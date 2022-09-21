ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

murfreesborotn.gov

39th Annual WilCo Pow Wow Trip

Experience the beauty and pageantry of a Native American Pow Wow. Authentic arts and crafts, food booths, and Native dancer in colorful regalia. Fee includes transportation. Bring $5 cash for admission and money for lunch. Limit 15 Deadline: September 11.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Yoga with Larry

Gentle yoga for seniors that is suitable for beginning to intermediate level. You must be able to lie down and stand up without assistance for this class. Mats are provided or you may bring your own. Cost: $10/ month Limit 25 Room 206.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Indoor Team Triathlon at Patterson Park

Teams will swim 500 meters, bike 12 miles, and run 3 miles using the indoor pool, stationary bikes and the indoor track at Patterson Park Community Center. Teams will swim 500 meters, bike 12 miles, and run 3 miles using the indoor pool, stationary bikes and the indoor track at Patterson Park Community Center. Each team will consist of 2 or 3 members with a maximum of 20 teams competing.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Sunday Line Dance

Join us for line dance lessons on Sunday afternoons. Beginner and intermediate dancers will learn dance steps to fun country songs with your instructor, Janet Morgan. Limit 18 Room 204.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Chair Yoga at St. Clair

Improving flexibility, relieving stiffness, and creating a happy mental state are a few benefits that chair yoga provides for our bodies. You may sign up for two days only; not all three. Registration is required due to limited space. Limit 19 Room 206.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

AM Tai Chi at Patterson Park Community Center

Tai Chi Tai Chi is an ancient Chinese discipline consisting of slow movements and postures done in a fluid and relaxed manner. It is used to reduce stress, improve muscle strength, increase flexibility, stamina, and agility, as well as the feeling of well being. For ages 15+.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Patterson Park After School Program

What are you doing after school? Join us a Patterson Park weekdays for sport activities, enrichment programs, field trips, homework help, snacks and more! For ages 8-12.
MURFREESBORO, TN
