Bloomsburg Fair kicks off 2022 festivities
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Bloomsburg Fair is about to begin. Eyewitness News spent Friday morning getting a sneak peek at the first day of the largest fair in Pennsylvania. The Bloomsburg Fair is back, with pig racing, and, of course, fair food. “The entertainment changes every year, so you’re going to get to […]
Collecting can tabs
Members of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 360 in Weatherly recently traveled to Danville to deliver a large quantity of can tabs to Geisinger Ronald McDonald House. From left: Noelle Rambaran, Betty Henry - project chair, Bette Rambaran, Carol Eroh and Aurelia Rambaran. Anyone wishing to donate beverage tabs may drop them off at the monthly unbaked pizza sales or contact any auxiliary member. All tabs must be from aluminum beverage cans such as soda. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
Jeptha Hughes: The man who put the Hughes in Hughesville
Hughesville, Pa. — In the southeastern position of Lycoming County is the borough of Hughesville, which was incorporated in 1852. However, the borough’s history begins decades before that with the purchase of the land in 1816 from a farmer named John Heap. He sold the property to Jeptha Hughes. “(Jeptha Hughes) soon…laid out a town. It first took the name ‘Hughesburg’,” a writer said in the “History of Lycoming County”...
Local dealership donates supplies to students of Jersey Shore Elementary
Toyota car dealerships across the country are partnering with an educational access non-profit—Kids In Need Foundation (KINF)—to ensure students have the supplies they need for the upcoming school year. Nearly 40 dealerships have committed to $10,000 donations in their community. One local dealership, Ciocca Toyota of Williamsport, will provide support for students across the nation, including local students of Jersey Shore Elementary. ...
Lewisburg industrial ruins to receive new life as mural
Lewisburg, Pa. — A mural will soon be painted in downtown Lewisburg on 18 of "The Piers"—concrete slabs that make up one of the town's most noticeable industrial ruins. Steve Gibson, founder of Milton Art Academy, will be visiting Lewisburg to create a temporary public art mural for The Piers Art Park. The project is funded by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts and the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership. There are...
Sheetz store in Lewisburg to temporarily close for renovations
Lewisburg, Pa. — The Lewisburg Sheetz store at International Drive will be closing next week for a period of six months for major renovations. A sign on the door of the store says the closure will begin on Oct. 2. The new building will be expanded to 6,000 square-feet, according to Nick Ruffner, public relations manager for Sheetz. This will include a "restaurant-style experience" with self-service kiosks and additional seating both inside and outside, Ruffner says. ...
New owners taking over the Acme BBQ location
Williamsport, Pa.— The owners of Lucky Bear BBQ, a catering business based out of Montoursville, announced on Facebook that they'd be taking over the location that formerly housed Acme BBQ in Williamsport to open a dine-in and take-out restaurant. "Lucky Bear BBQ will continue to offer catering at events but will be also be reopening Acme BBQ Company for dine in/take out," the post reads. The site of the former...
Multi-colored fence at center of neighborhood dispute
CONYNGHAM BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fence painted in the colors of the rainbow has led to controversy in a Luzerne County community. That controversy is unfolding in Conyngham. What started as a neighborhood dispute is now ramping up. The fence was put up to try to head off future problems between two neighbors. […]
Florence Jane Hayes, 97
(Florence) Jane Hayes, 97, passed away on September 19, 2022 at Buffalo Valley Personal Care. Jane, one of ten children, was born October 22, 1924, daughter of the late Beza C. and Florence Clymer Dotterer. She grew up on the family farm near Lamar, Pennsylvania, graduated from Lock Haven High School in 1942 and went on to work at Sylvania. In 1947 Jane graduated as a Registered Nurse from Lankeau Hospital, Philadelphia. Jane worked initially at Lankenau and then Lock Haven Hospital.
Do you have land for sale? Coroner takes to Facebook to seek suitable property
Williamsport, Pa. — The Lycoming County Coroner took to social media last week, looking for land that would suit a new building to house his office, a decontamination unit, garage for the county vehicles, and potential space for a forensic pathologist. According to Chuck Kiessling, Jr., he and the Lycoming County Commissioners met with UMPC officials earlier in September to discuss available land near the hospital where they could build a new facility. ...
Cars and Coffee in Williamsport has its final show of the season
Williamsport, Pa. — Cars & Coffee held their last event of the season this morning in the Five Guys/Qdoba parking lot on the Golden Strip in Loyalsock. Coffee was a welcome hot drink on the brisk fall day, with a large crowd coming out to appreciate all the great rides. Check out our photo gallery below to see some of the cool cars!
Schuylkill County in need of foster parents
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — There are about a hundred kids in foster care in Schuylkill County alone, and the number seems to only be growing, according to the Schuylkill Children and Youth Services. To help with the county-wide issue, Amanda Kowalski started taking in foster kids at 21. And after...
Stormwater project set for Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — On rainy days in the city of Williamsport, catch basins found on street corners play a big role in preventing flooding and sewer backups. Last year the city transferred all ownership of the stormwater systems over to the Williamsport Sanitary Authority. "The Water and Sanitary Authority...
Kathie Juanita Nickles, 63
Kathie Juanita Nickles, 63, of Williamsport passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport. Born June 28, 1959 in Williamsport she was a daughter of the late Charles B. Betron Sr. and Ardella O. (Marshall) Mutchler and step daughter, of Meril Mutchler. Kathie was a graduate of South Williamsport...
40th anniversary of the deadliest mass shooting in PA history
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU ) — Sunday marks 40 years since George Banks murdered 13 people in Luzerne County. Banks was convicted of shooting and killing seven children, five of his own, and six adults. At the time, it was one of the largest mass murders in the history of the United States and remains the […]
Masking Recommended at Lewisburg Schools, High COVID Spread
LEWISBURG – The high level of spread of COVID-19 in Union County has Lewisburg schools recommending masking at school facilities. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said earlier this week, Union County is now back in the ‘high’ spread category. Cathy Moser, Interim Superintendent of the Lewisburg Area School District said their health and safety plan calls for ‘recommended masking.’
Appeal lands Lycoming County commissioners, controller back in courtroom
Williamsport, Pa. — Lycoming County Controller Krista Rogers was in court again Thursday to face the Lycoming County commissioners' appeal after winning her case in July. Her lawsuit was to determine who will preside over the county's payroll, ledgers, accounts payable, and accounts receivable. The controller is also requesting the return of four county employees and various documents to the controller's office. ...
Little League, bed company facing lawsuit over injured Little League player
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — 12-year-old Easton Oliverson of Saint George, Utah, is back at home with his family now. Easton was the little leaguer who fell from a bunk bed on August 15th at the Little League World Series Complex in South Williamsport. He suffered a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain.
Sally Marie Lucas, 65
Sally Marie Lucas, 65, of Mill Hall passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at her home. Born November 9, 1956 in Jersey Shore, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Lorena Johnston. Sally was a graduate of Bald Eagle Nittany High School. She served in the Pennsylvania...
Crumbling floodwall to be fixed in Sunbury
Sunbury, Pa. — Sunbury was awarded more than $400,000 to fix a crumbling section of floodwall that's nearly 100 years old, officials announced this week. The $414,000 grant that will be used for repair and replacement of the flood wall along the Susquehanna River, according to state Rep. Lynda Culver (R-Northumberland/Snyder) and Sen. John Gordner (R-27). The grant is from the Marcellus Legacy Fund, which produces revenue derived from impact...
