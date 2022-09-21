ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

Grand Forks Air Force Base, ND
Grand Forks, ND
MilitaryTimes

Machine gun missing at California Army post

Military investigators are hoping to track down a machine gun that has gone missing from a California Army post, officials confirmed to Army Times. The M240B machine gun was last seen at Fort Irwin’s Forward Operating Base Santa Fe — located in the sandy training area of the post known as “the Box” — on Aug. 4, according to a photograph of a flyer first posted to Reddit.
FORT IRWIN, CA
Defense One

Air Force Awards $985M Hypersonic Cruise Missile Contract to Raytheon Technologies

The U.S. Air Force awarded Raytheon Technologies a $985 million contract to continue development of a new hypersonic missile. The deal includes “design, development, and initial delivery through the performance of model-based critical design review, qualification, integration, manufacturing, and testing,” of the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile, known as HACM (pronounced: Hack-um)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MilitaryTimes

National Defense Service Medal won’t be awarded after December

Following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the formal end of combat operations in Iraq, the Defense Department is preparing to truly transition the military out of a wartime posture. Which is to say, the National Defense Service Medal is going back into retirement on Dec. 31. The award ―...
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Air Force plans more tests of amphibious, armed MC-130J airlifter

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. — Air Force Special Operations Command is moving forward with plans to turn its cargo planes into weapons-toting, amphibious aircraft. Two separate projects look to push the limits of what the C-130 Hercules-based airlifters can do in war, particularly in the vast Pacific. One wants to turn the ocean into a landing strip. Another aims to repurpose the planes as makeshift bombers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
dronedj.com

Wisk and Boeing unveil UAM operational roadmap for future air taxis

Aviation giant Boeing and its Wisk advanced air mobility partner have released a concept of operations overview for introducing urban air mobility (UAM) services like air taxis to the lower-level airspaces they’ll occupy. The roadmap lays out a wide, often overlapping array of details for providing safe, affordable, and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese drones now almost a daily appearance over Taiwan

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The Chinese military has intensified its drone incursions into the skies above Taiwan with almost daily flights of combat and reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said a People’s Liberation Army (PLA) TB-001 drone...
CHINA
dronedj.com

Inspired Flight drones make the Blue sUAS 2.0 grade

California drone maker Inspired Flight says two of its UAV systems have been added to the Blue sUAS 2.0 list by the Pentagon’s Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), clearing the way for their procuration and use by US government and military agencies. San Luis Obispo-based Inspired Flight said both its...
ELECTRONICS
Defense One

USAF to Unveil B-21 Stealth Bomber in December

This story was updated at 5:20 p.m. The U.S. Air Force will roll out its new B-21 stealth bomber the first week of December, the service's top weapons buyer said Tuesday. Andrew Hunter, the assistant Air Force secretary for acquisition, technology and logistics, gave no more details, not even a location for the rollout, which is expected to mark the first public view of the aircraft, which has been developed in near-total secrecy. He spoke Tuesday at the Air and Space Forces Association’s Air, Space & Cyber conference outside Washington, D.C.
PALMDALE, CA
The Associated Press

Wilson, Gray lead US to 77-63 win over China in World Cup

SYDNEY (AP) — A’ja Wilson admitted she was tired. The WNBA MVP had just gotten to Australia less than 24 hours ago, fresh off a championship and the U.S. was playing its toughest opponent of the World Cup. After a slow start, Wilson was clutch in the fourth quarter, finishing with 20 points to help the U.S. beat China 77-63 on Saturday. “I don’t know how I’m doing it,” Wilson said. “You just put things aside ... It’s like riding a bike. I am exhausted, I’m not going to lie about it. At this point I don’t even think about it. I’m surrounded by greatness. I really lean on them. I don’t even know which way is up. I see it’s daylight and feel I need to go to sleep.”
NBA

