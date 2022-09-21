How did infectious disease experts at Washington State University use mathematical and computational models of disease transmission to help shape the state’s response to COVID-19 variants? How are WSU researchers working across the globe to identify the next pandemic before it happens? What are the attributes that define linkages between animal health, the environment, and human health? What are the potential impacts of marijuana use on pregnancy? These are the kinds of questions university researchers across the public health spectrum are working every day to answer.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO