Dacar named to SBDC Top 40 Under 40 Young Professionals
Stacey Dacar, marketing manager for the Washington Small Business Development Center (SBDC), was honored as a Top 40 Under 40 Young Professional at the national conference of SBDC programs in San Diego on Sept. 8. The Top 40 Under 40 Young Professionals award was instituted this year as a way...
Researchers across WSU system gather for discussion on public health efforts
How did infectious disease experts at Washington State University use mathematical and computational models of disease transmission to help shape the state’s response to COVID-19 variants? How are WSU researchers working across the globe to identify the next pandemic before it happens? What are the attributes that define linkages between animal health, the environment, and human health? What are the potential impacts of marijuana use on pregnancy? These are the kinds of questions university researchers across the public health spectrum are working every day to answer.
WSU Family Medicine Residency Center unveiled
Dozens of university leaders, health care personnel, and community members gathered Thursday for the unveiling of the future home of a new Family Medicine Residency program within Pullman Regional Hospital. Approximately 5,000 square feet of space within the hospital was remodeled to accommodate the new Elson S. Floyd College of...
