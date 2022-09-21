Making aviation biofuels from non-food crops is the goal of a new Department of Energy-funded project that includes significant contributions from Washington State University. “Automobiles are moving more toward electric fueling, but batteries are too heavy for airplanes,” said Philip Bates, an associate professor in WSU’s Institute of Biological Chemistry. “Liquid fuels don’t weigh very much for the energy you can get out of them. The goal is to move toward fuel that is renewable and sustainable.”

PULLMAN, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO