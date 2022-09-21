Read full article on original website
39th Annual WilCo Pow Wow Trip
Experience the beauty and pageantry of a Native American Pow Wow. Authentic arts and crafts, food booths, and Native dancer in colorful regalia. Fee includes transportation. Bring $5 cash for admission and money for lunch. Limit 15 Deadline: September 11.
Yoga with Larry
Gentle yoga for seniors that is suitable for beginning to intermediate level. You must be able to lie down and stand up without assistance for this class. Mats are provided or you may bring your own. Cost: $10/ month Limit 25 Room 206.
Indoor Team Triathlon at Patterson Park
Teams will swim 500 meters, bike 12 miles, and run 3 miles using the indoor pool, stationary bikes and the indoor track at Patterson Park Community Center. Teams will swim 500 meters, bike 12 miles, and run 3 miles using the indoor pool, stationary bikes and the indoor track at Patterson Park Community Center. Each team will consist of 2 or 3 members with a maximum of 20 teams competing.
Sunday Line Dance
Join us for line dance lessons on Sunday afternoons. Beginner and intermediate dancers will learn dance steps to fun country songs with your instructor, Janet Morgan. Limit 18 Room 204.
Chair Yoga at St. Clair
Improving flexibility, relieving stiffness, and creating a happy mental state are a few benefits that chair yoga provides for our bodies. You may sign up for two days only; not all three. Registration is required due to limited space. Limit 19 Room 206.
AM Tai Chi at Patterson Park Community Center
Tai Chi Tai Chi is an ancient Chinese discipline consisting of slow movements and postures done in a fluid and relaxed manner. It is used to reduce stress, improve muscle strength, increase flexibility, stamina, and agility, as well as the feeling of well being. For ages 15+.
Saturday Surprise Fitness at PCC
Start your weekend with a workout! Join us for a weekly rotation of some of your favorite classes. Scheduling will vary from month to month.
Patterson Park After School Program
What are you doing after school? Join us a Patterson Park weekdays for sport activities, enrichment programs, field trips, homework help, snacks and more! For ages 8-12.
Pinochle Tournament at St. Clair
Test your skill in this partner's tournament. Everyone is welcome. Sign up in room 404, Kathy's office. Limit 28 Room 104.
