If You're Looking for Pizza in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Brissett vs. Flacco: Who played better in the batter of the backup quarterbacks?Eugene AdamsCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes draw 0-0 at unranked Cleveland StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Rams lose Matthew Stafford weapon to 3-game suspension
Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams got another big headache to start their Super Bowl title defense, with tight end Brycen Hopkins getting suspended for three games. According to USA Today, Hopkins has been slapped with the suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Unfortunately, details about his violation and punishment were not revealed–including the substance he took and how the investigation started.
3 quarterbacks Steelers could’ve signed instead of Mitch Trubisky
The Pittsburgh Steelers decided to entrust their offense to Mitch Trubisky when they could have brought in other quarterbacks for the short term. The Steelers have experienced three games of Mitch Trubisky at quarterback. And they now have three games worth of film to prove he shouldn’t be their starting quarterback.
Former All-Star Isaiah Thomas rips media for coverage of Brett Favre scandal
Last week, in the wake of the bombshell report that revealed text messages sent between Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre and then-Mississippi Republican Governor Phil Bryant seemingly showing their collaboration on a welfare scheme, some former professional athletes spoke out to blast the former Green Bay Packers legend. Among them was Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe, who called Favre a "sleazeball."
Video shows new angle of incident between Kyler Murray, fan
Las Vegas police are investigating an incident where a fan at Allegiant Stadium hit Kyler Murray in the face, and a new video shows another angle of the slap. The big question is whether or not it was deliberate. A spokesperson for the Las Vegas Police Department confirmed on Tuesday...
Browns CB Greg Newsome Shows Love to Late Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins
CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome shared some love for late Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins ahead of the AFC North Thursday Night battle. Newsome entered FirstEnergy Stadium wearing a Haskins t-shirt, remembering the former Ohio State QB. Haskins and Newsome faced each other in college as Big Ten...
Pro Bowl CB Joe Haden announces retirement
After a 12-year career spent in Cleveland and Pittsburgh, Joe Haden is walking away from the game. The former Pro Bowl cornerback plans to retire, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus, via Pro Football Talk’s Josh Alper. While Haden drew some interest this offseason, he did not sign with a...
Former Brett Favre teammate roasts Hall of Fame QB over despicable welfare scandal
Last week, a scandal broke that revealed former Green Bay Packers legendary quarterback Brett Favre had allegedly help funnel millions of dollars that were designed for welfare programs to the University of Mississippi to help build a new volleyball facility in 2017. Favre’s daughter began attending the University of Mississippi and played volleyball starting in 2017.
Are The Ravens Eyeing A Replacement For Lamar Jackson?
Lamar Jackson of the Ravens recently turned down $133 million dollars, and decided to roll the dice instead. However, is Baltimore doing the same thing for another reason?. Could it be possible that the Ravens are not sold on Jackson? Have they instructed their college scouting department to be scouring the country to replace their franchise quarterback (QB)?
Pittsburgh Steelers: 4 takeaways from loss in Week 3 vs. Browns on TNF
The Pittsburgh Steelers wilted in the second half and were defeated 29-17 by the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Here are some critical takeaways from their Thursday Night Football setback in Week 3. Following this Week 3 loss to the Browns, the Steelers fell to 1-2. Pittsburgh’s offense struggled yet...
NFL Thursday Night Football Steelers vs. Browns: Can Mitchell Trubisky hold off Kenny Pickett another week?
Mitchell Trubisky's gap year with the Buffalo Bills wasn't as productive as the Pittsburgh Steelers expected. Any hope of Trubisky turning into a star while he sat behind Josh Allen has been dashed by Trubisky's slow start. Through two games, Trubisky has completed 59.3 percent of his passes for 362...
Antonio Brown goes after Bruce Arians on Twitter in wake of Bucs-Saints brawl: 'He still causing problems'
It's been almost nine months since Brown's wild exit from the Bucs in the middle of last season's Week 17 contest against the New York Jets, when he stripped off his jersey, shoulder pads, gloves and undershirt on the sideline, threw many of the items to fans in the crowd and shuffled across the end zone while throwing up "peace" signs to the audience before leaving the field and in the process, ended his career in Tampa Bay (and possibly his NFL days). The former All-Pro was released four days later and the entire situation put his relationship with Arians -- then the Bucs head coach -- under a microscope and further reports showed that the duo had quite a tense dynamic.
Boris’ TNF DFS Steelers and Browns Breakdown
S Minkhah Fitzpatrick was dealing with leg cramps at practice on Wednesday, but he should be fine. QB Jacoby Brissett is dealing with an ankle injury but should be good to go. DE Jadeveon Clowney is OUT with an ankle injury. Linemen Conklin, Hubbard and Bitonio were all limited participants...
Cowboys Micah Parsons has a Prediction on Cleveland Browns 2022 Season
Dallas Cowboys Micah Parsons believes the Cleveland Browns will reach the postseason.
Mike Tomczak: The Cleveland Browns have ran the football very well the last 3 weeks
Mike Tomczak stops by Baskin & Phelps to talk about the Browns victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, how effective the running game has been, and what the Browns can do to improve going forward.
Paul Finebaum says Nick Saban would 'lose sleep' over Deion Sanders as Auburn's next coach
Bryan Harsin has only been head coach at Auburn for three games, but it appears as if the vultures are already circling his job. It makes sense, too. Auburn has National Championship expectations on the regular, but he was 6-7 in his first season with a loss in the Birmingham Bowl. So far in 2022, Harsin has the Tigers at 2-1, but they're coming off a devastating 41-12 home loss to No. 22 Penn State.
Jerry Jeudy gets a crucial injury update ahead of Broncos’ Week 3 clash vs. 49ers
The Denver Broncos could end up being without multiple key players on offense for their Week 3 home matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, including Jerry Jeudy. The third-year wideout came away from the Broncos’ Week 2 home win against the Houston Texans with rib and shoulder injuries. After failing to connect with quarterback Russell Wilson on a first down play during the Broncos’ second drive of the contest, he walked over to the medical tent and did not end up returning to the field. He finished with one reception for 11 receiving yards on the day.
Browns Nation News And Notes (9/21/22)
It is Wednesday, September 21, 2022, better known as the eve of gameday for the Cleveland Browns. The Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on Thursday Night Football. Here is the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Joe Haden Reportedly Is Retiring From The...
Steelers 2023 HOF Hopeful Hines Ward Labeled as “Dirty Player” by Obnoxious Baltimore Ravens Legend Ed Reed
Pittsburgh Steelers legendary wide receiver, Hines Ward is an enigma. During his playing career, he was beloved by his teammates, broadcasters and most importantly Steeler Nation. He played with a gritty edge and is commonly referred to as the best blocking wide receiver of all-time. Opposing players and fans do not always echo the sentiment and when Ed Reed appeared on The Dan Patrick Show, he had quite a bit to say about the current state of football and the black and gold.
Watch: Video appears to show fan winding up before smacking Kyler Murray
Sunday's Week 2 action wasn't a good luck for a couple of different fans and how they interact with members of NFL organizations. In Cleveland, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam was struck in the leg by a bottle thrown by a fan as he was walking towards the player's tunnel, ironically, at the near-exact moment as the team blew a late two-touchdown advantage. According to reports, the Browns are planning to ban the fan from games at FirstEnergy Stadium as a result of the incident.
