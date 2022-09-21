ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2022 Milwaukee Comic Con; Wisconsin State Fair Park hosts

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - This weekend, Wisconsin State Fair Park is home to everything fant0asy, superheroes, and everything in between – for the return of Milwaukee Comic Con. Whitney Pollet, a character artist and designer, joined the WakeUp News team with what to expect when you go to a comic convention.
NBC Chicago

Haunted 45-Acre Immersive Experience to Open for Season in Wisconsin

As October crawls closer, preparations for spooky season are ramping up. One event in particular is getting ready to make its seasonal debut in Wisconsin. The Hill Has Eyes, an outdoor immersive experience sprawling 45 acres, will bust its doors open for "thrills, chills and ghastly apparitions" Sept. 30 in Franklin, according to organizers.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee's Festa Italiana; new location, same food and fun

MILWAUKEE - Get ready for a weekend of Italian food, culture and fun as Festa Italiana returns in a new location in Milwaukee. Brian Kramp is at the Italian Community Center (631 E. Chicago Street, Milwaukee) with a preview of this year’s event that plans to have the intimacy and charm of a traditional ethnic street festival.
wnanews.com

Longtime Milwaukee business manager Bonnie Porter dies at 69

Bonnie Rae Porter, longtime business manager for The (Milwaukee) Daily Reporter, died on Aug. 4, at the Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, Ill. She was 69. Porter was born on Sept. 3, 1952, in Chicago to Charles B. and Marie M. Niemiec Gundlach. In December 2007, she joined The Daily Reporter, where she worked as the business manager until her retirement in 2020.
CBS 58

Milwaukee's oldest LGBTQ bar, This is It!, celebrates 54th birthday

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Drinks have been flowing for more than half a century at this Milwaukee staple -- "This Is It!," off of Wells Street near Cathedral Square, celebrated its 54th birthday Thursday. This Is It! is not only Milwaukee's longest-running LGBTQ+ bar, but it's the oldest in Wisconsin...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South side Milwaukee house fire near 18th and National

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee firefighters battled a house fire near 18th and National Avenue on the city's south side late Thursday, Sept. 22. The fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Officials say the fire extended to the attic. Officials say there were no injuries. The American Red Cross is assisting...
WISN

Milwaukee animal shelter 'busting at the seams'

MILWAUKEE — Overcrowding at the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission shelter, MADACC, is reaching a breaking point. "I have not seen us this full in over five years," said shelter outcomes coordinator Kate Hartlund. "We are busting at the seams with animals." Hartlund believes she knows what's to...
CBS 58

Cheese curd fanatics will have their own festival this weekend

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee's Walker's Point neighborhood will play host to a festival this weekend, one truly made for Wisconsinites. The event is called Squeak Fest, a celebration taking place in honor of Clock Shadow Creamery's 10th anniversary. To learn more about Squeak Fest, we were joined by Kristin Hueneke, executive chef for Lakefront Brewery, to discuss what to expect.
CBS 58

Coldest Morning For Most on This First Full Day of Fall

Even though the official start to the Fall Equinox came in at 8:03pm yesterday, today is our first FULL day of Autumn. Mother Nature spared no time in delivering that fall feel. Check out these morning lows:. This was the first morning in the 40s for Milwaukee since June 9th...
