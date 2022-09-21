Riverside prepares for Homecoming; BoE learns about different food options for students; senior citizen’s luncheon (Audio included)

Read full article on original website
Ohio Taco Bell Tests Beyond Meat Next MonthCadrene HeslopOhio State
Daytonopoly Interactive -instagrammable Pop-up, going on now in downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Sunflowers are back: Whitehall Farm’s sunflower field returns after two-year hiatusThe LanternYellow Springs, OH
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes defeat Wright State 2-0, extend win streak to 3The LanternFairborn, OH
The Best Small Town in Ohio For A Weekend GetawayTravel MavenLebanon, OH
Princeton High School among several Ohio schools targeted by active shooter hoax
Police in Sharonville, Dayton, Springfield, Cleveland, Toledo and Akron all responded to calls of an active shooter inside schools Friday morning. All calls were hoaxes.
This Is The Best Place To Go Apple Picking In Ohio
Consider adding this to your Fall bucket list.
Cleveland.com news quiz: Which 2 school districts have best test scores in Ohio?
CLEVELAND, Ohio ― Several school districts performed very well in the most recent state report cards. But two districts really stood out, testing better than any other public school districts in the state. So would you pass the test in attempting to guess the districts?. Give it a shot...
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're craving a slice of pie and in northwestern Ohio, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint, which has been around since 1939. Bud's pies are homemade and made fresh every day. Customer favorites include peach, coconut cream, blueberry, and lemon meringue. And when they're in season, patrons say the rhubarb and strawberry are must-haves.
Nature Stone addresses cracking, discolored floors in Ohio homes
GALLOWAY, Ohio (WCMH) – Barbara Snyder was less-than-pleased with the patio floor at her Galloway home. “The cement wasn’t very nice. And it cracked,” Snyder said. So, for Mother’s Day in 2013, her son gifted her a new floor, refinished by Nature Stone. But not long after, Snyder said she noticed some changes. “It’s just […]
2 must-visit fall festivals in Ohio.
In Ohio, there are many activities to enjoy throughout the months of September and October, including crisp fall air, apple and pumpkin farms, crunching leaves, and the best fall festivals.
Students react to Ohio State discontinuing iPad distribution
As the Digital Flagship Program evolves, the university has announced April 26 that it will no longer be providing iPads for incoming students April 26. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.
wksu.org
NEXUS windfall was less than expected for Northeast Ohio schools. A local auditor is fighting back
The NEXUS natural gas pipeline was completed in 2018 across parts of Northeast Ohio amid much controversy and environmental concerns. One of the main selling points was that it would generate millions of dollars in tax revenue for public entities near its path - primarily, school districts. But after years...
Hundreds of Ohio National Guard members deploy from Dayton
"It's about teamwork, about the soldier next to you and being able to be vulnerable and lean on one another,” said LTC Cousins. “We're all going to have hard days, so leaning on each other is a skill we have to develop."
Ohio will choose a new senator, but neither Ryan nor Vance will have much impact on policy
As we approach the mid-term elections, Ohio will be choosing a new Senator to represent our voice in congress. Both Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance present a positive image and personality. Unfortunately, neither one of these individuals in and of themselves will have little, if any, impact on policy. Whoever...
Fox 19
Grandfather of West Chester fire victims shouldering family through grief
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - A local grandfather faces the unthinkable task of planning the burials for two of his grandchildren after they died in a fire earlier this week. Four siblings were injured in the fire in West Chester last Saturday. It broke out on Aster Park Drive. There were no adults in the apartment, though a neighbor has said the mother was just outside.
After squandering $116 million on slush funds and Med Mart, Cuyahoga County has no money for a courthouse: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Council generally favors building a new jail -- but that would require generally extending the quarter-percent sales tax by at least 40 years to pay a now estimated $2 billion total debt service. We’re talking about how the county has devoted tens of millions of...
Only a few more weeks to sign up for $500 energy assistance in Ohio
There are only a couple weeks left to sign up for an energy assistance program in Ohio.
4 Places To Get Sandwiches in Ohio
Are you looking for a great deli that serves tasty sandwiches?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. The sandwiches at this deli in central Ohio are big on flavor and in size. Their most popular sandwich is their Reuben, which is stuffed with hot corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and their house-made Russian dressing on grilled rye bread. Customers also love their pastrami and Kahrl's Killer Club, a delicious club sandwich filled with oven roasted turkey breast, honey ham, applewood smoked bacon, Vermont white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on three slices of challah.
WCPO
'I'm going to retire at 100': 96-year-old Mt. Healthy restaurant owner still works 12-hour shifts every day
MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — The latest interest rate hike hits a sore spot for Ohio restaurants. Two-thirds of restaurant owners said they took on new debt since the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to Ohio Restaurant Association data published this month. Still, a 96-year-old in business for decades is serving up optimism.
Policy Decisions Are Driving Ohio Voting Registration Numbers
One organization is urging Ohioans to learn about the powers elected officials will have.
Fox 19
Doctors warn of deadly, toxic wild mushroom growing in the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Local hospital officials are warning people not to eat wild mushrooms foraged from the Tri-State. A Cincinnati Children’s Hospital spokesperson took to Twitter Thursday to announce cases of illness that resulted from eating a specific variety of wild mushroom that appears to be “highly toxic.”
Ohio breaks 10-week pattern in COVID-19 cases
The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 14,536 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, accelerating a downward trend for the virus.
ODNR provides update on efforts to combat Indian Lake Vegetation
LAKEVIEW — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is providing an update on the ongoing effort to get unprecedented vegetation growth on Indian Lake under control. Harvesters removed 2,138 cubic yards of vegetation from Paradise and Governor’s Island as well as floating masses of plants in the open zone, near beaches and in the Chippewa Area, according to a press release from an ODNR spokesperson.
U.S. Postal Service staffing shortages lead to days without mail in Northeast Ohio: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. As we increasingly rely on online shopping and deliveries, the U.S. Postal Service has hundreds and hundreds of job openings, for letter carriers and support personnel. The same shortages that we see in other industries.
