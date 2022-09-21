Read full article on original website
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
Farm Progress America, September 23, 2022
Max Armstrong offers some ways farmers can boost safety on the farm. John Shutske, agricultural safety and health specialist, University of Wisconsin, offers some tips including some basic actions that a farmer can take each season. It starts with getting reacquainted with equipment that might be used just once a year, and making sure those machines are fully maintained. Max also shares the importance of training for youth working on the farm.
New Census of Agriculture to Survey Internet Access, Precision Agriculture and More
Historically, the USDA’s Census of Agriculture has looked at the value of agriculture across the US. Starting in 1840 and conducted every five years since, the census has collected information on land use and ownership, production practices and farm income. That data is then put together and analyzed by the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS).
