thesoutherneronline.com

Lunch price increase, raise accessibility concerns

In a back-to-school newsletter in July, Principal Dr. Betsy Bockman informed Midtown families school meals are no longer free. School lunch will now cost $3 and breakfast $1.50. Some students still qualify for free or reduced fee meals through a Federal Eligibility Application. Parents are encouraged to fill out this...
thesoutherneronline.com

Varsity football defeats Cross Keys 55-0

On Thursday Sep. 22 the varsity football team defeated Cross Keys 55-0. The knights overall record is now 3-3. The knights next game will be Friday Sep. 30 against Temple. The homecoming game will be against Druid Hills on Friday Oct. 7.
