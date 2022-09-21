ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Daily Mail

Roger Federer says his four KIDS are the reason for his tennis success as he reveals their presence on the road helped him stay hungry... and insists he would rather have retired a DECADE ago than left them at home

Tennis legend Roger Federer has heaped praise on his four children for helping him stay hungry over the last 10 years of his career, revealing he would rather have retired a decade ago than left them at home while he travelled the world. The legendary 20-time Grand Slam winner, who...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Roger Federer prepares for 'Big Four' night out in London with Sir Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal by playing table tennis in a TUXEDO... as he shares iconic photo of legendary stars

Retiring tennis legend Roger Federer has shared an iconic photo on social media this evening, as well as a video playing table tennis in a tuxedo. The picture showed the 20-time grand slam champion alongside former rivals Novak Djokovic, Sir Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal, with the four dressed up to head out to the Gala at Somerset House, with the caption stating: 'Heading to dinner with some friends.'
TENNIS
People

All About Roger Federer and Mirka Federer's 4 Kids

The tennis star and his wife are proud parents of two sets of twins Roger Federer's biggest supporters are his family.  The tennis player first met his wife Mirka, who is also a tennis player, when they were representing Switzerland at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney. They eventually tied the knot in 2009. Since then, they have become a family of six, welcoming two sets of identical twins.  In July 2009, the couple welcomed twin daughters Charlene Riva and Myla Rose and in 2014, they welcomed another set of identical...
TENNIS
Popculture

Billionaire Announces Divorce From Tennis Star Wife

A tennis star is getting a divorce from his billionaire husband. Business tycoon Toni Iuruc told Romanian reporters that he and Simona Halep have agreed to divorce less than a year after getting married, according to News.com.au.The news comes after Halep was upset in the first round of this year's US Open. Iuruc was reportedly married twice before he began dating Halep in 2018.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer
tatler.com

Roger Federer to return to Wimbledon in surprising new role

‘Having past players or champions commentate is important’, Federer acknowledged. ‘That’s why I’ve always loved having Johnny Mac [John McEnroe] around, [Mats] Wilander, you name it, Chrissie Evert. It’s super important they give you the insight, they tell you how it used to be or how they felt. And I think sometimes you watch matches because of the commentary and less about the match itself.'
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Suits you! Roger Federer poses with old rivals Novak Djokovic and Sir Andy Murray and other top stars in front of Tower Bridge ahead of his FINAL tournament before retiring

Roger Federer has been pictured posing alongside old rivals and current tennis stars at Tower Bridge ahead of his final tournament this week. The retiring tennis star is set to bring down the curtain on his illustrious career in at the Laver Cup at the O2 in London, just down the river from where he won a record eight Wimbledon titles.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

'It is very painful for me to live this moment': Wanda Nara confirms the end of her eight-year marriage to former Inter captain Mauro Icardi just weeks after the Argentine striker's move to Galatasaray

Wanda Nara has confirmed the 'painful' news that she and Argentine footballer Mauro Icardi have broken up after eight years of marriage. Icardi, 29, is currently on a one-year loan deal to Turkish Süper Lig team Galatasaray, from PSG, having made his name as the captain of Inter Milan.
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

Chyna's Unexpected Job She Held After Her Post-Wrestling Career May Open Some Eyes

Joanie "Chyna" Laurer was certainly one of most groundbreaking individuals during the WWF's "Attitude Era" in the late '90s and early 2000s. What set her apart from the other women at the time was her buff, 200-pound Amazonian physique, and her ability to go toe-to-toe with much of the male WWF roster and not looking out of place doing so.
WWE
brides.com

Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline

They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
TENNIS
Tennis
Sports
Distractify

Tennis Star Coco Gauff's Parents Were Also Talented Athletes

The tennis world recently said their goodbyes to the now-retired GOAT Serena Williams, but it appears that Coco Gauff is slated to follow in the legend’s footsteps. Not only has the 18-year-old shaken up the game by defeating Venus Williams at Wimbledon only at 15, but Coco also continues to prove that her star power, athleticism, and humble spirit will make her the sport’s next rising legend and icon for young Black women and girls.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Roger Federer retires after teaming with Nadal in last match

LONDON (AP) — This day, this match, had to come, of course, for Roger Federer, and for tennis, just as it inevitably must for every athlete in every sport. Federer bid adieu Friday night with one last contest before he heads into retirement at age 41 after a superlative career that spanned nearly a quarter-century and included 20 Grand Slam titles and a statesman’s role. He wrapped up his days as a professional player with a loss in doubles alongside his longtime rival Rafael Nadal for Team Europe in the Laver Cup against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock of Team World. The truth is that the victors, the statistics and the score (OK, for the record it was 4-6, 7-6 (2), 11-9) did not matter, and were all so entirely beside the point. The occasion was, after all, about the farewell itself. Or, better, the farewells, plural: Federer’s to tennis, to the fans, to his competitors and colleagues. And, naturally, each of those entities’ farewells to Federer. “It’s been a perfect journey,” Federer said. “I would do it all over again.”
TENNIS
GolfWRX

Golf Channel analyst roasts Patrick Reed during Presidents Cup coverage

The Presidents Cup gets underway today, with the U.S expected to dominate an International side heavily depleted due to LIV Golf defections. A mainstay in the U.S. side in both the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup, Patrick Reed is another who misses out, but it hasn’t stopped Rich Lerner of Golf Channel from taking a swipe at the divisive Texan during coverage this week.
GOLF

