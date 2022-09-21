ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Pioneering rapper Coolio dead at 59: Michelle Pfeiffer leads tributes to 'gifted' Gangsta's Paradise artist who was found dead of 'cardiac arrest' on bathroom floor of a friend's LA home

Rapper Coolio has passed away on Wednesday at the age of 59. The musician - famous for his hit song Gangsta's Paradise on the soundtrack of the Michelle Pfeiffer film, Dangerous Minds - was visiting a friend on Wednesday afternoon when he was found dead according to TMZ. Coolio was...
Happi

ELF Beauty Releases First-Ever Impact Report

ELF Beauty has released its first-ever impact report, detailing the company’s environmental, social, and governance initiatives and accomplishments for fiscal year 2022. The report highlights how ELF Beauty is making a positive impact on people, the planet and animals. “I am pleased to share our inaugural impact report, which...
