Cleveland, OH

Yardbarker

Report: Former Steelers Elite Cornerback Joe Haden Will Retire As A Member Of The Cleveland Browns

On the day before the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns square off in Cleveland for a crucial divisional matchup, a former player of both teams is saying goodbye to the game of football. Cornerback, Joe Haden is reportedly retiring from the NFL and will sign a one-day contract with Cleveland so that the franchise is the last organization he was a part of as a player, according to ESPN‘s Adam Schefter.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Browns CB Greg Newsome Shows Love to Late Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome shared some love for late Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins ahead of the AFC North Thursday Night battle. Newsome entered FirstEnergy Stadium wearing a Haskins t-shirt, remembering the former Ohio State QB. Haskins and Newsome faced each other in college as Big Ten...
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Browns Fans React To The Joe Haden News

Cornerback Joe Haden is hanging up his cleats after 12 NFL seasons, seven of which he spent with the Cleveland Browns. The franchise made him the seventh overall selection in the 2010 draft and he immediately made an impact during his rookie season. The former Florida standout had 57 solo...
CLEVELAND, OH

