ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
peakofohio.com

Pirates celebrate Homecoming (Photo Gallery)

Photos from Riverside’s Homecoming Parade Wednesday evening. Pictures were taken by Aspen King. We encourage open dialogue among people who may disagree. Difficult conversations must be had sometimes to make progress. If you disagree, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.
RIVERSIDE, OH
peakofohio.com

Riverside prepares for Homecoming; BoE learns about different food options for students; senior citizen’s luncheon (Audio included)

The Riverside Board of Education met in regular session Tuesday evening. High School Principal Kelly Kauffman kicked off the meeting with her monthly report. Kauffman reported that Pirate Power Packs are being sent home with over 100 students in the district on a weekly basis. These packs are food to sustain a student over the weekend and are donated by a local church ministry called GRACE. GRACE began donating food for students in need within the district four years ago.
RIVERSIDE, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're craving a slice of pie and in northwestern Ohio, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint, which has been around since 1939. Bud's pies are homemade and made fresh every day. Customer favorites include peach, coconut cream, blueberry, and lemon meringue. And when they're in season, patrons say the rhubarb and strawberry are must-haves.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
City
Riverside, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Nature Stone addresses cracking, discolored floors in Ohio homes

GALLOWAY, Ohio (WCMH) – Barbara Snyder was less-than-pleased with the patio floor at her Galloway home. “The cement wasn’t very nice. And it cracked,” Snyder said. So, for Mother’s Day in 2013, her son gifted her a new floor, refinished by Nature Stone. But not long after, Snyder said she noticed some changes. “It’s just […]
GALLOWAY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Get out and do something in central Ohio this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Blue Man Group and Keith Urban to the Columbus Coffee Festival and Freeman’s Farm Fall Festival, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio. The Blitz Great Summer Smokeout: Sept. 22Featuring Disturbed, Dirty Honey, and Harmless Habit. Kemba Live – 405 Neil Ave. Tickets. 5:30 p.m. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Sandwiches in Ohio

Are you looking for a great deli that serves tasty sandwiches?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. The sandwiches at this deli in central Ohio are big on flavor and in size. Their most popular sandwich is their Reuben, which is stuffed with hot corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and their house-made Russian dressing on grilled rye bread. Customers also love their pastrami and Kahrl's Killer Club, a delicious club sandwich filled with oven roasted turkey breast, honey ham, applewood smoked bacon, Vermont white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on three slices of challah.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince
wyso.org

Dayton library sees increased push to ban books, including in Ohio

Dayton Metro Library will host a series of speakers and events this week to raise awareness of attempts at censorship as part of Banned Books Week. . Dayton Metro Library leaders say they want to foster intellectual freedom and representation in literature. Requests for libraries and schools to ban books...
DAYTON, OH
newsnet5

GOP officials and a collegiate political scandal could nix Dem’s ballot slot in SE Ohio

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement. An Athens County Democrat filed a lawsuit last week asking the Ohio Supreme Court to reverse a decision by the Republican Secretary of State and allow her onto the ballot in a southeast Ohio House district.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool#Linus High School#Linus K12
WLWT 5

Two lanes blocked on I-75 in West Chester due to a crash

BECKETT RIDGE, Ohio — 8:15 a.m. Delays are now expected to exceed 10 minutes after a crash on I-75 in West Chester. Stop and go traffic is backed up to the Tylersville Road exit. 7:50 a.m. The two left lanes are blocked on southbound I-75 in West Chester due...
BECKETT RIDGE, OH
Cleveland.com

U.S. Postal Service staffing shortages lead to days without mail in Northeast Ohio: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. As we increasingly rely on online shopping and deliveries, the U.S. Postal Service has hundreds and hundreds of job openings, for letter carriers and support personnel. The same shortages that we see in other industries.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Ohio

There is no doubt that Ohio is one of the most beautiful states and that it has a lot to offer. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking here. Whether you are traveling with your partner and your children or you are traveling with a group of young friends, there is something for everybody. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three amazing weekend getaways ideas to inspire you for your next journey.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Collecting milkweed seeds to save the monarch butterfly

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The monarch butterfly population in Ohio has declined by an estimated 80% over the past 30 years. One effort to reverse the trend is to promote more growth of native milkweed. The striking orange-and-black monarchs, known for their remarkable migration to and from Mexico each year,...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy