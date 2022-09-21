ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Fox17

3 teens arrested in shooting death of Battle Creek 2-year-old

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Three teens are in custody in connection to a drive-by shooting that left a toddler dead in Battle Creek earlier this week. The shooting took place at a home near the intersection of Cliff and Hwy early Tuesday morning, resulting in the death of 2-year-old Kai Turner, according to the city of Battle Creek.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
