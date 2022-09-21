Read full article on original website
Nebraska’s education commissioner announces his resignation
After nine years as commissioner of the Nebraska Department of Education, Matthew Blomstedt on Friday announced he is resigning. He said he’ll step down Jan. 3 and pledged help in a transition. The elected State Board of dEucation is charged with choosing Blomstedt’s successor. “I am looking forward...
Nebraska names new slate of vendors to handle Medicaid starting in 2024
OMAHA — In a process that’s seen more than typical scrutiny, Nebraska administrators on Friday announced their selection of three vendors to handle the state’s Medicaid managed care program starting in 2024. The services now cost the state nearly $3 billion a year. For the new five-year...
Group files ethics complaint against Nebraska attorney general for his support of lawsuit challenging 2020 vote
LINCOLN — A legal accountability group is charging that Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson used his elective office “to propagate lies and misinformation that imperil American democracy” and discredit the 2020 election results. The 65 Project — named after the 65 unsuccessful lawsuits filed by former President...
Schuyler, Nebraska, man indicted for selling fake Social Security cards
LINCOLN — A 26-year-old Schuyler man has been indicted on federal charges of providing fake Social Security cards. Werner Monterroso-Monterroso was named in a five-count indictment announced by Thursday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. In April, June and August of this year, federal officials allege that Monterroso-Monterroso provided...
Past ethics complaint against Peterson was dismissed after legal review
LINCOLN — An ethics complaint against Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson after the 2020 election was rejected after a legal review concluded that his support of a lawsuit challenging the counting of votes in 2020 wasn’t “purely political.”. Then-State Sen. Ernie Chambers had filed a complaint against...
Nebraska’s work ethic, educated workforce may help weather possible recession, economist says
LINCOLN — Nebraska has weathered past recessions better than the rest of the country and might again, according to a leading state economist. Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said Thursday that Nebraska’s high rates of workforce participation and education should help the state fend off the effects of high inflation and an economic downturn.
