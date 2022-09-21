Why Bridgeport? Included in a series of featured hometowns, WV Living takes a look at why Bridgeport is a great city to live in - and to visit. The article, which explores how to Get Here, Play Here, and Live Here, was written by Julie Perine of the Greater Bridgeport Convention & Visitor's Bureau/Connect-Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO