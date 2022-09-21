Read full article on original website
BCPD: 3 arrested in drive-by killing of 2-year-old
Crediting help from the community, Battle Creek police have arrested three people who they say are responsible for a drive-by shooting that killed a 2-year-old.
Fox17
3 teens arrested in shooting death of Battle Creek 2-year-old
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Three teens are in custody in connection to a drive-by shooting that left a toddler dead in Battle Creek earlier this week. The shooting took place at a home near the intersection of Cliff and Hwy early Tuesday morning, resulting in the death of 2-year-old Kai Turner, according to the city of Battle Creek.
Lansing man arrested after police chase
Michigan State Police troopers say they arrested a Lansing man after an attempted traffic stop.
19-year-old bound over in killing of Jackson teen
JACKSON, MI -- A man charged in the fatal shooting of a Jackson teen last year has been bound over to trial court. Jamarion Richardson, 19, of Jackson, has been charged with single counts of open murder and felony firearm relating to the Nov. 1, 2021 shooting death of Se’Dale Goodwin.
Police need help identifying suspect in East Lansing shooting
The East Lansing Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in a shooting that took place on Sept. 2.
Police find vehicle involved in shooting of 2-year-old
Police say they found the vehicle that was involved in a shooting that killed a toddler in Battle Creek.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo man sentenced for stolen identity, illegal purchase of 28 handguns
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man was sentenced to almost five years in a federal prison for using a stolen identity in purchasing 28 handguns, according to U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. David Tillman Deloach, 39, pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft, being a felon in possession of firearms,...
83-year-old woman shot while passing out pamphlets in Ionia Co.
An 83-year-old woman was shot while passing out pamphlets at a home in Ionia County, Michigan State Police said.
Driver pleads guilty to charges in crash that sent car airborne over US-131
DORR, Mich. — The driver that sent his car airborne over a US-131 exit near Dorr pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated during a preliminary hearing on Thursday. The hearing came months after the original incident in January, which was caught on camera by a traffic cam near the 142nd Avenue exit on US-131.
WILX-TV
‘It was scary’ - Lansing police respond to ‘swatting’ fake crime call
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The FBI is warning municipal police departments about false shooting calls. It’s called swatting and it’s been happening at schools across the country all week. It also happened Thursday night at a home on Rayborn Drive, which is near Waverly and Holmes roads in...
Police: Driver arrested after crash near Ionia
Authorities say a man was arrested after a crash near Ionia early Wednesday morning.
wtvbam.com
Three arrested after armed Steuben homeowner confronts intruders
STEUBEN COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department arrested three suspects on Wednesday after an armed home owner confronted two of the suspects during a daytime residential burglary in the 5600 block of East Division Road in Scott Township. The initial report indicated that the homeowner...
Cause of Grand Rapids house fire under investigation
Authorities are investigating the cause of an early morning house fire in Grand Rapids.
WILX-TV
Lansing police, Livingston County sheriff warn residents of familiar phone scam
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both the Lansing Police Department and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office warned residents Friday of a phone scam. The Lansing Police Department said someone is calling people and impersonating someone with the department. The scammer is telling people there is a warrant out for their arrest or are in legal trouble and ask for a payment or gift cards to resolve the issue.
95.3 MNC
Three burglars stopped in Steuben County by homeowner
Three burglars in Steuben County were had by a homeowner with a gun Wednesday morning. The man who lived there had gone out that morning but came back to find two men he didn’t know hiding in the bedroom. He grabbed his gun and fired two shots, say police.
GR man sentenced to prison for accosting children
A man who accosted children on Grand Rapids’ northwest side last year has been sentenced to prison.
95.3 MNC
Car and motorcycle crash sends two people to hospital
A crash between a car and motorcycle in Berrien County sent two people to the hospital. The Sheriff’s Department says it happened in Watervliet Township around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sep. 21, at the intersection of County Line Road and Hagar Shore Road. A car driven by a 67-year-old...
Fox17
Kalamazoo man sentenced to 5 years for buying 28 guns with stolen identity
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison for buying dozens of guns through the use of a stolen identity, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan. We’re told 39-year-old David Tillman Deloach pleaded guilty...
Police need help in homicide, other cases
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Can you help the Lansing Police Department solve these three cases? CASE ONE: The Lansing Police Department needs help identifying the woman pictured below. Police say she was a witness to a Sept. 13 homicide on the 100 block of Barnes Ave. CASE TWO: The Lansing Police Department is asking for […]
Jackson man headed to trial for fatal high-speed crash in stolen vehicle
JACKSON COUNTY, MI — After six months of delays, a man charged in a fatal high-speed crash is heading to trial court. Following a preliminary exam Tuesday, Sept. 20, Ashton Sauber, 22, was bound over to circuit court on a charge of reckless driving causing death, in relation to the March 4 crash that killed Jessica Kriebel in Hanover Township in southern Jackson County.
