Cleveland, OH

Yardbarker

Rams lose Matthew Stafford weapon to 3-game suspension

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams got another big headache to start their Super Bowl title defense, with tight end Brycen Hopkins getting suspended for three games. According to USA Today, Hopkins has been slapped with the suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Unfortunately, details about his violation and punishment were not revealed–including the substance he took and how the investigation started.
NFL
Yardbarker

Former All-Star Isaiah Thomas rips media for coverage of Brett Favre scandal

Last week, in the wake of the bombshell report that revealed text messages sent between Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre and then-Mississippi Republican Governor Phil Bryant seemingly showing their collaboration on a welfare scheme, some former professional athletes spoke out to blast the former Green Bay Packers legend. Among them was Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe, who called Favre a "sleazeball."
NFL
Yardbarker

Video shows new angle of incident between Kyler Murray, fan

Las Vegas police are investigating an incident where a fan at Allegiant Stadium hit Kyler Murray in the face, and a new video shows another angle of the slap. The big question is whether or not it was deliberate. A spokesperson for the Las Vegas Police Department confirmed on Tuesday...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Browns CB Greg Newsome Shows Love to Late Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome shared some love for late Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins ahead of the AFC North Thursday Night battle. Newsome entered FirstEnergy Stadium wearing a Haskins t-shirt, remembering the former Ohio State QB. Haskins and Newsome faced each other in college as Big Ten...
CLEVELAND, OH
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Bowl CB Joe Haden announces retirement

After a 12-year career spent in Cleveland and Pittsburgh, Joe Haden is walking away from the game. The former Pro Bowl cornerback plans to retire, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus, via Pro Football Talk’s Josh Alper. While Haden drew some interest this offseason, he did not sign with a...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Former Brett Favre teammate roasts Hall of Fame QB over despicable welfare scandal

Last week, a scandal broke that revealed former Green Bay Packers legendary quarterback Brett Favre had allegedly help funnel millions of dollars that were designed for welfare programs to the University of Mississippi to help build a new volleyball facility in 2017. Favre’s daughter began attending the University of Mississippi and played volleyball starting in 2017.
OXFORD, MS
Yardbarker

Are The Ravens Eyeing A Replacement For Lamar Jackson?

Lamar Jackson of the Ravens recently turned down $133 million dollars, and decided to roll the dice instead. However, is Baltimore doing the same thing for another reason?. Could it be possible that the Ravens are not sold on Jackson? Have they instructed their college scouting department to be scouring the country to replace their franchise quarterback (QB)?
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Antonio Brown goes after Bruce Arians on Twitter in wake of Bucs-Saints brawl: 'He still causing problems'

It's been almost nine months since Brown's wild exit from the Bucs in the middle of last season's Week 17 contest against the New York Jets, when he stripped off his jersey, shoulder pads, gloves and undershirt on the sideline, threw many of the items to fans in the crowd and shuffled across the end zone while throwing up "peace" signs to the audience before leaving the field and in the process, ended his career in Tampa Bay (and possibly his NFL days). The former All-Pro was released four days later and the entire situation put his relationship with Arians -- then the Bucs head coach -- under a microscope and further reports showed that the duo had quite a tense dynamic.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Boris’ TNF DFS Steelers and Browns Breakdown

S Minkhah Fitzpatrick was dealing with leg cramps at practice on Wednesday, but he should be fine. QB Jacoby Brissett is dealing with an ankle injury but should be good to go. DE Jadeveon Clowney is OUT with an ankle injury. Linemen Conklin, Hubbard and Bitonio were all limited participants...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Paul Finebaum says Nick Saban would 'lose sleep' over Deion Sanders as Auburn's next coach

Bryan Harsin has only been head coach at Auburn for three games, but it appears as if the vultures are already circling his job. It makes sense, too. Auburn has National Championship expectations on the regular, but he was 6-7 in his first season with a loss in the Birmingham Bowl. So far in 2022, Harsin has the Tigers at 2-1, but they're coming off a devastating 41-12 home loss to No. 22 Penn State.
AUBURN, AL
Yardbarker

Jerry Jeudy gets a crucial injury update ahead of Broncos’ Week 3 clash vs. 49ers

The Denver Broncos could end up being without multiple key players on offense for their Week 3 home matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, including Jerry Jeudy. The third-year wideout came away from the Broncos’ Week 2 home win against the Houston Texans with rib and shoulder injuries. After failing to connect with quarterback Russell Wilson on a first down play during the Broncos’ second drive of the contest, he walked over to the medical tent and did not end up returning to the field. He finished with one reception for 11 receiving yards on the day.
DENVER, CO
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (9/21/22)

It is Wednesday, September 21, 2022, better known as the eve of gameday for the Cleveland Browns. The Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on Thursday Night Football. Here is the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Joe Haden Reportedly Is Retiring From The...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Steelers 2023 HOF Hopeful Hines Ward Labeled as “Dirty Player” by Obnoxious Baltimore Ravens Legend Ed Reed

Pittsburgh Steelers legendary wide receiver, Hines Ward is an enigma. During his playing career, he was beloved by his teammates, broadcasters and most importantly Steeler Nation. He played with a gritty edge and is commonly referred to as the best blocking wide receiver of all-time. Opposing players and fans do not always echo the sentiment and when Ed Reed appeared on The Dan Patrick Show, he had quite a bit to say about the current state of football and the black and gold.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Watch: Video appears to show fan winding up before smacking Kyler Murray

Sunday's Week 2 action wasn't a good luck for a couple of different fans and how they interact with members of NFL organizations. In Cleveland, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam was struck in the leg by a bottle thrown by a fan as he was walking towards the player's tunnel, ironically, at the near-exact moment as the team blew a late two-touchdown advantage. According to reports, the Browns are planning to ban the fan from games at FirstEnergy Stadium as a result of the incident.
NFL

