Read full article on original website
Related
Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, Il
I was out running errands with my wife early on a Sunday morning. I wanted to find somewhere to go for breakfast that wasn’t too far away. I ended up going to Walker Brothers Pancake House in Schaumburg.
A New Bar Perched 1,000-Feet High Hits Chicago
A new bar has set up camp in the clouds, taking over a space towering 1,000 feet above Chicago's Magnificent Mile. CloudBar boasts views of the city's landscape from the 94th floor of the 360 Chicago Observation Deck, a building formerly known as the John Hancock Center, located at 875 N. Michigan Ave.
idesignarch.com
Timeless Lakefront Mansion on Geneva Lake with Private Dock
This stunning lakeside shingle style home in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin is a nautical themed mansion with with elegant coastal architecture. The property enjoys 1.83 acres of meticulously-landscaped grounds and its own boat dock. The estate offers 9,000 sq. ft. of timeless interior design by Ginny Blasco Design Studio. The open...
Family and friends raising money for AFSP in honor of Arlington Heights man
CHICAGO (CBS) – September, is Suicide Awareness Month. An Arlington Heights mother knows the unimaginable heartache of losing a loved one to suicide. Now, she wants to empower others in need.Michael Piet was from Arlington Heights. He played football and baseball at Saint Viator and attended the University of Illinois where he studied financial planning. In 2021, Michael took his own life. He was just 25 years old.His mother, Donna Piet says her son struggled with his mental health, for nearly five years."We'd get different diagnosis, different treatment plans, outpatient, inpatient. We finally sent him out of state for some...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West suburban man loses 225 pounds, set to run the Chicago Half Marathon
FOREST PARK, Ill. — Jough Dempsey lost track of his weight when the indicator on his scale went beyond the maximum — 450 pounds. “I don’t know what my upper weight limit was,” Dempsey said. “Because when I bought a scale that went up to 450, I pinned it. I went over it.” Dempsey, […]
Fall Festivals to Visit Around Chicago: Huntley Fall Fest, Long Grove Apple Fest and More
Looking for ways to ring in the new season? Well, the Chicago area has plenty of fall festivals hitting the streets. From music festivals to Halloween events, local businesses have set the stage for seasonal festivities to commence in the area. Here are some ways to enjoy autumn around the...
evanstonroundtable.com
Northwestern is looking for couples between the ages of 60-80 to be part of a study
My name is Missy Scavongelli and I’m a research assistant at Northwestern University’s Life-Span Development Lab. Our lab explores pathways towards happy, healthy, and productive development across the life-span with a focus on the role of emotion and motivation. Currently, we’re running a study on emotions in marriages....
14news.com
Names of victims in suburban Chicago shooting released
OAK FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The names of three people found shot outside a suburban Chicago home and the man believed to have killed them before fatally shooting himself have been released. They were identified Friday by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as 44-year-old Carlos Gomez, 43-year-old Lupe...
IN THIS ARTICLE
southwestregionalpublishing.com
St. Francis of Assisi in Orland Park to Host Blue Mass on Sunday
Hundreds of police officers, firefighters, emergency services personnel and their families are expected to attend the annual Blue Mass at noon on Sunday, Sept. 25, at St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Orland Park. Hosted by St. Francis of Assisi Parish and the Knights of Columbus Council 16369, the Blue...
walls102.com
Missing Chicago motorcyclist found deceased near Seneca
SENECA – A Chicago man that was last seen leaving a bar on a motorcycle in Seneca on September 17th has been found deceased. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan states in a press release that an apparent motorcycle crash occurred on US Route 6 east of the trailer park in Seneca that same day. On Friday, family members of 69-year-old Contreras Eulalio discovered his motorcycle in high weeds and trees in the south ditch of US Route 6. Contreras had been ejected from the bike and found deceased in the area of his motorcycle. The crash remains under investigation by Callahan’s office and the Seneca Police Department.
fox32chicago.com
Arlington Heights rejects petition to ban tax incentives for proposed Chicago Bears stadium
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. - A petition to ban Arlington Heights financial incentives for the Chicago Bears or other businesses is being rejected. Village officials say there weren't enough valid signatures. The petition called for the village to create a new ordinance that wouldn't allow any financial or other incentives to...
napervillelocal.com
Affordable Housing Project Agreement In Works In Naperville: Report
The Naperville City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to move ahead with exploring options for an affordable housing development near the intersection of 103rd Street and Route 59, Daily Herald reports. Continue Reading on Patch.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Residents voice opinions on Lake in the Hills bakery at village meeting
It was standing room only at the Lake in the Hills village board meeting Tuesday evening as more than 80 people came out to support and oppose Uprising Bakery and Cafe.
Chicago man who typically feeds homeless comes to Elk Grove Village to serve migrants
A Chicago man who typically is feeding the homeless has been coming to Elk Grove Village to feed newly arrived migrants in a vacant parking lot.
Best Shrimp Shack: Lawrence’s Fish and Shrimp
Best of Bridgeport and Canaryville 2022 The post Best Shrimp Shack: Lawrence’s Fish and Shrimp appeared first on South Side Weekly.
visitlakecounty.org
Where To Drink On The Lake County Libation Trail in Autumn 2022
There’s just something about the fall weather and a crisp, chilled adult beverage. We put together this guide for where to drink on the Lake County Libation Trail in autumn 2022. While you’re on the Lake County Libation Trail, don’t forget to take a picture for the #LetsSnapLakeCounty Photo...
nvhsecho.com
A club to take the stress away
Neuqua Valley has a host of great clubs that can suit anyone’s hobbies and interests though there is one club that may just be able to suit any person regardless of their pastime. That club is called Outdoor club. Outdoor club is a club where you can enjoy a ton of outdoor activities with a ton of people that, like you, want to have a ton of fun. Outdoor club has activities like go-karting,mini golf and even picnicking. It’s a great way to make friends and have lots of fun in the afternoon after a boring day of school.
Man has car stolen twice in 3 hours in Chicago: 'Luck is on my side'
"I contacted the two officers who helped me previously and said, 'you're never gonna believe this, but my car was stolen again.'"
Woman shot while walking near Illinois Medical District
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 25-year-old woman was seriously injured in a shooting near the Illinois Medical District early Friday morning. Police said the woman was walking on the sidewalk, 2300 block of West Roosevelt Road just before 2 a.m., when a man fired shots. The woman was shot in the leg and took herself to a local hospital where she is in serious condition. No arrests have been made.
fox32chicago.com
Lightfoot tells McDonald's CEO to 'educate himself' after he warns of rising Chicago crime
CHICAGO - Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot fired back at the CEO of McDonald’s after he highlighted the difficulty rising crime in the city has caused for his business, telling him he needs to "educate himself" on the matter. "I think what would have been helpful is for the McDonald's...
Comments / 0