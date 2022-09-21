Read full article on original website
Related
KTEN.com
Southeastern gets new supercomputers
DURANT, Oklahoma (KTEN) -- Southeastern is proud to have new supercomputers on campus, these will help the university run different things on the computer at once. Students will be able to learn and practice with the supercomputers, something several places like banks and engineering firms use, and those places will need more people who knows how to work those computers.
KTEN.com
Austin College seminar confronts past racial violence
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Austin College brought Texoman leaders, writers, and educators together Friday to discuss racial violence, hoping to improve relationships in the present and future. "It's so important to look back at our history to identify the ways in which our history informs our present," said Texas...
KTEN.com
Denison celebrates 150 years at Friday's football game
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- Every fall Friday night is celebrated on the football field in Denison, but this week, the city is coming together to celebrate something more than just a district game. "It's not just Denison High School. It's not just the football team. It's everyone coming together to...
KTEN.com
Visualizing the fall equinox at Austin College
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — A crowd was gathered and staring at the floor of Austin College's Idea Center Atrium. "I got here as fast as I could," said freshman Demi Held. Austin College is the only school in the country to have what's called a Gnomon Hole; sunlight hits the opening and shines a beam on the floor, pinpointing where the sun is overhead.
