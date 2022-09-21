Read full article on original website
Related
HS football roundup: Fayetteville-Manlius focuses on ‘winning the rep’ against ESM
Fayetteville-Manlius head coach Dan Sullivan and his state-ranked No. 9 Hornets were focused on one thing heading into their Class A matchup with East Syracuse Minoa. “Winning the rep,” Sullivan said.
Balanced attack guides Cazenovia past Solvay in Class C football action (60 photos)
J.P. Hoak has been at the forefront of Cazenovia’s first two victories this season. The Lakers, however, used a balancing offensive attack to top Solvay, 28-21, on Friday in a Class C matchup.
SU honors 104-year-old Christian Brothers Academy grad during nationally-televised game
Christian Brothers Academy graduate Robert “Bob” Gang is the oldest living alumnus of Syracuse University and on Friday he was honored during the Orange’s nationally-televised football game. Gang was featured as a Hometown Hero between the first and second quarter of SU’s 22-20 victory over Virginia on...
Section III boys volleyball stats leaders (Week 3)
Here are Section III boys volleyball stats leaders through Week 3. These stats are reported to syracuse.com by Section III coaches. If statistics are missing, please encourage coaches to send them to hssports@syracuse.com. Look for overall stats leaders on Wednesdays.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New state boys soccer poll: 5 new Section III earn spots in poll
Syracuse, N.Y. — There was a lot of movement in the state rankings this week. Five new Section III teams emerged in the polls. Fayetteville-Manlius (No. 12) cracked the AA rankings this week; Jamesville-DeWitt (No. 15) moved into the Class A rankings; South Jefferson (No. 20) is new in Class B; Tully (No. 20) has joined the Class C rankings; and Lyme (No. 10) moved into the Class D ranks.
Watch: Marcellus boys soccer upsets No. 2 state-ranked team (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Marcellus came into the game as the No. 13 Class B team in the state. That should change after the Mustangs defeated No. 2-ranked Westhill 3-0 on Tuesday evening. Marcellus scored a goal at around the 38-minute mark and never looked back. Marcellus tacked on another...
Watch: Fayetteville-Manlius boys soccer wins on late goal (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Fayetteville-Manlius, the No. 12 Class AA team in the state, handed No. 3 Baldwinsville its first loss of the season in a 1-0 game Thursday evening. >> Longtime CNY boys soccer coach gets 400th varsity win against former team.
NewsChannel 36
Elmira High School set to formally open new Athletic Complex
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Construction is wrapping up on Elmira High School's new athletic complex, which is set to formally open on Friday night. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place during halftime of the homecoming football game between the Elmira Express and the Union-Endicott Tigers. The gates open at 6:00 P.M. The Booster Club will be hosting a tailgate prior to the game, where fans will be able to enjoy food trucks, bounce houses, and other activities.
Sports Radio 1360 AM
Binghamton, NY
650
Followers
2K+
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT
CBS Sports Radio 1360 AM has the best sports coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1360binghamton.com
Comments / 0