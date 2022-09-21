Read full article on original website
Related
Pioneering rapper Coolio dead at 59: Michelle Pfeiffer leads tributes to 'gifted' Gangsta's Paradise artist who was found dead of 'cardiac arrest' on bathroom floor of a friend's LA home
Rapper Coolio has passed away on Wednesday at the age of 59. The musician - famous for his hit song Gangsta's Paradise on the soundtrack of the Michelle Pfeiffer film, Dangerous Minds - was visiting a friend on Wednesday afternoon when he was found dead according to TMZ. Coolio was...
USA TODAY promotes Silva, Portman to managing editors
In their new roles, USA TODAY journalists Cristina Silva and Jennifer Portman will lead the national news desk.
Happi
ELF Beauty Releases First-Ever Impact Report
ELF Beauty has released its first-ever impact report, detailing the company’s environmental, social, and governance initiatives and accomplishments for fiscal year 2022. The report highlights how ELF Beauty is making a positive impact on people, the planet and animals. “I am pleased to share our inaugural impact report, which...
Comments / 0