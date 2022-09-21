ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, OH

Pirates celebrate Homecoming (Photo Gallery)

Photos from Riverside’s Homecoming Parade Wednesday evening. Pictures were taken by Aspen King. We encourage open dialogue among people who may disagree. Difficult conversations must be had sometimes to make progress. If you disagree, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.
RIVERSIDE, OH
Riverside announces Homecoming court

Riverside High School recently announced its Homecoming Royalty. This year’s King and Queen are Simon Godwin and Kylie Shoe. Scarlet Hodge was named Princess and Kade Hodge was named Prince. Godwin and Shoe will be crowned Friday night at Pirate Stadium before the football game with Troy Christian. Here...
RIVERSIDE, OH

