C-130 Seaplane Should Fly In 2023 Says Air Force Special Ops Commander
AFSOCFaced with a potential fight against China across vast swaths of ocean, the amphibious C-130 could soon finally become a reality.
Drones Teamed With Manned Aircraft Will Help Counter China: Pacific Air Forces Chief
Northrop GrummanPairing manned and unmanned aircraft will present China with multiple dilemmas, the head of U.S. Air Forces Pacific says.
An F-16 pilot died when his ejection seat failed. Was it counterfeit?
An Air Force investigation of a fatal fighter jet crash in 2020 quietly discovered that key components of the pilot’s ejection seat may have been counterfeit, Air Force Times has learned. First Lt. David Schmitz, an F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot at South Carolina’s Shaw Air Force Base, died June...
Air Force says KC-46 can refuel planes around the world — except one
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. — The Air Force on Monday said the KC-46A Pegasus refueling tanker is now cleared to carry out all refueling missions around the world on all aircraft — with one exception. In a roundtable with reporters at the Air Force Association’s Air Space Cyber conference...
Machine gun missing at California Army post
Military investigators are hoping to track down a machine gun that has gone missing from a California Army post, officials confirmed to Army Times. The M240B machine gun was last seen at Fort Irwin’s Forward Operating Base Santa Fe — located in the sandy training area of the post known as “the Box” — on Aug. 4, according to a photograph of a flyer first posted to Reddit.
Air Force Awards $985M Hypersonic Cruise Missile Contract to Raytheon Technologies
The U.S. Air Force awarded Raytheon Technologies a $985 million contract to continue development of a new hypersonic missile. The deal includes “design, development, and initial delivery through the performance of model-based critical design review, qualification, integration, manufacturing, and testing,” of the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile, known as HACM (pronounced: Hack-um)
National Defense Service Medal won’t be awarded after December
Following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the formal end of combat operations in Iraq, the Defense Department is preparing to truly transition the military out of a wartime posture. Which is to say, the National Defense Service Medal is going back into retirement on Dec. 31. The award ―...
Air Force plans more tests of amphibious, armed MC-130J airlifter
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. — Air Force Special Operations Command is moving forward with plans to turn its cargo planes into weapons-toting, amphibious aircraft. Two separate projects look to push the limits of what the C-130 Hercules-based airlifters can do in war, particularly in the vast Pacific. One wants to turn the ocean into a landing strip. Another aims to repurpose the planes as makeshift bombers.
Wisk and Boeing unveil UAM operational roadmap for future air taxis
Aviation giant Boeing and its Wisk advanced air mobility partner have released a concept of operations overview for introducing urban air mobility (UAM) services like air taxis to the lower-level airspaces they’ll occupy. The roadmap lays out a wide, often overlapping array of details for providing safe, affordable, and...
Chinese drones now almost a daily appearance over Taiwan
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The Chinese military has intensified its drone incursions into the skies above Taiwan with almost daily flights of combat and reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said a People’s Liberation Army (PLA) TB-001 drone...
Inspired Flight drones make the Blue sUAS 2.0 grade
California drone maker Inspired Flight says two of its UAV systems have been added to the Blue sUAS 2.0 list by the Pentagon’s Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), clearing the way for their procuration and use by US government and military agencies. San Luis Obispo-based Inspired Flight said both its...
USAF to Unveil B-21 Stealth Bomber in December
This story was updated at 5:20 p.m. The U.S. Air Force will roll out its new B-21 stealth bomber the first week of December, the service's top weapons buyer said Tuesday. Andrew Hunter, the assistant Air Force secretary for acquisition, technology and logistics, gave no more details, not even a location for the rollout, which is expected to mark the first public view of the aircraft, which has been developed in near-total secrecy. He spoke Tuesday at the Air and Space Forces Association’s Air, Space & Cyber conference outside Washington, D.C.
