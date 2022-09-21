Read full article on original website
Shooting investigation at local pool hall
Three people received at least one gunshot wound each. They were transported to a nearby hospital.
GPD: Man hit by arrow outside Greeneville bar
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was standing outside a Greeneville bar early Saturday morning when he was suddenly hit in the knee by an arrow, according to police. According to a police report, Chuck Swatzell said he was standing outside the Watering Trough when he felt a pain in his knee and realized that […]
my40.tv
Wanted: 'Armed & dangerous' man wanted for assault, attempted rape, Asheville police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville man is wanted on attempted rape and assault charges, Asheville Police Department said Friday, Sept. 23. Tracey Antonio Gaines, age 54, has open arrest warrants for Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury and Attempted First Degree Forcible Rape. He is described...
FOX Carolina
1 dead, 2 injured following shooting at Greenville business
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured two others on Friday night. Deputies said the shooting reportedly happened at World Cup Billiards around 11:00 p.m. According to deputies, they responded to the call just...
WYFF4.com
Man tries to burn down tent with man inside in Asheville, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Asheville Police Department say they charged a man for hitting a man with a baseball bat and attempting to burn down his tent while he was inside. Officers say that the victim reportedly told them that a man assaulted him with a baseball bat, doused him and his tent in lighter fluid while he was inside it, and tried to set his tent on fire.
wnctimes.com
Asheville Police Arrest Suspect After He Tries to Torch Another Man
Asheville -- September 22, 2022: Wednesday evening, Asheville Police Department Patrol Officers arrested a man for hitting another man with a baseball bat and attempting to torch his tent. while he was inside. The suspect fled when the police arrived, but was quickly apprehended after a concerted search by Patrol...
Woman faces charges following traffic stop in McDowell Co.
A woman is facing charges following a traffic stop in McDowell County.
FOX Carolina
Young man missing for over year in McDowell Co., deputies say
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a young man who has been missing for over a year. Deputies said Mason Beshear, now 19, was reported missing from a home on Airport Road back on June 22, 2021. Beshear is...
Man charged with attempted first degree murder in Buncombe Co.
The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office has charged a man with attempted first degree murder.
my40.tv
One charged after allegedly beating man with baseball bat, setting tent on fire
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville authorities have arrested and charged a man after he allegedly hit a man with a baseball bat and attempted to burn down his tent while he was inside. Authorities confirm they were dispatched to an encampment near the Tunnel Road area at around 9...
Free K-9 demonstration at Jackson Park
STAND T.A.L.L announced Thursday that they will hold a free K-9 Agility Demonstration on Tuesday with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Asheville police say violent crime is up 34% this year compared to 2021. This comes on the heels of an armed robbery Sunday morning on Merrimon Avenue in north Asheville where police say a man was beaten with a baseball bat. No one has been arrested. The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries.
FOX Carolina
Suspect accused of trying to burn tent down with man inside, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a man was charged Wednesday night after assaulting another man at an encampment near the Tunnel Road area. 34-year-old Justin Porter is accused of hitting a man with a baseball bat and dousing him and his tent in lighter fluid...
my40.tv
SRO's use of force in altercation with elementary student 'not excessive,' DA says
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Three days after the SBI completed its investigation into a student resource officer allegedly using excessive force on a student at Fletcher Elementary, District Attorney Andrew Murray said Friday, Sept. 23 he will not file charges. Murray said in a news release Friday that, after...
wnctimes.com
Organizer Of Asheville Gun Store Burglary Is Sentenced To More Than 19 Years In Prison
Asheville -- September 22, 2022: Press Release Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of North Carolina -- Jesse Lynn Williams, 34, of Asheville, was sentenced to 235 months. in prison today for his role in the burglary of an Asheville gun store, announced Dena J. King, U.S....
1 dead, 3 injured after Greenville Co. crash
One person died following a fatal collision Friday night in Greenville County.
3-year-old child reportedly finds gun and fatally shoots mother
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (TCD) -- A 3-year-old child reportedly shot and killed their mother this week after allegedly getting hold of an unsecured weapon. According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at approximately 7:45 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting call at 4750 Pine St. and found a female victim, a 3-year-old child, and the child's maternal grandmother. The woman, who the Sheriff's Office identified as 33-year-old Cora Lyn Bush, was transported to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. She reportedly died at 9:46 a.m.
WLOS.com
No criminal negligence in death of Buncombe County inmate found unresponsive, DA says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams has determined there is no criminal negligence by jail staff in the death of an inmate last fall. Jesse Lee Owenby was found unresponsive on the floor of his Buncombe County Detention Facility cell Oct. 30, 2021. Jail staff and EMS attempted to revive him but were unsuccessful. Owenby was pronounced dead before being transported by EMS.
Help McDowell Co. deputies identify this individual
On September 2, a resident on Mack Noblitt Rd. in Old Fort reported a breaking and entering and larceny.
cbs17
3-year-old accidentally shoots, kills mother in SC
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office and Sheriff’s Office announced that a woman died in a shooting Wednesday morning. Deputies responded to a shooting at 7:45 a.m. in the 4700 block of South Pine Street in Spartanburg, South Carolina, revealing a young child gained access to a gun, resulting in the accidental shooting of the child’s mother.
