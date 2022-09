The Mariners and Luis Castillo are in agreement on a five-year, $108M extension, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. There is a sixth-year vesting option that can take the total to $133M. Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports that the vesting option will trigger if Castillo throws at least 180 innings in 2027. Passan adds that the Mariners will receive a $5M option for the 2028 season if Castillo undergoes a UCL repair procedure that causes him to miss more than 130 days in the 2025 to 2027 window. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic relays that Castillo will have full no-trade protection for the first three years. Castillo was slated to become a free agent after the 2023 season but will instead stick with the Mariners for at least another four years beyond that.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 5 HOURS AGO