UPDATE: TMZ was told by sources that Swift is NOT lined up to play the halftime show. The halftime show for last season’s Super Bowl was considered by many to be the greatest ever assembled, and the NFL will have a tough time topping it. Taylor Swift may be up for the challenge.
Panthers great Charles Johnson calls Matt Rhule 'petty' for responding to Dan Orlovksy
Former Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson is almost as good of a tweeter as he was a football player. And considering he collected the second-most sacks in franchise history—behind only future Hall of Famer Julius Peppers—that’s saying something. The latest instance of Johnson’s Twitter prowess came...
Defensive Dominance Catapults LSU to 38-0 Victory Over New Mexico
Tigers handle business against Lobos, offensive efficiency paves the way
Second Half recap: Missed field goal erases comeback attempt
For the second week in a row, it appeared that Arkansas was being set up for a furious fourth-quarter comeback. However, a few plays failed to bounce Arkansas’ way, which allowed Texas A&M to escape with a 23-21 win over the Razorbacks at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. After holding on to a 14-13 lead heading into halftime, No. 10 Arkansas (3-1, 0-1 SEC) gave up ten points to No. 20 Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0 SEC) in the 3rd quarter to give the Aggies the 23-14 advantage. Arkansas closed the game to 23-21 with 10:05 to go in the game on a...
9 notable quotes from Dan Lanning following gutsy victory over Cougars
This isn’t a game that the Oregon Ducks usually win. In years past, with so many things working against them, we’ve often seen the Ducks tend to fold in situations like this. Whether it’s penalties, turnovers, mental mistakes, or missed tackles, past Oregon teams often struggled to step up to the plate when tested. Something about this Dan Lanning-led squad feels different, though. The Ducks stepped up and pulled out a gutsy comeback victory on the road against Washington State Saturday afternoon. It wasn’t always pretty, and did a good job of identifying numerous places where the team can still improve, but it...
