HOUSTON — A 38-year-old man charged in the deaths of a Houston dad and his 2-year-old son made his first court appearance Thursday where a judge gave him a high bond. Bolanle Fadairo, 38, is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of 38-year-old Michael Essien and his son Micah, according to court documents. Fadairo was also charged with tampering with evidence because investigators said he tried to get rid of text messages.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO