Improving biofuels from oilseeds
Making aviation biofuels from non-food crops is the goal of a new Department of Energy-funded project that includes significant contributions from Washington State University. “Automobiles are moving more toward electric fueling, but batteries are too heavy for airplanes,” said Philip Bates, an associate professor in WSU’s Institute of Biological Chemistry. “Liquid fuels don’t weigh very much for the energy you can get out of them. The goal is to move toward fuel that is renewable and sustainable.”
Poets Roger Reeves and Sam Roxas‑Chua to hold in‑person and virtual readings
Award-winning poet and essayist Roger Reeves will read from his work on Tuesday, October 4 as a guest of the WSU Visiting Writers Series, a system-wide offering of creative readings, class visits, workshops, and collaborative exchanges across intellectual and artistic disciplines. Reeves has been awarded an NEA Fellowship, a Ruth Lilly Fellowship from the Poetry Foundation, a Hodder Fellowship from Princeton University, and a Whiting Award among others.
