1 dead, over a dozen people injured including 14 Florida inmates in SR-60 crash in Osceola County

Read full article on original website
Cassandra Richards
2d ago
I live approximately 20 minutes from Yeehaw Junction and will never travel early in the morning. Too dark and foggy, and the lanes changes from two lanes to one quickly which is dangerous for people who are not familiar with the area.
Reply
2
Related
fox13news.com
Fiery tractor-trailer crash on I-4 in Polk City sends two people to hospital
POLK CITY, Fla. - A traffic crash that led to a semi-truck catching fire snarled the morning commute in Polk County. Two people were hospitalized. One westbound lane of Interstate 4 near Polk Parkway remains closed at this time. The crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. According to the Polk County...
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Florida woman suspected of DUI crashes into 3 Orlando police officers, report says
ORLANDO, Fla. - New video allegedly shows the moment a Central Florida woman suspected of driving under the influence crashed her speeding car into three Orlando bike officers and another car that they had stopped. Lori DeCarlo, 26, is facing a charge of driving under the influence with personal injury.
Police: Woman charged with DUI after crashing into 3 officers, vehicle in downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman was arrested Wednesday evening after she crashed into three bike officers and a vehicle they had conducted a traffic stop on in downtown, the Orlando Police Department said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Police said the woman was speeding in a...
Man dies in crash involving wrecker in Lakeland
A man died in a crash involving a wrecker in Lakeland, police said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Central Florida man who tried to purchase child dies in jail
A Florida man who made headlines in August when he tried to purchase a child from a horrified mother has died in police custody. Port Orange resident Hellmuth Kolb, 85, died Thursday after suffering a “medical episode” at Volusia County Jail two days earlier, according to sheriff’s officials.
fox35orlando.com
Huge Florida gator seen crossing trail in Polk County
LAKELAND, Fla. - A hiker was on a trail on September 5 and came across a huge, lengthy gator in Lakeland County. The gator was seen at the Circle B Preserve in Polk County and can be seen crossing the road just a few feet ahead of the hiker. Just...
2 hospitalized after fiery crash on I-4 in Polk County
A stretch of Interstate 4 is closed in both directions after a fiery crash involving a semi-truck.
KRMG
Florida deputy killed in hit-and-run; search for suspect under way
Florida deputy killed in hit-and-run; search for suspect under way The deputy was identified as Deputy Michael Hartwick, who is survived by his two adult sons. (NCD)
RELATED PEOPLE
Click10.com
Hundreds of cans of beer spill onto Florida highway after multiple semis collide
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – Hundreds of cans and cases of Coors Light spilled onto a Florida interstate Wednesday morning after several tractor-trailers collided. Florida Highway Patrol Troop C shared photos of the crash, which happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Hernando County. Tampa ABC affiliate WFTS...
911 calls released in killings of 2 teens in North Carolina: "They're just laying on the side of the road"
A sheriff's office in North Carolina has released 911 calls related to the deaths of two teenagers who were found shot over the weekend. The calls were released two days after a juvenile petition was filed against a 17-year-old suspect for two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods.
Boat captain arrested for intentionally cutting tether in deadly parasail accident
MARATHON, Fla. — A boat captain in the Florida Keys whose actions were blamed for killing a mother who was parasailing with her two young children has been charged with her death. Daniel Gavin Couch, 49, was arrested on one count of manslaughter and taken to the Monroe County...
Woman accused of causing 2018 Lake County crash that killed 4 women to serve 4 years in prison
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Family members of four women killed in a 2018 crash faced the driver accused of hitting them inside a Lake County courtroom on Thursday. After emotional testimony, a judge accepted a plea deal for Heather Finley, who was accused of causing the crash that killed Sha’Keila Smith, Kambrea Smith, Roslyn Felton and Tierra Chambers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WESH
Woman sentenced in deadly DUI crash that killed 4 people in Lake County
A woman was sentenced to prison for her involvement in a crash that killed four people. In a negotiated plea, Heather Finley received four years in prison. The families of the women killed said that one year for each person killed was an injustice. The judge said the only way he could guarantee prison was to accept the deal.
Florida Cop Accused of Raping Girl, 13, Twice While on Duty
A Florida police officer is accused of raping a 13-year-old girl twice while on duty after contacting her online, state authorities say. Sheridon Archer, 23, went to the girl’s home on two occasions between Aug. 1 and Aug. 20 during shifts at the Palm Bay Police Department, an arrest warrant from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement alleges. A statement from Archer’s own department says its officers responded to reports that a police officer was “involved in an inappropriate relationship with a minor.” Officials arrested Archer on Sept. 21 after he allegedly used the apps MeetMe and Snapchat to communicate with the alleged victim. Archer has been charged with two counts of lewd or lascivious battery on a victim 12-16 years of age, sheriff’s office records show.Read it at Miami Herald
Florida emergency officials urge new residents to take approaching storm seriously
Emergency Management officials are urging all residents, especially those who are new to the area, to be prepare for a potential hurricane.
WOKV.com
Deadly semi, pickup truck and bus crash shuts down Florida road
Deadly semi, pickup truck and bus crash shuts down Florida road Officials said 16 two people died and 16 people suffered injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening. (NCD)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lake Placid man arrested, called one of county’s ‘most prolific drug dealers’
A Lake Placid man deputies called "one of Highlands County's most prolific drug dealers" was arrested after officers found enough fentanyl "to kill 25,000 people".
fox13news.com
Highlands deputies bust 'prolific' drug dealer with enough fentanyl to kill a quarter of the county
LAEK PLACID, Fla. - Deputies in Highlands County say they have busted one of its most prolific drug dealers. Investigators say the drug den rented by Ezzard Dixon on Abel Rd. NW, had meth, cocaine, oxycodone, 3 lbs. of marijuana, and worst of all for deputies, was the two ounces of fentanyl powder and 800 pressed fentanyl pills.
Armed man stole truck at Florida gas station, three-year-old boy inside
FORT MYERS - An armed kidnapping in which a man pulled a knife and drove off with a woman's truck with her three-year-old son inside was caught on camera. Security video of the carjacking, which took place at a gas station on the state's west coast, shows the woman holding onto the truck in an effort to stop her attacker from escaping with her child. Police found the boy inside the truck about three blocks down the road. The boy was then reunited with his family who said they were grateful he was unharmed. "It doesn't really happen...
Comments / 11