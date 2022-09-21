ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mundelein, IL

NBC Chicago

A New Bar Perched 1,000-Feet High Hits Chicago

A new bar has set up camp in the clouds, taking over a space towering 1,000 feet above Chicago's Magnificent Mile. CloudBar boasts views of the city's landscape from the 94th floor of the 360 Chicago Observation Deck, a building formerly known as the John Hancock Center, located at 875 N. Michigan Ave.
CHICAGO, IL
idesignarch.com

Timeless Lakefront Mansion on Geneva Lake with Private Dock

This stunning lakeside shingle style home in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin is a nautical themed mansion with with elegant coastal architecture. The property enjoys 1.83 acres of meticulously-landscaped grounds and its own boat dock. The estate offers 9,000 sq. ft. of timeless interior design by Ginny Blasco Design Studio. The open...
LAKE GENEVA, WI
CBS Chicago

Family and friends raising money for AFSP in honor of Arlington Heights man

CHICAGO (CBS) – September, is Suicide Awareness Month. An Arlington Heights mother knows the unimaginable heartache of losing a loved one to suicide. Now, she wants to empower others in need.Michael Piet was from Arlington Heights. He played football and baseball at Saint Viator and attended the University of Illinois where he studied financial planning. In 2021, Michael took his own life. He was just 25 years old.His mother, Donna Piet says her son struggled with his mental health, for nearly five years."We'd get different diagnosis, different treatment plans, outpatient, inpatient. We finally sent him out of state for some...
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
14news.com

Names of victims in suburban Chicago shooting released

OAK FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The names of three people found shot outside a suburban Chicago home and the man believed to have killed them before fatally shooting himself have been released. They were identified Friday by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as 44-year-old Carlos Gomez, 43-year-old Lupe...
OAK FOREST, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

St. Francis of Assisi in Orland Park to Host Blue Mass on Sunday

Hundreds of police officers, firefighters, emergency services personnel and their families are expected to attend the annual Blue Mass at noon on Sunday, Sept. 25, at St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Orland Park. Hosted by St. Francis of Assisi Parish and the Knights of Columbus Council 16369, the Blue...
ORLAND PARK, IL
walls102.com

Missing Chicago motorcyclist found deceased near Seneca

SENECA – A Chicago man that was last seen leaving a bar on a motorcycle in Seneca on September 17th has been found deceased. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan states in a press release that an apparent motorcycle crash occurred on US Route 6 east of the trailer park in Seneca that same day. On Friday, family members of 69-year-old Contreras Eulalio discovered his motorcycle in high weeds and trees in the south ditch of US Route 6. Contreras had been ejected from the bike and found deceased in the area of his motorcycle. The crash remains under investigation by Callahan’s office and the Seneca Police Department.
SENECA, IL
visitlakecounty.org

Where To Drink On The Lake County Libation Trail in Autumn 2022

There’s just something about the fall weather and a crisp, chilled adult beverage. We put together this guide for where to drink on the Lake County Libation Trail in autumn 2022. While you’re on the Lake County Libation Trail, don’t forget to take a picture for the #LetsSnapLakeCounty Photo...
LAKE COUNTY, IL
nvhsecho.com

A club to take the stress away

Neuqua Valley has a host of great clubs that can suit anyone’s hobbies and interests though there is one club that may just be able to suit any person regardless of their pastime. That club is called Outdoor club. Outdoor club is a club where you can enjoy a ton of outdoor activities with a ton of people that, like you, want to have a ton of fun. Outdoor club has activities like go-karting,mini golf and even picnicking. It’s a great way to make friends and have lots of fun in the afternoon after a boring day of school.
NAPERVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman shot while walking near Illinois Medical District

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 25-year-old woman was seriously injured in a shooting near the Illinois Medical District early Friday morning. Police said the woman was walking on the sidewalk, 2300 block of West Roosevelt Road just before 2 a.m., when a man fired shots. The woman was shot in the leg and took herself to a local hospital where she is in serious condition. No arrests have been made.
CHICAGO, IL

