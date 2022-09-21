CHICAGO (CBS) – September, is Suicide Awareness Month. An Arlington Heights mother knows the unimaginable heartache of losing a loved one to suicide. Now, she wants to empower others in need.Michael Piet was from Arlington Heights. He played football and baseball at Saint Viator and attended the University of Illinois where he studied financial planning. In 2021, Michael took his own life. He was just 25 years old.His mother, Donna Piet says her son struggled with his mental health, for nearly five years."We'd get different diagnosis, different treatment plans, outpatient, inpatient. We finally sent him out of state for some...

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO