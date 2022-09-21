Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Natalie's Everyday Heroes: Milwaukee man's clean-up walks inspire a book
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Jim Bauernfeind started walking for exercise years ago, but he couldn't just walk past all of the trash he saw in his Milwaukee neighborhood. So, for years, he's been picking it up, and keeping track of what he's found. In fact, Bauernfeind has become such an...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2022 Milwaukee Comic Con; Wisconsin State Fair Park hosts
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - This weekend, Wisconsin State Fair Park is home to everything fant0asy, superheroes, and everything in between – for the return of Milwaukee Comic Con. Whitney Pollet, a character artist and designer, joined the WakeUp News team with what to expect when you go to a comic convention.
Madam Chino, the West Allis store reducing waste while innovating fashion
Madam Chino is a West Allis store that is dedicated to reducing clothing waste and upcycling old clothes to create something new and keep garments out of landfills.
Haunted 45-Acre Immersive Experience to Open for Season in Wisconsin
As October crawls closer, preparations for spooky season are ramping up. One event in particular is getting ready to make its seasonal debut in Wisconsin. The Hill Has Eyes, an outdoor immersive experience sprawling 45 acres, will bust its doors open for "thrills, chills and ghastly apparitions" Sept. 30 in Franklin, according to organizers.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's Festa Italiana; new location, same food and fun
MILWAUKEE - Get ready for a weekend of Italian food, culture and fun as Festa Italiana returns in a new location in Milwaukee. Brian Kramp is at the Italian Community Center (631 E. Chicago Street, Milwaukee) with a preview of this year’s event that plans to have the intimacy and charm of a traditional ethnic street festival.
wnanews.com
Longtime Milwaukee business manager Bonnie Porter dies at 69
Bonnie Rae Porter, longtime business manager for The (Milwaukee) Daily Reporter, died on Aug. 4, at the Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, Ill. She was 69. Porter was born on Sept. 3, 1952, in Chicago to Charles B. and Marie M. Niemiec Gundlach. In December 2007, she joined The Daily Reporter, where she worked as the business manager until her retirement in 2020.
CBS 58
Milwaukee's oldest LGBTQ bar, This is It!, celebrates 54th birthday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Drinks have been flowing for more than half a century at this Milwaukee staple -- "This Is It!," off of Wells Street near Cathedral Square, celebrated its 54th birthday Thursday. This Is It! is not only Milwaukee's longest-running LGBTQ+ bar, but it's the oldest in Wisconsin...
Animal shelter staffing shortages: Wisconsin facilities at 'breaking point'
Many animal shelters around the country are in crisis. Some in our area are struggling to find more workers, and care for more pets in need.
CBS 58
58 Hometowns: We're taking the tour to Pleasant Prairie and Milwaukee's Bronzeville neighborhood!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 is heading to Pleasant Prairie on Tuesday, Sept. 27 and the Bronzeville neighborhood on Thursday, Sept. 29 as part of our CBS 58 Hometowns tour. Where do we need to stop while we're there? Send your recommendations to Hometowns@cbs58.com, or comment on our posts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South side Milwaukee house fire near 18th and National
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee firefighters battled a house fire near 18th and National Avenue on the city's south side late Thursday, Sept. 22. The fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Officials say the fire extended to the attic. Officials say there were no injuries. The American Red Cross is assisting...
'The Hill Has Eyes': Outdoor 45-acre haunt opens in Franklin on Sept. 30
The Hill Has Eyes, a 45-acre outdoor haunt in Franklin, will open for the season on Friday, Sept. 30 at The Rock Sports Complex.
Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival 2022: Events, tickets and ink-galore
Hundreds of tattoo artists and tattoo enthusiasts will be gathering at the Wisconsin Center at the end of September for the 12th Annual Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival.
WISN
Milwaukee animal shelter 'busting at the seams'
MILWAUKEE — Overcrowding at the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission shelter, MADACC, is reaching a breaking point. "I have not seen us this full in over five years," said shelter outcomes coordinator Kate Hartlund. "We are busting at the seams with animals." Hartlund believes she knows what's to...
CBS 58
Cheese curd fanatics will have their own festival this weekend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee's Walker's Point neighborhood will play host to a festival this weekend, one truly made for Wisconsinites. The event is called Squeak Fest, a celebration taking place in honor of Clock Shadow Creamery's 10th anniversary. To learn more about Squeak Fest, we were joined by Kristin Hueneke, executive chef for Lakefront Brewery, to discuss what to expect.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 'regular illegal dumping spot' draws neighbors' ire
A Milwaukee man who lives on 35th and Fairmount says the neighborhood has become a makeshift dumpster. FOX6's cameras Tuesday, Sept. 20 found dressers, a wheelchair, tables and more dumped on the street.
CBS 58
Coldest Morning For Most on This First Full Day of Fall
Even though the official start to the Fall Equinox came in at 8:03pm yesterday, today is our first FULL day of Autumn. Mother Nature spared no time in delivering that fall feel. Check out these morning lows:. This was the first morning in the 40s for Milwaukee since June 9th...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
The Lawrence School families continue to deal with aftermath of closure
The father of two kids that went to the school, said he hasn't been able to get back in to the school to get his kids' stuff. When he went on Thursday the doors were locked and no one was there.
CBS 58
Questions soon being accepted for new Twin Cities - Milwaukee - Chicago rail project
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The trek between the Twin Cities, Milwaukee and Chicago is set to become a bit more flexible with a new round-trip passenger rail service being added by 2025, and those who are interested will have the opportunity to offer direct input during public involvement meetings later this year.
CBS 58
Report: Milwaukee police stop-and-frisk Black residents nearly 18 times more than white residents
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police continue to stop-and-frisk a disproportionate number of people who are Black. That's according to the latest report from the non-partisan Crime and Justice Institute. Researchers examined data from 2021 and found MPD has not made significant improvements since first agreeing to document traffic and...
