store in downtown Champaign. The two took official ownership of Plantify on Aug. 15, renamed the store Planted, and are excited to see...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

When could the first freeze arrive in Central Illinois?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Temperatures across Central Illinois are getting cooler and its only a matter of time before we start waking up with frost on our windshields and lawns. But when might Central Illinois experience it’s first freeze of the season? Here’s a look at our average first, earliest and latest freezes on record for many central Illinois communities.
WCIA

The history of the barn being raised at Illinois Amish Heritage Center

This large, five-bay, Pennsylvania-style barn features the typical forebay overhang on the east side, and a drive-in threshing floor on the west side. On the lower level are stalls for six draft horses, pens for various livestock, and the milking bay along with grain and feed bins. The upper level is open for hay and grain storage. The barn was dismantled in February and the timbers were shipped to the facilities of Trillium Dell Timber Works, now Firmatas, in Galesburg, Illinois for restoration or replacement as needed.
ARTHUR, IL
WCIA

Man died, unrelated to fire

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Hoopeston Fire Department responded to a house fire call late Wednesday evening. Officials from the department said a passerby called in the fire. Around 11:30 p.m. HFD arrived at a house on fire at 728 East Thompson Road. The house is not a complete loss, but there is substantial damage, said […]
HOOPESTON, IL
KIX 105.7

37 Years Ago: First Farm Aid Held in Champaign, Ill.

Thirty-seven years ago today, on Sept. 22, 1985, the very first Farm Aid was held in Champaign, Ill. Farm Aid, hosted by Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp and Neil Young, was created after Bob Dylan said during Live Aid, which raised money for Ethiopian farmers during the famine, "Wouldn’t it be great if we did something for our own farmers right here in America?" The inaugural event was held at the University of Illinois' Memorial Stadium, with Dylan, BB King, Roy Orbison, Loretta Lynn, Billy Joel and Tom Petty among the list of performers. More than 80,000 people attended, kicking off an annual event that has, as of 2020, raised nearly $60 million.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
NBC Chicago

2022 Fall Foliage Maps Predict When Leaves Will Reach Peak Colors in Illinois

Several 2022 fall foliage maps have emerged as the season turns a new leaf, giving an estimated insight into when Illinois' greenery will start to glow with new golden hues. According to the state’s tourism office, peak fall colors usually arrive the second week of October in the Chicago area and along the Mississippi River, with central Illinois seeing peak color in the middle of the month, and the southern portion of the state hitting its peak in the final week of the month.
ILLINOIS STATE
Herald & Review

Illinois farmers anticipate ‘average’ crop

It may be a ho-hum harvest for Illinois farmers, but likely not a bad year overall. As they ease their combines into the fields, few major problems lurk. Agronomists see a decent, if not great, crop. “Overall, corn has looked good this year,” said Bob Lawless, an agronomist with Golden...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

What does the future hold for the Illinois Amish Heritage Center?

Wilmer Otto shares what the future looks like for the Illinois Amish Heritage Center. The mission of the Illinois Amish Heritage Preservation Center is to enhance the preservation, understanding, and appreciation of all aspects of the culture and heritage of the Amish people in Illinois from 1865 to the present.
ILLINOIS STATE
wglt.org

For the ISSCS 'Homers,' there really is no place like home

East of Beech Street and north of Fort Jesse Road in Normal, there’s a neighborhood that looks different from the rest. Old brick homes — some occupied, some empty — are positioned on quaint, tree lined lanes surrounding the Normal Community Activity Center. On the other side...
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Brown makes history, Illinois shuts out Chattanooga

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Chase Brown became the first running back in Illinois football history to run for 100 or more yards in five straight games, quarterback Tommy DeVito threw for 329 yards and the Illinois defense held Chattanooga scoreless in a win in the first Thursday night game in Memorial Stadium history. Brown finished the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
97ZOK

Illinois Man Is So Drunk He Hits Two Cops In The Ding Ding

This man is going behind bars for a while after kicking some Illinois police officers below the belt. Just because it works, doesn't make it right. If you really want to hurt a guy, then kick him below the belt. Remember, it is the cheap way of knocking a man down. It is so painful for men that I don't feel really comfortable talking about it. I don't have respect for any dude that pulls that move on someone. If you want to take an arrest to the next level, then kick a police officer down there.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Accidental fire displaces one person

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A person is displaced after a fire in their home, which firefighters said started from cooking. Around 9:45 p.m., the Champaign Fire Department arrived at a home at 1707 Carolyn Drive and put out a fire primarily contained in the kitchen. Once firefighters were on the scene, they reported smoke coming […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL

