Ohio Taco Bell Tests Beyond Meat Next MonthCadrene HeslopOhio State
Daytonopoly Interactive -instagrammable Pop-up, going on now in downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Sunflowers are back: Whitehall Farm’s sunflower field returns after two-year hiatusThe LanternYellow Springs, OH
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes defeat Wright State 2-0, extend win streak to 3The LanternFairborn, OH
The Best Small Town in Ohio For A Weekend GetawayTravel MavenLebanon, OH
Pirates celebrate Homecoming (Photo Gallery)
Photos from Riverside’s Homecoming Parade Wednesday evening. Pictures were taken by Aspen King. We encourage open dialogue among people who may disagree. Difficult conversations must be had sometimes to make progress. If you disagree, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.
Riverside boys squeak past MU; Lady Pirates fall to Graham – Tuesday golf stats
The Riverside varsity girls lost to Graham 201-218 at Lakeland Golf Course. For the Lady Pirates, Reaghan McDaniel shot a 44, Emma Saylor had a 56, Zoie Armbruster carded a 58, Ava Klingler tallied a 60, and Cassie May recorded a 65. Graham’s Zoey Merritt was medalist with a 39....
Riverside prepares for Homecoming; BoE learns about different food options for students; senior citizen’s luncheon (Audio included)
The Riverside Board of Education met in regular session Tuesday evening. High School Principal Kelly Kauffman kicked off the meeting with her monthly report. Kauffman reported that Pirate Power Packs are being sent home with over 100 students in the district on a weekly basis. These packs are food to sustain a student over the weekend and are donated by a local church ministry called GRACE. GRACE began donating food for students in need within the district four years ago.
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're craving a slice of pie and in northwestern Ohio, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint, which has been around since 1939. Bud's pies are homemade and made fresh every day. Customer favorites include peach, coconut cream, blueberry, and lemon meringue. And when they're in season, patrons say the rhubarb and strawberry are must-haves.
Hundreds of Ohio National Guard members deploy from Dayton
"It's about teamwork, about the soldier next to you and being able to be vulnerable and lean on one another,” said LTC Cousins. “We're all going to have hard days, so leaning on each other is a skill we have to develop."
Nature Stone addresses cracking, discolored floors in Ohio homes
GALLOWAY, Ohio (WCMH) – Barbara Snyder was less-than-pleased with the patio floor at her Galloway home. “The cement wasn’t very nice. And it cracked,” Snyder said. So, for Mother’s Day in 2013, her son gifted her a new floor, refinished by Nature Stone. But not long after, Snyder said she noticed some changes. “It’s just […]
Get out and do something in central Ohio this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Blue Man Group and Keith Urban to the Columbus Coffee Festival and Freeman’s Farm Fall Festival, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio. The Blitz Great Summer Smokeout: Sept. 22Featuring Disturbed, Dirty Honey, and Harmless Habit. Kemba Live – 405 Neil Ave. Tickets. 5:30 p.m. […]
4 Places To Get Sandwiches in Ohio
Are you looking for a great deli that serves tasty sandwiches?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. The sandwiches at this deli in central Ohio are big on flavor and in size. Their most popular sandwich is their Reuben, which is stuffed with hot corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and their house-made Russian dressing on grilled rye bread. Customers also love their pastrami and Kahrl's Killer Club, a delicious club sandwich filled with oven roasted turkey breast, honey ham, applewood smoked bacon, Vermont white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on three slices of challah.
Dayton library sees increased push to ban books, including in Ohio
Dayton Metro Library will host a series of speakers and events this week to raise awareness of attempts at censorship as part of Banned Books Week. . Dayton Metro Library leaders say they want to foster intellectual freedom and representation in literature. Requests for libraries and schools to ban books...
Cleveland.com news quiz: Which 2 school districts have best test scores in Ohio?
CLEVELAND, Ohio ― Several school districts performed very well in the most recent state report cards. But two districts really stood out, testing better than any other public school districts in the state. So would you pass the test in attempting to guess the districts?. Give it a shot...
Ohio breaks 10-week pattern in COVID-19 cases
The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 14,536 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, accelerating a downward trend for the virus.
GOP officials and a collegiate political scandal could nix Dem’s ballot slot in SE Ohio
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement. An Athens County Democrat filed a lawsuit last week asking the Ohio Supreme Court to reverse a decision by the Republican Secretary of State and allow her onto the ballot in a southeast Ohio House district.
AMBER Alert issued for 3 western Ohio children believed to be in danger
GREENVILLE, Ohio — An AMBER Alert has been issued for three children in western Ohio who are believed to be in danger. The Greenville Police Department said it received information around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday about two girls and a boy who did not show up to school. Police...
Two lanes blocked on I-75 in West Chester due to a crash
BECKETT RIDGE, Ohio — 8:15 a.m. Delays are now expected to exceed 10 minutes after a crash on I-75 in West Chester. Stop and go traffic is backed up to the Tylersville Road exit. 7:50 a.m. The two left lanes are blocked on southbound I-75 in West Chester due...
At least 1 taken into custody after drug bust near Centerville High School
CENTERVILLE — A drug bust in Centerville uncovered an operation police claim involved selling marijuana to middle school students. The investigation began with a tip that came in to the Oakwood Safety Department. Tactical Crime Suppression Unit (TCSU) officers developed information that someone living in a home on Clareridge...
U.S. Postal Service staffing shortages lead to days without mail in Northeast Ohio: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. As we increasingly rely on online shopping and deliveries, the U.S. Postal Service has hundreds and hundreds of job openings, for letter carriers and support personnel. The same shortages that we see in other industries.
This Is The Best Place To Go Apple Picking In Ohio
Consider adding this to your Fall bucket list.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Ohio
There is no doubt that Ohio is one of the most beautiful states and that it has a lot to offer. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking here. Whether you are traveling with your partner and your children or you are traveling with a group of young friends, there is something for everybody. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three amazing weekend getaways ideas to inspire you for your next journey.
Collecting milkweed seeds to save the monarch butterfly
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The monarch butterfly population in Ohio has declined by an estimated 80% over the past 30 years. One effort to reverse the trend is to promote more growth of native milkweed. The striking orange-and-black monarchs, known for their remarkable migration to and from Mexico each year,...
When to expect first frost, freeze, snowfall in NE Ohio
Find out the average dates for the first freeze, frost and snow for communities across northeast Ohio
