ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

Chris Redd Announces He's Leaving Saturday Night Live

Lorne Michaels wasn't kidding when he called this "a transition year." Chris Redd announced Monday night that he won't be returning to Saturday Night Live for the show's 48th season. “Being a part of SNL has been the experience of a lifetime," Redd said in a statement. "Five years ago,...
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Demi Moore to Star in Feud Season 2

Demi Moore is joining the Murphy-verse. The actress will star in Ryan Murphy's Feud: Capote's Women, the second season of the FX anthology series. According to Variety, Moore will play former showgirl and radio actress Ann Woodward, who was notoriously accused of murdering her husband in 1955. Season 2 of...
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

WATCH: Mayim Bialik Quizzes Stars in Celebrity Jeopardy! Teaser

It's finally time for your favorite stars to show off their trivia skills. In a teaser for the season premiere of Celebrity Jeopardy!, new host Mayim Bialik quizzes familiar Hollywood faces like funnylady Iliza Shlesinger, Reggie Watts, and Fresh Off the Boat's Constance Wu. "These stars are ready for primetime!"...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan Gleeson
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Willow Smith
Person
Devon Walker
Person
Aidy Bryant
Person
Kate Mckinnon
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Miles Teller
Primetimer

WATCH: Helen Mirren Returns to Host Documentary Now!'s 53rd (Or Fourth) Season

After 3 long years, Documentary Now! is returning to a screen near you. In the trailer for the series' 53rd (or, y'know, fourth) season, Academy Award winner Helen Mirren returns as host reminds us that "stories that dare to tell the truth have never been more crucial to our culture." Fred Armisen and Bill Hader produce and star in this documentary spoof series, which is also executive produced by Alex Buono, Seth Meyers, and Rhys Thomas.
MOVIES
Primetimer

The Ten Best Celebrity Jeopardy! Contestants Ever

Although Jeopardy! first aired in the 1960s, it wasn't until nine years into the Alex Trebek-hosted edition of the series, on October 26, 1992, that the show first kicked off a week of celeb contests with comedy legend Carol Burnett, talk show host Regis Philbin, and Knots Landing star Donna Mills as the initial lineup. Burnett eked out a win with a relatively meager $2,900 winning.
TV SHOWS
Primetimer

FX to Bring Comedy Specials from Kate Berlant & Byron Bowers to Hulu

FX is making its move into the stand-up arena. The network will drop two comedy specials from Kate Berlant and Byron Bowers on Hulu. Kate Berlant: Cinnamon in the Wind sees the funnylady perform an absurdist set in an intimate space with the mirror reflection of herself. The special was filmed in 2019 but had been unable to find a streaming home until now.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Jeopardy! Producers Are Toying with a Possible Rule Change

Jeopardy! may soon throw in a bonus prize. During a conversation with producer Sarah Foss and show alum Buzzy Cohen on the Inside Jeopardy! podcast, executive producer Mike Davies detailed the idea of a cash bonus. The prize would go to contestants who correctly answer all the clues in one topic.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Ne Maverick#Celebrity#Comedy Series#Irish#Jadebudowski
Primetimer

Abbott Elementary's Sheryl Lee Ralph Calls Out Jimmy Kimmel for Quinta Brunson Emmy Bit: 'The Disrespect!'

Sheryl Lee Ralph was not amused by Jimmy Kimmel's Emmys antics. At Abbott Elementary's Television Critics Association panel this afternoon, the show's team was asked how Kimmel's controversial bit, during which he stayed on the floor pretending to be passed out while Quinta Brunson gave her acceptance speech, played in the room. Brunson remained light-hearted about the matter, while her co-star Lisa Ann Walter said it "played funny". Ralph, who took home her own Emmy Monday night, did not approve, however.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Jeopardy!'s Ken Jennings Accused of Playing Favorites

Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings is being accused of playing favorites. While Jennings' first week as official host (a role he shares with Mayim Bialik) started strong, he stirred up some controversy last night when he seemingly played favorites with the contestants. During the "Cons" category, reigning champion Luigi de Guzman...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Primetimer

Rachel Bloom Joins HBO Max's Julia for Season 2

Rachel Bloom is heading to HBO Max. The Emmy Award-winning creator/star of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend will join the cast of Julia for its second season. According to Variety, Bloom is set to appear as Elaine Levitch, "a dynamo who comes to WGBH by way of CBS to work with Julia on The French Chef."
TV SERIES
Primetimer

The Good Place Alum Manny Jacinto Joins Star Wars Prequel Series The Acolyte

Manny Jacinto is traveling from a good place to a galaxy far, far away... The former star of The Good Place and Nine Perfect Strangers has been added to the cast of Star Wars prequel series The Acolyte, set to begin production this fall. Jacinto joins star Amandla Stenberg, who was cast in July, and recent additions Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim, Anne Boleyn) and Squid Game Emmy winner Lee Jung-jae.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

A Baffled Whoopi Goldberg Talks Adam Levine Drama: 'Why is The View Participating?'

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. Whoopi Goldberg has a bone to pick with The View's Hot Topics selection committee. On Wednesday morning, the co-hosts were tasked with discussing the drama surrounding Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, who was accused of cheating on his wife, Behati Prinsloo, with Instagram model Sumner Stroh. In a statement issued Tuesday, Levine said he "did not have an affair," but admitted he "crossed the line" by sending "inappropriate" messages to Stroh.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Succession Star Brian Cox Disses Billions: It's 'Passed its Sell-By Date'

Brian Cox does not want Succession to end up like Billions. Following the HBO series' Oustanding Drama Emmy win last night, Cox was asked by the Times of London if there might be a fifth season of Succession in the works. "I don't know," said Cox. "No one's had their contracts renewed. Who knows how long it will go on? We don’t want it to overstay its welcome, like Billions; that’s past its sell-by date. That will not happen with our show."
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Freeform's The Come Up Spotlights Young Creatives Too Busy To Make an Interesting Show

Overwhelmed by Peak TV? Aaron Barnhart is your guide to the good, the great, and the skippable. Subscribe to get all his Primetimer reviews. The Come Up, a docuseries debuting tonight on Freeform, is producer Jessica Chermayeff's attempt to embed us with six glamorous, gender-bending Gen-Zers living their most fabulous lives in lower Manhattan. People like Claude, a 24-year-old lifelong New Yorker who describes herself as “a trans woman that wants to be an actress,” and is clearly interested in Ben, a cis Gen-Zer from San Antonio who seems to go everywhere with Claude.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
35K+
Followers
24K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy