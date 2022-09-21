Read full article on original website
wevv.com
Castle Band Half-Pot reaches $47,000
The Castle High School Band half-pot reaches $47,000 so far. This is the third year in a row the band has hosted the drawing. Last year the half-pot topped $120,000. Tickets can still be purchased throughout the week at Archie & Clyde's in Newburgh, and this Saturday, September 24, at Castle High School from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
wevv.com
Feed Evansville: Free fruit available at Center of Hope Church
Officials with Feed Evansville say there's currently free fruit available at a church downtown. Around 1:30 p.m., Feed Evansville said fruit was available at the Center of Hope Church, at 808 SE 3rd St. in Evansville. They say there are halo mandarin oranges, organic nectarines, peaches, and plums available. Feed...
West Side Nut Club Announces Indiana Deputy Shot in the Line of Duty as Grand Marshal of Fall Festival Parade
The 101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is set for October 3rd through the 8th this year. It will feature all the great things we love — the rides, the live entertainment, and of course the hundreds of food items for sale by the variety of non-profits whose food booths line both sides of Franklin Street from Wabash to St. Joe Avenues. The nearly week-long event also features a few parades from the annual lighthouse parade to the pet parade, and of course, the main parade which wraps up the festivities on Saturday evening. Each year the Club selects a special guest to serve as the Grand Marshal for the main parade. The Marshal is typically someone from the community who has made an impact on the area in some fashion or deserves special recognition for the work they do. Olympic gold medalist Lily King served as the Grand Marshal a few years ago, and this year it will be a man the community has rallied around since sustaining a life-threatening injury while protecting his community.
WTVW
Group marks potential breakthrough at Evansville park
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Are the Daughters of the American Revolution the swashbuckling Raiders of the Lost Ark archaeologists of the same mold as Indiana Jones? Perhaps not, but then again ‘X’ doesn’t always mark the spot of hidden treasure. Days after spending hours canvassing Wesselman Park, Alisha...
Today Show Names Indiana Town as One of Nation’s Best Holiday Getaways
Are you staying in town for Christmas, or are you going to take a real Christmas vacation--minus the Griswolds?. It occurs to me that I have never been in another city besides Owensboro on Christmas Day. It's never happened. We had family out west visit us over the holidays, but we never went out there. And, boy, did my sister and I want to go.
freedom929.com
WE WISH HER THE BEST IN THE FUTURE
(NEWTON/OLNEY) With today being the last day of full time employment for Miss Hunter Meritt here at WVLN-WSEI-WIKK-WOWA in Olney/Newton, we wish the best for this hard-working Richland County native. While she’ll still be around at times to help out with commercial recordings, board opting sports, and other part-time work, we wish her the best in her new full-time job starting next week. We have no doubt that Hunter will be a success at whatever she does in the future. While she’s leaving the studios and the air-waves on a daily basis, she will not be forgotten. We pray for all of her endeavors in life from this day forward!
wamwamfm.com
Hindostan Days Returns to Martin County
Hindostan Days will return to Hindostan Falls in Martin County next weekend on October 1st. The day will feature a walk through its rich historic past, with a picnic atmosphere, live music, great food, local vendors, and information that showcases the hidden treasures of Martin County. Sierra Rutledge is one of the organizers who says her group Unite for Martin County is here to showcase what Martin County has to offer..
The Polar Express Returns To French Lick, Indiana in 2022
All aboard! The Polar Express returns to the French Lick Scenic Railway in 2022, and it's a trip that everyone in the family will enjoy!. The Polar Express is one of the most beloved Christmas stories/movies of all time. It's a magical story of a spectacular train ride that will take children to the North Pole on Christmas Eve. Along the way, the children learn about friendship, bravery, and the spirit of Christmas. Many railroads transform their passenger trains into the Polar Express around Christmastime, such as the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad, and St. Louis Union Station. However, we also have a Polar Express Train Ride right here in southern Indiana at the French Lick Scenic Railway.
wevv.com
Venue for next Tri-State Food Bank giveaway is changing
The Tri-State Food Bank in Evansville has announced a new location for their upcoming mobile food distribution. Officials say, the event will now take place at Bosse Field next Wednesday, September 28. The giveaway is set to begin at 10:00 A.M. Click on the link here to find out more...
14news.com
Santa Claus, Indiana makes ‘Today Show’ top 20 list
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Here in the Tri-State, we all know the premier Christmas destination is Santa Claus, Indiana. Now, the whole country knows with a little recognition from the “Today Show.”. The show released its top twenty Christmas getaways, and the Christmas-themed town made the list. The...
Fall Festival of Lights Returns to Wilstem Ranch in French Lick, Indiana
Once again, Wilstem Wildlife Park in French Lick, Indiana will have an amazing light show this fall for your family to enjoy. Wilstem Wildlife Park in French Lick is an amazing place for families to visit. Located in French Lick, Indiana, Wilstem offers so many cool adventures including drive-thru safaris where you can encounter over 50 species of animals, ziplining, horseback riding, lodging, and a variety of interactive animal encounters such as elephants, sloths, kangaroos, giraffes, and grizzlies! You'll find yourself amazed by everything you will come across at the ranch, and they are always adding fun events throughout the year.
wamwamfm.com
Martin Co. Commissioners Meeting Notes
Ambulance Director Jeramey Osborn reported the third ambulance recently purchased in New York, with 36,000 miles, is at Uebelhor’s getting serviced. Highway Superintendent Scott Seals reported they are still working on getting repairs done on bridge 44 and are working on damage that was done to Rutherford Road. Sheriff...
Beautiful Akita Waits in Southern Indiana Shelter for a Loving Foster
Imagine this next line as if it were being read by Sam Elliot, or somebody else with a really cool voice - "There's a STORM a-comin' to It Takes a Village in Evansville." That probably sounded better in my head. Actually, a STORM is already at It Takes a Village...
Evansville Home Transforms Into Epic Haunted House in Time for Halloween
This home haunt is epic AND it goes to support a really good cause. Some people just know how to Halloween, and those are my kinda people! One of my favorite Halloween stops every year is the Nightmare on Eastbrooke. It's a home haunt set up on Evansville's northeast side, and they go all out for Halloween. They transform their driveway, yard, and garage into a full-scale haunted house. The best part? It's all to help out Bread of Life Ministries.
Closure of Ascension St. Vincent Dunn Hospital could create maternity care desert in Lawrence County
BEDFORD, Ind. — Ascension has announced it's closing one of its Indiana hospitals in Lawrence County. Ascension St. Vincent Dunn Hospital in Bedford will shut down in mid-December. Neighbors and doctors say the consequence of this closure is devastating, especially for pregnant people and maternity care. Dr. Deborah Craton...
wamwamfm.com
Larry Dee Melsheimer
Larry Dee Melsheimer, 82, of Vincennes, passed away at 9:10 pm Monday September 19, 2022, at Gentle Care of Vincennes. He was born August 14, 1940, in Elnora, Indiana to Arnold and Bethel (Kail) Melsheimer. Larry attended Indiana State University where he obtained his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Education....
Terre Haute Balloon festival readies for lift off
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — This weekend you’ll see hot air balloons over Terre Haute, and you can even take a ride in one, should you choose. The first Terre Haute Balloon Festival will get underway Friday and continue into Saturday at Terre Haute Regional Airport. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. each day, with the […]
Indiana Man’s Positivity and Persistence Pays Off with Amazing Publishers Clearing House Win
Do you remember your parents or grandparents entering the Publishers Clearing House Sweepstakes every chance they got? Then they would wait patiently for Ed McMahon to knock on their door with a big check. Spoiler Alert: Ed McMahon never even worked for Publishers Clearing House. More on that in a fun video below.
14news.com
USI Public Safety officials alerting students of snakes
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana’s Public Safety officials are alerting those on campus of snakes in the area. According to a Facebook post, USI officials say baby copperhead snakes are born in September and October. They are telling students if you are out and about,...
WTHI
"We don't want any other family to feel like we feel" - One local father shares his son's story during National Suicide Prevention Month
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTHI) - Each year, tens of thousands of Americans die by suicide in the United States. In recent years, it's become more common, especially among young people. Now, one local father is stepping up to raise awareness and spread the message of hope during Suicide Prevention and Awareness...
