KENS 5
Mother holding baby shot, killed by husband during domestic violence investigation, Harris County sheriff says
ATASCOCITA, Texas — A woman was shot and killed by her husband Thursday while NCIS agents were investigating domestic violence claims, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The husband was later shot and killed by Harris County Precinct 4 deputies in a shootout, the sheriff said. The initial...
KENS 5
Surveillance video shows shooting of dad killed with toddler in backseat; bond set for suspect
HOUSTON — A 38-year-old man charged in the deaths of a Houston dad and his 2-year-old son made his first court appearance Thursday where a judge gave him a high bond. Bolanle Fadairo, 38, is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of 38-year-old Michael Essien and his son Micah, according to court documents. Fadairo was also charged with tampering with evidence because investigators said he tried to get rid of text messages.
KENS 5
5 Houston area animal services workers fired after 38 unauthorized euthanizations, officials say
SUGAR LAND, Texas — The city of Sugar Land has fired five Animal Services employees after they say a multi-department investigation uncovered the unauthorized euthanization of 38 cats and dogs. According to the city, the employees claimed that the animals either had a medical diagnosis or showed aggressive behavior,...
KENS 5
UTSA knocks off Texas Southern 52-24 in historic win at the Alamodome
SAN ANTONIO — The University of Texas at San Antonio got back in front of their home crowd and back to their winning ways with a 52-24 victory over Texas Southern on Saturday afternoon at the Alamodome, and made some history in the process. UTSA is now 2-2 on...
