Mike Tomlin's Wife is a Fashion Designer Who He Met in College
Being responsible for 53 adult men can't be an easy task, yet Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin handles his duties with grace. This is a guy who managed the personalities and egos of NFL stars such as the wild Antonio Brown and running back Le'Veon Bell, all the while missing the AFC playoffs in just five of his 15 seasons at the helm.
NFL World Reacts To The Steelers' Suspension News
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without a member on the backend of their defense for the at least the next three games according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport. Per RapSheet, "Steelers S Damontae Kazee was suspended for the next 3 games for violations of the NFL’s substances of abuse policy."
Report: Former Steelers Elite Cornerback Joe Haden Will Retire As A Member Of The Cleveland Browns
On the day before the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns square off in Cleveland for a crucial divisional matchup, a former player of both teams is saying goodbye to the game of football. Cornerback, Joe Haden is reportedly retiring from the NFL and will sign a one-day contract with Cleveland so that the franchise is the last organization he was a part of as a player, according to ESPN‘s Adam Schefter.
Steelers Lineman Chukwuma Okorafor Dove on an Injured Browns Player During a Weirdly Dirty Play
VIDEO: Steelers lineman dirty hit on injured Cleveland Browns player.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Antonio Brown reacts to NFL warning Bruce Arians for his actions during Bucs-Saints brawl
It's been almost nine months since Antonio Brown's wild exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of last season's Week 17 contest against the New York Jets. As a refresher, the seven-time Pro Bowler stripped off his jersey, shoulder pads, gloves and undershirt on the sideline, threw many of the items to fans in the crowd and shuffled across the end zone while throwing up "peace" signs to the audience before leaving the field and in the process, ended his Bucs career (and possibly his NFL days).
Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s stern Lamar Jackson message will quiet Ravens star’s critics
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick certainly seems to be a fan of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. In the leadup to the 2018 NFL Draft, questions surrounded Jackson on whether or not he’d be strong enough of a passer in the pocket to succeed in the NFL. Ahead of the Patriots’ Week 3 matchup with the Ravens, Belichick believes Jackson has done more than enough to prove he can throw in the pocket.
Cowboys Are Re-Signing Wide Receiver On Wednesday
On Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys waived rookie wideout Dennis Houston. Roughly 24 hours later, he rejoined the team. After clearing waivers this Wednesday afternoon, Houston was signed to the Cowboys' practice squad. Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News was first to report this news. Houston, an undrafted rookie out...
Steelers Legend Rod Woodson Becomes Latest Advocate For Team To Start Rookie Kenny Pickett At Quarterback In 2022
The advocates for Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett are getting louder and louder. Those chants flooded Acrisure Stadium in the midst of the Week 2 loss to the New England Patriots. Starter Mitch Trubisky has been uninspiring in his first two games as a Steeler, leading to major question marks on the offensive side of the ball.
NFL Odds: Steelers vs. Browns prediction, odds and pick – 9/22/2022
The Pittsburgh Steelers head to the Dawg Pound to take on the Cleveland Browns as the two AFC North longtime rivals clash on Thursday Night Football. It’s time to check out our NFL odds series with a Steelers-Browns prediction and pick. The Steelers are coming off a 17-14 loss...
Jerry Jones would welcome Dallas Cowboys QB controversy because it would mean Cooper Rush is winning
FRISCO, Texas -- Owner and general manager Jerry Jones wants Cooper Rush to make life difficult for the Dallas Cowboys. He wants Rush, the backup quarterback, to play so well that there would be controversy as to whether Dak Prescott would assume the starting role once he is healthy enough to play after undergoing right thumb surgery last week.
Browns CB Greg Newsome Shows Love to Late Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins
CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome shared some love for late Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins ahead of the AFC North Thursday Night battle. Newsome entered FirstEnergy Stadium wearing a Haskins t-shirt, remembering the former Ohio State QB. Haskins and Newsome faced each other in college as Big Ten...
Are The Ravens Eyeing A Replacement For Lamar Jackson?
Lamar Jackson of the Ravens recently turned down $133 million dollars, and decided to roll the dice instead. However, is Baltimore doing the same thing for another reason?. Could it be possible that the Ravens are not sold on Jackson? Have they instructed their college scouting department to be scouring the country to replace their franchise quarterback (QB)?
Rams Signed Familiar Running Back On Thursday
The Los Angeles Rams are bringing a former player back into the fold. On Thursday, the defending Super Bowl champions signed Malcolm Brown to the practice squad. The Rams still played in St. Louis when Brown joined the team in 2015. He spent six seasons with the organization, producing 1,515 total yards and 12 touchdowns in 70 games.
Buccaneers Place Veteran Running Back On IR
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will reportedly be without a a veteran piece of their backfield for the next month at least. "Bucs have signed receiver Kaylon Geiger and linebacker Kenny Young from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. Running back Gio Bernard and tackle Josh Wells are going on injured reserve, missing next four games at least."
Browns LB Anthony Walker Suffered Season Ending Injury Against Steelers
The Cleveland Browns will be without Anthony Walker for the rest of the 2022 season.
Former teammate calls Brett Favre out over alleged welfare scandal
Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre has repeatedly been in headlines throughout September due to his alleged involvement in a much-reported welfare scandal regarding a new volleyball center at the University of Southern Mississippi. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio notes that former NFL quarterback Sage Rosenfels spent time as...
Davante Adams on Raiders not finishing games: 'Break their necks when you have them in a corner'
Last Sunday, the Raiders collapsed in historic fashion. They blew a 20-point lead for the first time in franchise history. Their dominating 20-0 first half gave way to a 23-3 second half by the Cardinals and they summarily lost in overtime. It was the inverse of the season opener in...
Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references Tony Romo departure
Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Ugly losses adding up heading into Week 4 against the Jets
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Week 4 Week 4: vs New York Jets Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Oct. 2
