ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Construction is wrapping up on Elmira High School's new athletic complex, which is set to formally open on Friday night. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place during halftime of the homecoming football game between the Elmira Express and the Union-Endicott Tigers. The gates open at 6:00 P.M. The Booster Club will be hosting a tailgate prior to the game, where fans will be able to enjoy food trucks, bounce houses, and other activities.

ELMIRA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO