Face Mask Included In Cheyenne Historic Preservation Ornament For 2022
First off, this new ornament from the Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board for 2022 is absolutely gorgeous! It's so pretty, it has a giant Christmas tree with a model of the Historic Governor's Mansion in front of it. It has a 307 ornament and WYO ornament to make it really stand out.
Who Wants To Rock?! 80s Rock Is Coming To Cheyenne
It's always a good time when you're getting to blast your favorite 80s bands. I mean, Motley Crue and Def Leppard just made MILLIONS on a summer stadium tour. We love our classic rock and there's nothing wrong with that. The Lincoln wants to serve us some great 80s Hair...
Popular Wyoming grocery store to celebrate grand re-opening with discounts, prizes and giveaways
A popular grocery store chain in Wyoming will be hosting its grand re-opening event this week to celebrate the opening of its newly renovated store. There will be discounts, giveaways, and other prizes for customers. Read on to learn more.
Dog Dead, 2 Cats Missing After House Fire in Cheyenne
A dog is dead and two cats are still missing following a house fire in northeast Cheyenne Friday morning. Cheyenne Fire Rescue Division Chief Andrew Dykshorn says crews were called to the scene in the 1500 block of Pinion Drive at 10:16 a.m. and arrived seven minutes later to find smoke coming from the front and right side of the home.
capcity.news
Cheyenne residential fire leaves one dog dead, two cats still missing
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A residential fire that occurred earlier today, Sept. 23, has left one dog dead and two cats missing. Reports of a structure fire on the 1500 block of Pinion Drive were received by Cheyenne Fire Rescue at 10:16 a.m. Engine 3’s crew arrived at 10:23 a.m....
Look! Coffee, Crepes And More At New Cheyenne Café
The eatery in Cheyenne's Frontier Mall has a new neighbor. On Friday, a new cafe called Forge Cafe opened in the mall. The best part about Forge is that they're not just another coffee shop in town, which, let's be honest, we all read the Facebook Community posts in Cheyenne, saying new coffee shop is almost as bad as new bank or attorney's office. Luckily, Forge Cafe differentiated itself from the rest of the pack.
cowboystatedaily.com
Cheyenne Man Wins Over $1 Million In Las Vegas Slot Machine
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It was supposed to be a quick weekend trip for Cheyenne businessman Marc Thayer. And it was. It just turned out to be a profitable one as well. Thayer, owner of a home and business security system company in Cheyenne, flew...
cowboystatedaily.com
Company Considering Locating $1.1 Billion Meat Processing Plant In Cheyenne
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Cheyenne may become home to a $1.1 billion meat processing facility, a boon for the city and state’s overall economy, by perhaps not so much for Wyoming’s smaller ranchers. Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins mentioned the potential in his most...
UPDATE: Suspects in Dumpster Fire Behind Cheyenne Mayor’s Store Identified
Two males wanted in connection with a dumpster fire that occurred behind Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins' bicycle store on or about Sept. 4 have been identified, police say. Police posted a video of the two on their Facebook page late Tuesday morning asking for the public's help in identifying them but removed the video yesterday afternoon, saying, "The suspects have been identified. Thank you!"
Cheyenne Animal Control Officers Rescue Screaming Kitten, End Up Fostering Her
She likely burned through the first of her nine lives, but thanks to a concerned citizen and Cheyenne Animal Control officers, a kitten has a new lease on life. Animal Control Supervisor Officer Elizabeth Wagner says she and Officer Heidi Teasley were called to a report of "screams coming from an electrical pipe" on Friday, Sept. 16.
oilcity.news
First fall wind closures in effect on I-25, I-80 in Wyoming; gusts reaching near 60 mph
CASPER, Wyo. — Fall has arrived in Wyoming and with it, strong winds. The first partial road closures of the season due to strong winds are in effect on portions of Interstates 25 and 80 in southeast Wyoming. As of 10 a.m. Friday, I-25 is closed to light, high-profile...
This Wyoming Road Named Windiest In America!
Well, it's no surprise to anyone reading this that a road or anywhere in Wyoming was named as the windiest in America. I mean, we're weeks from the awkward moment every year where we're carrying something to our cars, open the car door and it immediately slams shut, due to a 75 MPH wind gust.
Cheyenne NWS: 65 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for areas of southeast Wyoming. While the cities of Cheyenne and Laramie are not included in the warning, the summit area of Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie is. The agency posted this statement on its...
Need Plans? Check Out What’s Happening In Cheyenne This Weekend
Ah, Friday, the day we look forward to the most each and every week. It's the kick-off of, presumably a good time. This weekend is going to be a lot of fun with a festival making things interesting and kicking things off later this afternoon. There's also plenty of live music and more. Let's dig into this weekend's activities.
Wyoming’s Past & Present Museum Names New Executive Director
The Laramie Plains Museum, located at the historic Ivinson Mansion in Laramie welcomes Wyoming native, Matthew Blakeman, as its new Executive Director. Blakeman grew up in Dubois where he attended both primary and secondary school. After attending the University of Wyoming, Blakeman and his wife, Laramie native Tracy Ratliff Blakeman, lived in Casper and Jackson Hole before making a home for many years along Oregon’s rugged central coast. In late 2021, he and Tracy moved from Lincoln City, Oregon, back to Wyoming where they can be near family.
Take a Peek at the 2022 Cheyenne Greek Festival (Menu, Prices, & More)
Growing up reading and watching Percy Jackson, I have always loved Greek Mythology and culture. To the point where I wanted to take up Greek Mythology as a major in college when I was 15. When I found out there was a Greek Festival in Cheyenne, I got on I-80 immediately. I got to try so many fun foods, and as a foodie myself, I was over the moon.
Cheyenne NWS Predicts Wet, Windy Weather For SE Wyoming
Just in time for the official arrival of fall on Thursday, southeast Wyoming can expect a significant change from the warm summer-like weather we have been seeing of late. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on itS website:. ''A cold...
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (9/15/22–9/22/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 24 through Sept. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
cowboystatedaily.com
New Gold Mine West Of Cheyenne Could Employ 2,600 People; Generate $75 Million In Tax Revenue
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A proposed gold and copper mine west of Cheyenne could potentially breathe new life into the area near a southern Wyoming ghost town. Having submitted its mine permit application with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, U.S. Gold Corp. officials say...
UPDATE: Missing 14-Year-Old Cheyenne Boy Found Safe
Cheyenne police say Maloy has been located. Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding a 14-year-old runaway. According to a department Facebook post, Kwintyn Michael Maloy was last seen in the area of Imperial Court. Maloy is 5-foot-3, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown hair and brown...
