Pregnant Mom, 29, Had ‘Severe Toothache’ And Was Rushed To The Hospital For A Root Canal: It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Emma Webster, a 29-year-old Scottish woman, knew something was wrong when her toothache wouldn’t go away, but she wasn’t prepared for a cancer diagnosis. After she underwent a root canal and was misdiagnosed with neuralgia, the mom of one was referred to the neurology department at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, where an MRI scan revealed she had a brain tumor behind her right eye.
CANCER
powerofpositivity.com

People With Charisma Do These 15 Things Without Realizing It

Have you ever noticed that some people have so much natural charisma that they attract the attention of others almost effortlessly? Maybe you’ve always felt awkward in social situations or when trying to make new friends. Were those charming individuals born with a magnetic gift, or is this a skill that you can develop?
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Attraction Is the First Step to a Meaningful Relationship

People form groups for communal interaction, and lovers pair off for romantic relationships. Males tend to be attracted to physical beauty, a sign of reproductive health. Women have historically shown preferences for selecting mates who can ensure their survival as well as the survival of their offspring. Personality and self...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Psych Centra

What Are Physical Emotions?

We often think of emotions as non-material, but they are a whole body experience. Imagine you’re a cartoon artist trying to convey the emotion of shame in your character. How would you draw it? Perhaps you’d draw your character’s eyes looking down, his face red and flushed, and his whole body drooping.
MENTAL HEALTH
newschain

6 ways to tackle bad behaviour so you and your young child feels good afterwards

Dealing with a young child’s bad behaviour can be one of the most stressful parts of parenting, and it rarely leaves parent or child feeling good. But it doesn’t have to be that way, insists clinical psychologist and parenting expert Dr Becky Kennedy, who’s come up with practical strategies for more peaceful resolutions of child behavioural problems through helping parents understand their child’s emotional needs.
KIDS
University of Cincinnati News Record

Opinion | The costs of parenting by lying supersede the benefits

Lying is one of the most universally condemned practices, dating back as far as time itself. In fact, lying is considered a sin in just about every religion. Despite the societal prohibition of lying, people lie every day. These can range from small, harmless lies – such as telling someone you’re “on your way” to plans when you actually just woke up – to big lies that can land you behind bars. Ironically, while the practice is universally frowned upon, it is a lie to pretend that nobody lies.
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

Emotional Knowing and Emotional Literacy

Emotional literacy is understanding how emotions unfold, and change one's behavior and thinking. The "Making Sense of Emotion" theory outlines the four phases from emotion's inception to its execution. Emotional intelligence is a learnable process that optimizes self-regulation and decision-making. Emotional literacy refines self-awareness, social skills, academic, and job performance.
MENTAL HEALTH
msn.com

Proven Strategies to Stop Overthinking and Ease Anxiety Now

What if I said the wrong thing? How will I ever finish the assignment in time? Why aren't they responding to my text? Thoughts like these make us human, says Julie Pike, a clinical psychologist in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. “That’s what the brain is designed to do – to think our way out of problems and away from predators,” she says.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

The Truth About Emotional Intelligence

The very term “emotional intelligence” suggests inborn capabilities; more important are learned “emotional skills.”. Emotional skills consist of being able to express emotions, decode them, and control them. Developing emotional skills is not easy, but it can be done with hard work and dedication. There is quite...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Making Room for Neurodiversity in the Workplace

In a world where individuals often have to come together to work as one, the more diversity — and neurodiversity in the workplace — the more likely you may be to cover every angle. Diversity in the workplace has long been encouraged, even demanded by law in many...
JOBS

