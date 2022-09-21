Read full article on original website
Related
Best flea treatment for dogs 2022: Keep your pup scratch-free
With so many brands claiming to have the best flea treatments for dogs, trying to decide which one to pick can feel more than a little overwhelming. From topicals and shampoos to tablets and flea collars, there's a dizzying array of products on the market that can make even the most savvy pet parent's head spin.
homedit.com
How to Permanently Get Rid of a Cat Pee Smell in Your House
If you’re wondering how to get rid of the cat pee smell in your home, you’re not alone. The scent of cat urine is hard to mask, so you must eliminate it at its source. Like any other animal, cats sometimes choose to pee where they shouldn’t – laundry baskets, bath mats, and hampers are all fair game. Not only that, but cats that aggressively dig through litter can toss it on the floor, leading to urine stains.
pethelpful.com
Shelter Dog in Oregon Who 'Loves People and Attention' Is Desperate for His Forever Home
There are so many animals around the country who are looking for loving homes to call their very own. Though it never hurts for pet parents to search locally, social media can also be a helpful tool when making a match. That's exactly why @therainabaina makes videos of the adoptable dogs at Heartland Humane Society, where she volunteers.
thebiochronicle.com
How to Relieve Anxiety in Your Dog
Anxiety can keep your dog from enjoying life and even be stressful to you as the owner. Anxiety happens for many reasons, including noises and stress in your dog’s environment. If your dog is suffering from anxiety problems, here are some steps for you to take to relieve your...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Adorable pet parrot learns how to become a cashier in owner’s shop
An adorable pet parrot has become an unlikely assistant, helping with daily tasks in his owner’s shop in Bangkok, Thailand.Footage shows the sun conure learning how to greet customers, taking money and placing it in a pot.The friendly bird squawks as his owner talks to him.“My pet is smart. I teach him a lot of things and he seems to enjoy it,” the parrot’s proud owner Tanaporn Pansamut said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Fighter jet strikes bird before plunging into Texas neighbourhoodAerial footage shows extent of flooding devastation in ThailandFarmer pulled to safety after becoming trapped down 33ft-deep well
How Dogs See, According to a Veterinary Ophthalmologist
With their uncanny ability to sniff out treats in a cupboard or hear a whistle from over a mile away, most pet parents are keenly aware of their dogs’ fantastic senses of smell and hearing. But when it comes to vision, people have the upper hand – at least sometimes. Jaycie Reisberg, DVM, DACVO, a veterinary ophthalmologist at MedVet Salt Lake City, talked to Yahoo! about how dogs see.
MedicalXpress
What do you know about Raynaud's disease?
In Raynaud's disease, smaller arteries that supply blood to your skin become narrow, limiting blood flow to affected areas. This causes some areas of your body, such as your fingers and toes, to feel numb and cold in response to cold temperatures or stress. You may experience numb, prickly feelings or stinging pain upon warming or stress relief. And you may notice color changes in your skin in response to cold or stress.
CNET
Blood Type Matters for Heart Health, But What About for Food? 'Miracle' Diet Explained
Your blood type can affect your health in surprising ways -- it's tied to your risk of heart disease, how much you get bit by mosquitoes and more. That's why it's not surprising that there's even a diet based on blood type, which proposes that people with type O blood should focus on eating different foods than, say, those with type A or B. For example, people with blood type A are advised to avoid eating red meat, and those with type O are advised to do the opposite.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dozens of neglected dogs rescued in Skagit County receiving treatment
SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — The Humane Society of Skagit Valley (HSSV) is working around the clock, after taking in more than 100 neglected dogs. “Because of the undertaking this is, it really has exhausted our team. Physically, emotionally,” says HSSV Executive Director Janine Ceja. She tells KIRO 7...
pethelpful.com
Horse's Determined Attempt to Visit Patients in a Dementia Unit Is the Sweetest Thing
Naughty animals are their own genre of comedy--it's already been proven. Still, every now and then a new video comes along that reminds us just why we love misbehaving critters. Take this gorgeous palomino paint horse, for example!. As stunning as he is, his looks aren't what's stealing all of...
How to travel with a cat, according to a veterinarian
In 2016, I moved from California to upstate New York with my two cats, Daisy and Fredo.
The Dogington Post
Therapy Dog Gives Hope To Patients On International Dog Day
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Every year on August 26, people celebrate International Dog Day to honor all dogs and promote adoption for those who haven’t yet found a permanent home and family. This...
petguide.com
Adoptable Dog of the Week - Scooter
This cutie pie is looking for some real special peeps to love him! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Scooter, a 4 years old Maltese mix from Sandston, Virginia. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines, and crate trained. Scooter needs to go to a home without any kids or other pets due to his resource guarding issues.
travelnoire.com
5 Of The Most Dog-Friendly Countries For Pet-Loving Travelers
Visit one (or all) of these 5 dog friendliest countries for pet-loving travelers. Leaving the fur baby at home isn’t always fun. Worrying about them while away, looking for them before remembering they aren’t there to enjoy that special moment with you can ruin an entire trip. On...
DVM 360
Canine separation anxiety in the post-pandemic era
Diagnosis and treatment methods are presented, and common myths are debunked. Dogs spent abundant time with their families during the COVID-19 pandemic as children and adults attended classes via video chat and worked from home, respectively. However, pets’ fantasy worlds—where their owners were home more indefinitely—came to a halt as everyone returned to in-person activities. According to Steve Dale, CABC, in a lecture delivered at the 2022 Fetch dvm360® Conference in Kansas City, Missouri, humans’ return to life outside the home led to an emergence of canine separation anxiety as dogs’ routines were turned upside down.1.
thecheyennepost.com
Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - September 16, 2022
Colorado has a winning smile that he loves to show off! He's a mellow pup and his foster home even called him "lazy!" He does great with kids of all ages and loves to hang out with dogs. Colorado loves to cuddle and if you don't set boundaries, he'll likely cuddle up on your chest in the middle of the night. Colorado is a bit shy too. He prefers to eat food when no one is watching him. Overall, he's a sweet pup ready to move into his forever home! Apply today to meet him!
topdogtips.com
Best Mixed Breed Dogs for First-Time Owners
Are you thinking about adopting a mixed dog breed? Is this your first time owning a dog as well?. No worries! We’re here to give you a sneak peek at the best mixed breed dogs for first-time owners. Is there anything one should do before adopting? Besides preparation, one...
getnews.info
Finding The Perfect Name For A New Furry Friend Is Easy With Pet Name Guide
From the moment a decision is made to adopt or choose a dog to naming the perfect new friend, Pet Name Guide has all of the information needed. The downloadable guide covers a wide range of topics to educate and aid in decision-making. When it comes to bringing a new...
notabully.org
10 Dog Breeds That Bond With One Person
NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. When asked to describe dogs, one word that almost always comes to mind is, “loyal.” There are hundreds of thousands of stories depicting the incredible connections found between man and dog, bonds that have survived the tests of time going back centuries.
pumpkin.care
Best-in-show dog insurance for the best dog ever – yours.
Extensive accident & illness coverage that doesn’t decline with age. No sneaky insurance add-on fees, breed, or upper age restrictions. A Pumpkin Dog Insurance plan can help you say ‘yes’ to the best care pawsible. From everyday illnesses to emergency accidents, the costs of vet care can...
Comments / 0