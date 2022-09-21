ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

WJHL

GPD: Man hit by arrow outside Greeneville bar

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was standing outside a Greeneville bar early Saturday morning when he was suddenly hit in the knee by an arrow, according to police. According to a police report, Chuck Swatzell said he was standing outside the Watering Trough when he felt a pain in his knee and realized that […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
FOX Carolina

1 dead, 2 injured following shooting at Greenville business

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured two others on Friday night. Deputies said the shooting reportedly happened at World Cup Billiards around 11:00 p.m. According to deputies, they responded to the call just...
GREENVILLE, SC
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Crime & Safety
WYFF4.com

Man tries to burn down tent with man inside in Asheville, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Asheville Police Department say they charged a man for hitting a man with a baseball bat and attempting to burn down his tent while he was inside. Officers say that the victim reportedly told them that a man assaulted him with a baseball bat, doused him and his tent in lighter fluid while he was inside it, and tried to set his tent on fire.
ASHEVILLE, NC
wnctimes.com

Asheville Police Arrest Suspect After He Tries to Torch Another Man

Asheville -- September 22, 2022: Wednesday evening, Asheville Police Department Patrol Officers arrested a man for hitting another man with a baseball bat and attempting to torch his tent. while he was inside. The suspect fled when the police arrived, but was quickly apprehended after a concerted search by Patrol...
ASHEVILLE, NC
#Baseball Bat#Robbery#Police#Violent Crime#Mission Hospital
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Asheville police say violent crime is up 34% this year compared to 2021. This comes on the heels of an armed robbery Sunday morning on Merrimon Avenue in north Asheville where police say a man was beaten with a baseball bat. No one has been arrested. The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Public Safety
truecrimedaily

3-year-old child reportedly finds gun and fatally shoots mother

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (TCD) -- A 3-year-old child reportedly shot and killed their mother this week after allegedly getting hold of an unsecured weapon. According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at approximately 7:45 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting call at 4750 Pine St. and found a female victim, a 3-year-old child, and the child's maternal grandmother. The woman, who the Sheriff's Office identified as 33-year-old Cora Lyn Bush, was transported to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. She reportedly died at 9:46 a.m.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WLOS.com

No criminal negligence in death of Buncombe County inmate found unresponsive, DA says

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams has determined there is no criminal negligence by jail staff in the death of an inmate last fall. Jesse Lee Owenby was found unresponsive on the floor of his Buncombe County Detention Facility cell Oct. 30, 2021. Jail staff and EMS attempted to revive him but were unsuccessful. Owenby was pronounced dead before being transported by EMS.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
