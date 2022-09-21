Read full article on original website
Related
starvedrock.media
Woman flown to Peoria after injury at Utica Pioneer Hybrids
A seed production worker was flown from the scene of an accident Friday at Utica. Fire Chief Ben Brown said the unidentified woman was working at one of the dryers on the west side of Pioneer Hybrids. This work position is several feet above the main floor. Shortly before 3pm,...
classichits106.com
Missing Chicago motorcyclist found deceased near Seneca
SENECA – A Chicago man that was last seen leaving a bar on a motorcycle in Seneca on September 17th has been found deceased. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan states in a press release that an apparent motorcycle crash occurred on US Route 6 east of the trailer park in Seneca that same day. On Friday, family members of 69-year-old Contreras Eulalio discovered his motorcycle in high weeds and trees in the south ditch of US Route 6. Contreras had been ejected from the bike and found deceased in the area of his motorcycle. The crash remains under investigation by Callahan’s office and the Seneca Police Department.
Metra train hits pedestrian near suburban Mokena
MOKENA, Ill. (CBS) -- Service on the Metra Rock Island line was disrupted on Friday afternoon after a train his a pedestrian near south suburban Mokena.Around 3 p.m., Metra said in a tweet that inbound and outbound train movement was stopped near the cusp of New Lenox and Mokena because of the incident and that customers should expect extensive delays.CBS 2's chopper was over the scene Friday evening.Metra said the victim is 20-year-old woman who lived of Mokena, but said they cannot release a name yet Friday night. The woman was south and approached the tracks. The train engineer reported blowing the horn and using the emergency brake, and the jogger appeared to hesitate, but continued and was struck, Metra said.A death investigation is under way.The agency said trains did not Friday evening because of the incident. Metra said customers should expect extensive delays.
What’s the Most Expensive Airbnb in Illinois? Might Be This Villa
If you have 15 friends that are all willing to chip in and help with the cost, I have found what I believe is one of if not the most expensive Airbnb's in Illinois. It's a Spanish-style villa that has its own basketball court and movie theater, too. This is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Central Illinois Proud
70k square-foot space aimed at inclusion officially opens
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Two organizations officially opened a new facility aimed at inclusion. The YMCA of Bloomington-Normal and Easterseals of Central Illinois joined ribbons at a ceremony Tuesday morning, Aug. 30. Both organizations will utilize the new 70-thousand square foot space in Bloomington. It’s a space that is...
25newsnow.com
Vacation Rental Ruse: How An Idyllic Farmington Property Lured Many Across Illinois and Beyond
(NBC Chicago) - It was branded as an outdoor adventure. Only a three-hour drive southwest of Chicago, and 30-minute drive from Peoria, customers could escape to the town of Farmington, staying at an eight-bedroom, 30-acre lakeside vacation rental retreat. Surrounded by open farmland, online advertisements for the vacation rental showed...
32 million birds begin flying south
ILLINOIS, (WCIA) — Starting Thursday night, 32 million birds are making their way south for migration season. Around 50 percent of birds migrating passed through the Midwest, especially in Illinois, Thursday evening. The Chicago Bird Collision Monitors said in a tweet, “Please turn off lights to help the birds go along their merry way.” The […]
Central Illinois Proud
City asks Bloomington LGBT bar to remove PRIDE hearts from street
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Rainbow hearts from an LGBTQ Pridefest are stirring controversy in downtown Bloomington. Last month, The Bistro, hosted its annual downtown Pridefest with around 6-7,000 attendees from all over Central Illinois. To add to the event, Bistro owner, Jan Lancaster drew rainbow hearts on Main Street to spruce up the block.
IN THIS ARTICLE
aledotimesrecord.com
A new type of modular housing equipped for global warming is being built in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE - A Chillicothe entrepreneur is building affordable housing for the age of global warming. Timothy Tobin, owner of Eagle Companies, has designed a super-efficient steel house that can be dropped on a semi and shipped anywhere. Units are priced at $110,000 for a one-bedroom, and can be combined and stacked to create a larger living space or multi-family housing. Equipped with high-tech construction materials and efficient appliances, the units use very little energy. The addition of solar panels, a $20,000 option, can take inhabitants off the grid.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Amid mounting pushback, Illinois drag queens push forward
For the last four years on the third Sunday of every month, drag queen Ginger Forest heads to Jerry’s Sandwiches in Lincoln Square just in time for brunch. She’s there to put on a show. To a never-ending chorus of children’s “wows” and “oohs” muffled by bites of...
Wheel tax Illinois: Vehicle registration fines, fees to end for unincorporated Cook County
"The Cook County Wheel Tax is regressive and unnecessary. And it disproportionally impacts the Black and Brown residents of Cook County who can least afford to pay it," President Toni Preckwinkle said.
advantagenews.com
Truck driver killed in central Illinois accident
Illinois State Police say a truck driver failing to slow down as he approached a construction zone was the cause of Thursday afternoon’s fatal crash on Interstate 55, south of Springfield. As a result, the northbound lanes of I-55 were closed for about five hours. Troopers say 67-year-old Frank...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here's When Hummingbirds Are Expected to Finish Their Migration Through Illinois
As the days get shorter and the air gets brisker in Illinois, many are bracing themselves for the winter — even hummingbirds. In fact, hummingbirds started their migration to the warm confines of the south long before a tinge of cold weather hit the area, according to experts. In...
Central Illinois Proud
When could the first freeze arrive in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Temperatures across Central Illinois are getting cooler and its only a matter of time before we start waking up with frost on our windshields and lawns. But when might Central Illinois experience it’s first freeze of the season? Here’s a look at our average first, earliest and latest freezes on record for many central Illinois communities.
classichits106.com
Firearm enforcement grants awarded to area agencies
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Police have begun awarding $1 million in grants to law enforcement agencies across the state to conduct firearm enforcement efforts to help keep firearms out of the hand of individuals who pose a significant threat to themselves or others. The Peru Police Department, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and Spring Valley Police Department were among 32 law enforcement agencies receiving grants to conduct enforcement operations for individuals whose Firearm Owner Identification Card have been revoked or suspended as a result of being prohibited by state or federal law. The enforcement details also focus on those individuals who pose a significant threat to themselves or others, such as those who have become the subject of a Firearm Restraining Order or Clear and Present Danger or received a criminal conviction, among other reasons.
Governor’s Race: Darren Bailey goes on 9-stop bus tour as JB Pritzker receives an endorsement
CHICAGO — Darren Bailey is hitting the road on a bus tour — totaling nine stops along the way — with five being in Chicago. With a little less than seven weeks to go until election day, Bailey is attempting to appeal to voters by painting incumbent JB Pritzker as big on taxes, but soft […]
starvedrock.media
Two Written Up for Violating Peru Ordinances on Burning, Shoplifting
Leaves will be falling soon, and while you may be tempted to burn a pile or two after raking them up, you're reminded that Peru has an ordinance against burning. On Monday afternoon, 32-year-old Jacob Kain of Plain Street was charged with violating the city ordinance against burning. And, it...
Gizmodo
Chicago’s Tap Water Contaminated With Lead, Analysis Finds
Chicago residents are being exposed to lead through their tap water. One in 20 tap water tests in Chicago have found lead levels at or above U.S. government limits, according to an analysis of city’s water data conducted by the Guardian. The levels were about a third more lead than allowed in bottled water, according to the Guardian.
WGNtv.com
Inflammatory ads used in IL governor’s race called into question
CHICAGO — As the Illinois gubernatorial race heats up, Governor JB Pritzker called out a suburban paper for helping a partisan political PAC. As for Darren Bailey, families impacted by Chicago violence call on the Republican candidate to better connect with the city’s brown and Black communities. The...
Chicago-Area Veterinarian, Pet Owners Warn of Increase in Leptospirosis Cases
Pet owners are sharing their tragic stories of loss as a warning about a surge in cases of a bacterial infection called Leptospirosis. Spay Illinois, a low cost clinic in Lisle first posted about the uptick, writing on Facebook, "There is a Leptospirosis outbreak in Kane County, Cook County, Will County and surrounding areas."
Comments / 0