State Theatre presents Three Dog Night
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- The newly renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents legendary band, Three Dog Night on Friday, October 14 at 8:00pm. Three Dog Night has been entertaining generations for over 50 years with their live performances and hit songs such as “Black and White,” “Never Been to Spain,” “Mama Told Me (Not to Come),” and “Joy to the World.” Tickets range from $29-$99.
New York City's Babyllon wins Carteret Battle of the Bands
New York City-based funky, soulful blues-rock outfit Babyllon wins the Carteret Battle of the Bands on Sept. 18 in Carteret Park. PHOTO BY ELHAM HUSSIAN. The multi-hyphenated talent of Polina Antoni Kanin is the singer-songwriter-guitarist of funky, soulful blues-rock outfit Babyllon and the founding producer-engineer of PowerBush Records. Her New York City-based act, which has been described as “if Amy Winehouse and Led Zeppelin had a baby in New Orleans,” recently won $1,500 as the first-place band winner of the Carteret Battle of the Bands. In the midst of a cultural and economic renaissance, the blossoming borough also provided $1,500 to a solo first-place winner, New York City’s folky dream-popster Elizabeth Winterbourne, as well $1,000 each to two second-place finishers: singer-songwriter Mel Rose and the energetic trio This Island Earth, both from North Jersey. Organized by the Carteret-based Central Jersey Arts Council, the Sept. 18 band battle closed the borough’s annual five-day Charity Carnival, which included its 46th annual Ethnic Day featuring a performance by Grammy-nominated hit makers Gin Blossoms.
Commodity Trading: Dies Irae Screens at the Fall 2022 New Jersey Film Festival on Sunday, September 25
M. Wood’s experimental feature Commodity Trading: Dies Irae screens at the Fall 2022 New Jersey Film Festival on Sunday, September 25. Here is my interview with M. Woods:. Nigrin: Why did you make Commodity Trading: Dies Irae?. Woods: Commodity Trading's origin is a complicated story. When I was 17...
Soldier Island screens at the Fall 2022 New Jersey Film Festival on September 23
Charly and Eriel Santagdo’s Soldier Island -- a dance adaptation of Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None -- screens at the Fall 2022 New Jersey Film Festival on September 23. Here is my interview with Charly Santagdo:. Nigrin: Why did you make Soldier Island?. Santagado: We made...
The Gallery at Green Door Studio presents Sandra Charlap: A Walk in Her Shoes
(MILLBURN, NJ) -- A new art gallery, known as The Gallery at Green Door Studio, or The Gallery for short, is in the heart of Downtown Millburn and will open its doors to the public October 14, 2022. The premiere exhibit at The Gallery will feature the work of artist Sandra Charlap, a lifelong NJ native, with connections to the SOMA, Livingston and East Orange communities, she brings a world of experience and talent to this show.
The Montclair Art Museum Holds an Indigenous Peoples Weekend
Above: Jeremy Dennis (top, photo by Simon Howell), Brent Michael Davids (photo by Frank Schramm/Montclair Art Museum), Laura Ortman (photo by Frank Schramm/Montclair Art Museum) and Caroline Monnet, “No One Spoke of Extinction,” 2021, vinyl print (photo courtesy of the artist). The Montclair Art Museum (MAM) will honor...
Music Mountain Theatre Adds Special Events To Its Season
(LAMBERTVILLE, NJ) -- As the 2022 season of Main Stage performances, young audience series productions, and Theatre School session continues, Music Mountain Theatre also offers additional special events to enjoy this fall. On Sunday, September 25 at 7:00pm, join Sally and Ian Bethmann for an evening of Broadway favorites! The...
PHOTOS from "Thoroughly Modern Millie" at Music Mountain Theatre
(LAMBERTVILLE, NJ) -- Music Mountain Theatre revisits the wild and wooly Roaring 20s when Thoroughly Modern Millie comes to the stage for a four-weekend run opening on September 16th and running through October 9th. Set in New York City in 1922, this tells the story of young Millie Dillmount from Kansas, who comes to New York in search of a new life for herself. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos.
Jersey City Theater Center Presents “Da Vinci Inventions" by Cordâme
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Jersey City Theater Center will present “Da Vinci Inventions” by Canadian chamber music ensemble Cordâme on Saturday, October 15 at 6:00pm. Taking the stage at JCTC Studios, Cordâme will interpret the music of the Italian Renaissance in their distinct chamber music-meets-jazz style. Cordâme is dynamic ensemble dedicated to the interpretation of the compositions of Jean Félix Mailloux. Created in Montreal in 2004, have released 8 albums in 18 years and is one of the most active groups in the Quebec music scene. In 2019, Cordâme was commissioned by Orford Musique to create “Da Vinci inventions.”
Special Discounts and Treats for "Soft Animals" at Vivid Stage
(SUMMIT, NJ) -- Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, is offering a number of special discounts and events during the world premiere production of Soft Animals by Erin Mallon from September 29 through October 9. Be the first to see the show on...
Star Royale Theatre presents "Jekyll & Hyde"
(POMPTON LAKES, NJ) -- Star Royale Theatre, formerly Rhino Theatre Mainstage, presents Jekyll & Hyde from October 14-30 with performances Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm and Sundays at 3:00pm. This is the epic struggle between good and evil comes to life on stage in the musical phenomenon, Jekyll & Hyde. Based on the classic story by Robert Louis Stevenson and featuring a thrilling score of pop rock hits from multi-Grammy- and Tony-nominated Frank Wildhorn and double-Oscar- and Grammy-winning Leslie Bricusse, Jekyll & Hyde has mesmerized audiences the world over.
October's Poetry and Paintings Open Mic Takes Place October 7th
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Poetry and Paintings NJ and Co-Collaborator Crystal Letters has announced its lineup for October's Poetry and Paintings Open Mic at Greenspace Studios on October 7th. Poetry and Paintings is an open mic and art showcase, featuring musicians, poets, and artists from the tri-state area. This October’s Poetry and Paintings Open Mic event will feature Jersey City Poet Laureate, Rescue Poetix, musician CSW aka @heroic_poet, artists by Aryeh Kadosh and Buttered Roll and more. The event takes place from 5:00pm to 9:00pm at Greenspace Studio Green Space Studios 195 New York Ave Ste 3E Jersey City. Event curation by SammyB (itsbymmas) and videography by Dolo_xi.
Robert Organes Art Exhibit at Ocean County Library Barnegat Branch in October
(BARNEGAT, NJ) -- The Ocean County Library Barnegat Branch presents “Now and Then,” an exhibit of paintings by local artist Robert Organes, during the month of October. The display marks Robert’s return to the Barnegat Branch as a contributing artist. He has also exhibited in regional juried shows and galleries in northern New Jersey.
RVCC Slates Contemporary Art Exhibition Featuring Work by Two NJ Artists
“Charge III, IV, V” by Wendell Jeffrey; lithography, chine collé w/viscosity inks on paper; each 22” x 18”; 2021. (BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- Raritan Valley Community College’s Arts & Design department will present Narrative Images, an exhibition showcasing the work of New Jersey artists Wendell Jeffrey and Philemona Williamson, October 7-28, in the Art Gallery at the College’s Branchburg campus.
Spotlight on NJ Rep's 2022-23 Mainstage Season
(LONG BRANCH, NJ) -- New Jersey Repertory Company has announced their 2022-2023 Mainstage Season. This season New Jersey Repertory Company will be presenting six mainstage productions - Eden Prairie, 1971 by Mat Smart, Popcorn Falls by James Hindman, ESSPY by Nandita Shenoy, A Tailor Near Me by Michael Tucker, Welcome to Matteson by Inda Craig-Galván and one to be announced.
Ocean County Artists' Guild Showcase at Ocean County Library in October
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- The Ocean County Library Toms River Branch presents “Expressions,” a display by members of the Ocean County Artists’ Guild, throughout the month of October. The exhibit is located in the Branch’s 2nd Floor Gallery, will showcase the diverse talent of the Ocean County Artists’ Guild members. The exhibit will include artwork in oils, acrylics, watercolors, and photographs.
Kay Harris named winner of the 2022 M. Claire French Award
(LINCROFT, NJ) -- Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon has announced that Kay Harris is the winner of the 2022 M. Claire French Award. The award will be presented at the County Clerk’s 27th Annual Archives and History Day on Saturday, October 1 at the Robert J. Collins Arena at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft.
Finnish Violinist Elina Vähälä to Perform Britten Concerto with Princeton Symphony Orchestra
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- American-born Finnish violinist Elina Vähälä appears for the first time with the Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) at performances the weekend of October 15-16. She'll play Benjamin Britten's under-performed Violin Concerto, Op. 15 on a largely English program also featuring Edward Elgar's Variations on An Original Theme, Op. 36 “Enigma.” US contemporary composer Jessie Montgomery's Starburst opens the concerts, conducted by Edward T. Cone Music Director Rossen Milanov on Saturday, October 15 at 8:00pm and Sunday, October 16 at 4:00pm. Performances take place at Richardson Auditorium, on the campus of Princeton University, with a 3:00pm pre-concert talk on Sunday.
Wharton Arts' 2022-23 Season Marks Multiple Anniversary Celebrations and the Integration of the New Jersey Youth Chorus
(BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ) -- Wharton Arts, New Jersey’s largest non-profit community performing arts education organization announced its 2022-2023 season featuring over 50 public events presented by its nearly 2,000 talented students, artistic staff, and faculty members. The new season marks the 30th Anniversary of the recently integrated New Jersey Youth Chorus as well as the 10th Anniversary of the Paterson Music Project, two of Wharton Arts’ visionary programs that continue to provide vital opportunities for their communities to come together in celebration of creativity and culture.
Charlie Puth to Perform Homecoming Show at Count Basie Center for the Arts
(RED BANK, NJ) -- GRAMMY-nominated and multi-platinum singer/songwriter/producer Charlie Puth has announced the ‘One Night Only’ tour, produced by Live Nation. Offering 8 dates across North America and Canada this fall, the run of intimate underplay shows will kick off with a homecoming show in Red Bank, New Jersey on October 23 at the Count Basie Center for the Arts, before making his way North to Massey Hall in Toronto on October 27 and finally, The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles on November 9.
