New fire breaks out on Y Mountain in Provo
PROVO, Utah — A new fire was reported Friday evening on Y Mountain in Provo. Jeanie Atherton, of the Provo Fire Department, says her department has received a report of a fire on U.S. Forest Property. Provo fire crews have gotten a visual of the fire and have notified the U.S. Forest Service, which is sending in crews.
‘Totally devastated’: Trucks, trailers and ATVs stolen from Pleasant Grove neighborhood
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — Residents of a Utah County neighborhood that was targeted by car thieves last weekend are warning others to be on the lookout. “We feel violated,” said Stacie Hullinger, whose Tahoe SUV was stolen. “Insurance won’t cover it. It was a theft, so insurance doesn’t cover it. So we are just out.”
Man hospitalized after crash with semi in Tooele County
GRANTSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A man was transported to the hospital in critical condition after a crash involving a semi truck on State Route 138 in Grantsville. Utah Highway Patrol officials said a semi with two empty gravel belly dump trailers was traveling westbound on SR-138 just before 9 a.m. on Friday.
Auto-train crash delays TRAX S-Line; bus bridge activated
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Transit Authority on Thursday reported a train vs. vehicle crash that was causing train delays. UTA's S-Line was running behind schedule as a result, and a bus bridge was put into place between the authority's Central Pointe and South Salt Lake stations.
Taylorsville couple still recovering after random stabbing Tuesday morning
JJ Dasher was sound asleep in his Taylorsville home Tuesday morning, when something stirred him awake, he said.
Wildfire breaks out in Provo Canyon
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A new wildfire started south of Vivian Park in Provo Canyon; the South Fork Fire, as it is being called, was discovered on September 19. It […]
Motorist in Eagle Mountain caught driving 60 mph over speed limit, prompts message from Utah Co. Sheriff’s Office
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, Sept. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is asking speeders to slow down and save lives, including their own. The message follows a traffic stop for a man allegedly driving 115 MPH in a 55 MPH zone. “A 43-year-old man was...
Salt Lake man arrested after firing a gun at 3 minors
Salt Lake City police say 21-year-old Siupapa Muliaga shot at a group of juveniles near 170 West and 200 North on Thursday around 1:30am. Muliaga was booked into the Salt Lake County jail and charged with felony discharge of a firearm and illegal discharge of a firearm. According to police,...
Utah County driver caught going 60 mph over speed limit
A driver was ticketed and even faces a charge of reckless driving after his speed was clocked at 60 miles per hour over the limit in Utah County.
3-year-old girl falls 20 feet from open window in West Jordan
WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A three-year-old girl fell approximately 20 feet from an open window Monday, according to the West Jordan Police Department. Police say the incident occurred at 5:30 p.m. Monday at 1601 West Fox Park Drive, West Jordan. A three-year-old girl reportedly climbed to an open window, pushed on the screen and […]
Salt Lake City man chases, catches thieves who tried stealing catalytic converter
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah man chased after a thief, in the middle of the night, who allegedly stole a catalytic converter from his truck and it was all caught on camera. The victim, Chris Martin, of this attempted theft has been targeted before and the second...
High-speed Salt Lake City crash leaves car ‘mangled’
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) is reminding our community about safe driving habits after a high-speed crash in Salt Lake City Saturday morning. This investigation started at 8:42 a.m. when police received multiple calls about a crash involving a semi-truck and an SUV near 800 North 300 West. […]
UTA: Woman struck by train at Murray Station
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) says that a woman is suffering from possible head injuries after she was struck by a train at the Murray Station on Wednesday. The woman reportedly entered the crosswalk in front of a northbound TRAX train before she was hit. While UTA notes that all of […]
Bright red kokanee salmon swimming upstream in Utah waters
UTAH (ABC4) – Not only have the leaves turned red, fish have too! Kokanee salmon have started to turn bright red and spawn, a process the Department of Natural Resources works to protect. Bright red kokanee salmon started to swim upstream in Utah. “It’s that time of year, the greatest time of year in my […]
Mysterious ‘music’ coming from toilets leaves Utah residents baffled – what city officials said about the sewer symphony
STRANGE music coming from the sewer left residents speculating that aliens were to blame before city officials revealed the cause. Neighbors in Salt Lake City, Utah were surprised by the ear-full of tones that emanated from underground during construction in their neighborhood. Musician Rosemary Olsen, who lives downtown, told KSLTV...
Two Taylorsville schools put under temporary lockout protocol
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Two schools in the Granite School District were briefly on lockout Thursday due to some “suspicious activity” nearby. District officials shared a statement to parents and families of Eisenhower Junior High and Fremont Elementary at 9:40 a.m., saying police initiated the protocol because of what was going on near the neighboring Salt Lake Community College Campus.
Provo police seek tips after local church damaged, burglarized
PROVO, Utah, Sept. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo police are asking for the public’s help with information on a church burglary. On Monday, officers responded to the scene at 1044 N. Geneva Road. “Multiple windows and property inside was found damaged,” says a statement issued by police....
Latest scam hits home with law enforcement, triggers angry response from Utah County Sheriff’s Office
SPANISH FORK, Utah, Sept. 22, 2022 — Police regularly issue scam alerts for the public, warning of phone and online scams, but the latest round of a familiar scam touched a nerve in the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. “Scammers are blood-sucking creeps who prey on people who want...
Suspect assaults Provo crossing guard, police searching
PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – A crossing guard was assaulted on Friday, and authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect, according to the Provo Police Department. On the morning of September 16, a crossing guard was reportedly assaulted in the area of 4380 North Canyon Road. Police have information that someone may have […]
Salt Lake police seek public’s help finding missing 15-year-old
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen. Mangus Peterson, 15, was last seen in the Avenues at about 2 p.m. Friday, according to a tweet from Salt Lake City Police. Peterson is 6...
