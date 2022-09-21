ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orem, UT

kslnewsradio.com

New fire breaks out on Y Mountain in Provo

PROVO, Utah — A new fire was reported Friday evening on Y Mountain in Provo. Jeanie Atherton, of the Provo Fire Department, says her department has received a report of a fire on U.S. Forest Property. Provo fire crews have gotten a visual of the fire and have notified the U.S. Forest Service, which is sending in crews.
PROVO, UT
KUTV

Man hospitalized after crash with semi in Tooele County

GRANTSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A man was transported to the hospital in critical condition after a crash involving a semi truck on State Route 138 in Grantsville. Utah Highway Patrol officials said a semi with two empty gravel belly dump trailers was traveling westbound on SR-138 just before 9 a.m. on Friday.
GRANTSVILLE, UT
KUTV

Auto-train crash delays TRAX S-Line; bus bridge activated

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Transit Authority on Thursday reported a train vs. vehicle crash that was causing train delays. UTA's S-Line was running behind schedule as a result, and a bus bridge was put into place between the authority's Central Pointe and South Salt Lake stations.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
upr.org

Salt Lake man arrested after firing a gun at 3 minors

Salt Lake City police say 21-year-old Siupapa Muliaga shot at a group of juveniles near 170 West and 200 North on Thursday around 1:30am. Muliaga was booked into the Salt Lake County jail and charged with felony discharge of a firearm and illegal discharge of a firearm. According to police,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

3-year-old girl falls 20 feet from open window in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A three-year-old girl fell approximately 20 feet from an open window Monday, according to the West Jordan Police Department. Police say the incident occurred at 5:30 p.m. Monday at 1601 West Fox Park Drive, West Jordan. A three-year-old girl reportedly climbed to an open window, pushed on the screen and […]
WEST JORDAN, UT
ABC4

High-speed Salt Lake City crash leaves car ‘mangled’

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) is reminding our community about safe driving habits after a high-speed crash in Salt Lake City Saturday morning. This investigation started at 8:42 a.m. when police received multiple calls about a crash involving a semi-truck and an SUV near 800 North 300 West. […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

UTA: Woman struck by train at Murray Station

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) says that a woman is suffering from possible head injuries after she was struck by a train at the Murray Station on Wednesday.  The woman reportedly entered the crosswalk in front of a northbound TRAX train before she was hit.   While UTA notes that all of […]
MURRAY, UT
ABC4

Bright red kokanee salmon swimming upstream in Utah waters

UTAH (ABC4) – Not only have the leaves turned red, fish have too! Kokanee salmon have started to turn bright red and spawn, a process the Department of Natural Resources works to protect.  Bright red kokanee salmon started to swim upstream in Utah.  “It’s that time of year, the greatest time of year in my […]
UTAH STATE
The US Sun

Mysterious ‘music’ coming from toilets leaves Utah residents baffled – what city officials said about the sewer symphony

STRANGE music coming from the sewer left residents speculating that aliens were to blame before city officials revealed the cause. Neighbors in Salt Lake City, Utah were surprised by the ear-full of tones that emanated from underground during construction in their neighborhood. Musician Rosemary Olsen, who lives downtown, told KSLTV...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Two Taylorsville schools put under temporary lockout protocol

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Two schools in the Granite School District were briefly on lockout Thursday due to some “suspicious activity” nearby. District officials shared a statement to parents and families of Eisenhower Junior High and Fremont Elementary at 9:40 a.m., saying police initiated the protocol because of what was going on near the neighboring Salt Lake Community College Campus.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Provo police seek tips after local church damaged, burglarized

PROVO, Utah, Sept. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo police are asking for the public’s help with information on a church burglary. On Monday, officers responded to the scene at 1044 N. Geneva Road. “Multiple windows and property inside was found damaged,” says a statement issued by police....
PROVO, UT
ABC4

Suspect assaults Provo crossing guard, police searching

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – A crossing guard was assaulted on Friday, and authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect, according to the Provo Police Department. On the morning of September 16, a crossing guard was reportedly assaulted in the area of 4380 North Canyon Road. Police have information that someone may have […]
PROVO, UT

