Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If You're Looking for Pizza in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Brissett vs. Flacco: Who played better in the batter of the backup quarterbacks?Eugene AdamsCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes draw 0-0 at unranked Cleveland StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
CBS Sports
Veteran DT Ndamukong Suh draws interest from several teams, wants to sign with contender, per report
Five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has not yet signed with an NFL team for the 2022 season, but he reportedly has some options. According to Heavy.com, there are approximately three to five teams that have expressed interest in Suh -- who reportedly wants to play for a contender.
The Cowboys Worked Out 3 Quarterbacks On Wednesday
Just because Cooper Kupp is having success as quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys doesn't mean the team isn't continuing to look for more options at the position. According to Cowboys insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have been holding player tryouts this week and invited three quarterbacks to show their stuff. The quarterbacks in attendance were Case Cookus, J'Mar Smith and Reid Sinnett.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Urban Meyer Names The 1 Coach He'd Love To Hire
Urban Meyer's name often gets brought up when discussing a high-profile coaching vacancy in college football. He suggested another candidate schools should consider instead. During the latest episode of On3’s Urban’s Take with Tim May, Meyer said he's "really happy" working with FOX and getting to spend time with his family. The three-time national champion identified Kansas coach Lance Leipold as someone he's "always respected."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ESPN
Jerry Jones would welcome Dallas Cowboys QB controversy because it would mean Cooper Rush is winning
FRISCO, Texas -- Owner and general manager Jerry Jones wants Cooper Rush to make life difficult for the Dallas Cowboys. He wants Rush, the backup quarterback, to play so well that there would be controversy as to whether Dak Prescott would assume the starting role once he is healthy enough to play after undergoing right thumb surgery last week.
Yardbarker
Browns CB Greg Newsome Shows Love to Late Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins
CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome shared some love for late Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins ahead of the AFC North Thursday Night battle. Newsome entered FirstEnergy Stadium wearing a Haskins t-shirt, remembering the former Ohio State QB. Haskins and Newsome faced each other in college as Big Ten...
Pro Bowl CB Joe Haden announces retirement
After a 12-year career spent in Cleveland and Pittsburgh, Joe Haden is walking away from the game. The former Pro Bowl cornerback plans to retire, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus, via Pro Football Talk’s Josh Alper. While Haden drew some interest this offseason, he did not sign with a...
Browns LB Anthony Walker Suffered Season Ending Injury Against Steelers
The Cleveland Browns will be without Anthony Walker for the rest of the 2022 season.
RELATED PEOPLE
Buccaneers Place Veteran Running Back On IR
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will reportedly be without a a veteran piece of their backfield for the next month at least. "Bucs have signed receiver Kaylon Geiger and linebacker Kenny Young from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. Running back Gio Bernard and tackle Josh Wells are going on injured reserve, missing next four games at least."
Former Steelers great calls for Kenny Pickett to start this week
Just two weeks into the regular season, the Steelers quarterback controversy has former players turned pundits weighing in. Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett? Experience or youth?. Trubisky hasn’t performed well through two weeks, and Pittsburgh’s offense is arguably one of the worst in football. Despite this, the Steelers were able...
Yardbarker
DE Alex Wright: Browns Rookie Progress Report
The Cleveland Browns selected DE Alex Wright with the 78th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he’s proving to be a great value pick at that spot so far. Let’s take a look at his rookie progress report so far and discuss some of his grades.
Pittsburgh Steelers: 4 takeaways from loss in Week 3 vs. Browns on TNF
The Pittsburgh Steelers wilted in the second half and were defeated 29-17 by the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Here are some critical takeaways from their Thursday Night Football setback in Week 3. Following this Week 3 loss to the Browns, the Steelers fell to 1-2. Pittsburgh’s offense struggled yet...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 NFL players suspended for substance abuse violations
Two NFL players were suspended by the league for violations of the substance of abuse policy. The Los Angeles Rams announced Wednesday that tight end Brycen Hopkins had been suspended three games for his violation. Hopkins started in place of Tyler Higbee in the Super Bowl, but he hasn’t seen...
ESPN
Dallas Cowboys' coach Mike McCarthy says Dak Prescott will be starting QB upon return
FRISCO, Texas -- To Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, there will be no quarterback dilemma. On Thursday, owner and general manager Jerry Jones said he hoped Cooper Rush would play so well that the Cowboys could have a decision to make once Dak Prescott is healthy enough to return from right thumb surgery.
Looks like the Packers broke Justin Fields, and perhaps for the better
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is not a robot, but the Green Bay Packers broke him. The Packers defeated the Bears on Sunday Night Football in what’s become a usual occurrence in one of the best rivalries in all of football. Chicago’s football franchise isn’t what it once was.
FOX Sports
Yes, Tom Brady is acting differently. Bucs say he's more competitive than ever
Even at 45 years old, quarterback Tom Brady is still experiencing firsts. He retired and then unretired 40 days later this offseason. He took a still-mysterious 11-day absence from the team in training camp, which he'd never done before. He's scheduled to take weekly veteran rest days on Wednesdays this year for the first time (though he didn't even take advantage of the plan this week, saying he felt good enough to practice).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (9/21/22)
It is Wednesday, September 21, 2022, better known as the eve of gameday for the Cleveland Browns. The Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on Thursday Night Football. Here is the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Joe Haden Reportedly Is Retiring From The...
Yardbarker
Cleveland Browns: Taking Stock – Week 2
Welcome to Week 2 of “Taking Stock.” Each week we review members of the Cleveland Browns organization whose stock is on the rise and members of the organization whose stock may be starting to fall. Grant Delpit – Safety. Grant Delpit has been involved in two of...
CBS Sports
Steelers vs. Browns score, takeaways: Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper power Cleveland past Pittsburgh
Four days after their gut-wrenching loss, the Browns rebounded by defeating their longtime rivals at home on "Thursday Night Football." Aided by Nick Chubb and a strong second half by their defense, the Browns posted an 29-17 victory to move to 2-1 on the season. Pittsburgh, fresh off its own disappointing Week 2 loss, fell to 1-2.
CBS Sports
Browns' Myles Garrett (neck) set to play vs. Steelers after missing practice earlier in week, per report
Typically, a Browns-Steelers matchup gives fans an opportunity to watch two of the league's best pass rushers in Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt. Members of the 2017 Draft class, Garrett and Watt have combined for seven Pro Bowl berths while collecting 134.5 sacks during their time with the Browns and Steelers, collectively.
Comments / 0