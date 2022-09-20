Read full article on original website
Jeopardy! Fans Are Loving Ken Jennings' First Week as Permanent Host
Jeopardy! is back with a new permanent host and a live audience, and fans are loving it. The quiz show returned for its 39th season this week, and Ken Jennings was finally announced as "the host of Jeopardy!", much to the delight of many viewers. "I am so honored to...
Chris Redd Announces He's Leaving Saturday Night Live
Lorne Michaels wasn't kidding when he called this "a transition year." Chris Redd announced Monday night that he won't be returning to Saturday Night Live for the show's 48th season. “Being a part of SNL has been the experience of a lifetime," Redd said in a statement. "Five years ago,...
Demi Moore to Star in Feud Season 2
Demi Moore is joining the Murphy-verse. The actress will star in Ryan Murphy's Feud: Capote's Women, the second season of the FX anthology series. According to Variety, Moore will play former showgirl and radio actress Ann Woodward, who was notoriously accused of murdering her husband in 1955. Season 2 of...
WATCH: Mayim Bialik Quizzes Stars in Celebrity Jeopardy! Teaser
It's finally time for your favorite stars to show off their trivia skills. In a teaser for the season premiere of Celebrity Jeopardy!, new host Mayim Bialik quizzes familiar Hollywood faces like funnylady Iliza Shlesinger, Reggie Watts, and Fresh Off the Boat's Constance Wu. "These stars are ready for primetime!"...
WATCH: Helen Mirren Returns to Host Documentary Now!'s 53rd (Or Fourth) Season
After 3 long years, Documentary Now! is returning to a screen near you. In the trailer for the series' 53rd (or, y'know, fourth) season, Academy Award winner Helen Mirren returns as host reminds us that "stories that dare to tell the truth have never been more crucial to our culture." Fred Armisen and Bill Hader produce and star in this documentary spoof series, which is also executive produced by Alex Buono, Seth Meyers, and Rhys Thomas.
The Ten Best Celebrity Jeopardy! Contestants Ever
Although Jeopardy! first aired in the 1960s, it wasn't until nine years into the Alex Trebek-hosted edition of the series, on October 26, 1992, that the show first kicked off a week of celeb contests with comedy legend Carol Burnett, talk show host Regis Philbin, and Knots Landing star Donna Mills as the initial lineup. Burnett eked out a win with a relatively meager $2,900 winning.
FX to Bring Comedy Specials from Kate Berlant & Byron Bowers to Hulu
FX is making its move into the stand-up arena. The network will drop two comedy specials from Kate Berlant and Byron Bowers on Hulu. Kate Berlant: Cinnamon in the Wind sees the funnylady perform an absurdist set in an intimate space with the mirror reflection of herself. The special was filmed in 2019 but had been unable to find a streaming home until now.
Jeopardy! Producers Are Toying with a Possible Rule Change
Jeopardy! may soon throw in a bonus prize. During a conversation with producer Sarah Foss and show alum Buzzy Cohen on the Inside Jeopardy! podcast, executive producer Mike Davies detailed the idea of a cash bonus. The prize would go to contestants who correctly answer all the clues in one topic.
WATCH: Ramy Season 3 Trailer Sees Our Leading Man in Debt (Both Financial & Spiritual)
Ramy is finally back for more. More than two years have passed since Ramy's second season premiered on Hulu, and now the Golden Globe-winning star and the rest of the cast are returning for Season 3. In a trailer released today, creator/star Ramy Youssef continues his journey of life, love, and a crisis of faith in New Jersey.
Abbott Elementary's Sheryl Lee Ralph Calls Out Jimmy Kimmel for Quinta Brunson Emmy Bit: 'The Disrespect!'
Sheryl Lee Ralph was not amused by Jimmy Kimmel's Emmys antics. At Abbott Elementary's Television Critics Association panel this afternoon, the show's team was asked how Kimmel's controversial bit, during which he stayed on the floor pretending to be passed out while Quinta Brunson gave her acceptance speech, played in the room. Brunson remained light-hearted about the matter, while her co-star Lisa Ann Walter said it "played funny". Ralph, who took home her own Emmy Monday night, did not approve, however.
Atlanta Returns for One Last Ride, Peacock Bows Vampire Academy
After a jaunt around Europe, Donald Glover & Co. return to their hometown in the fourth and final season of Atlanta. Two episodes of the acclaimed comedy premiere tonight on FX. Also today: Vampire Academy kicks off spooky season on Peacock, Mike brings Mike Tyson’s story to a close, Harley...
Jeopardy!'s Ken Jennings Accused of Playing Favorites
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings is being accused of playing favorites. While Jennings' first week as official host (a role he shares with Mayim Bialik) started strong, he stirred up some controversy last night when he seemingly played favorites with the contestants. During the "Cons" category, reigning champion Luigi de Guzman...
Rachel Bloom Joins HBO Max's Julia for Season 2
Rachel Bloom is heading to HBO Max. The Emmy Award-winning creator/star of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend will join the cast of Julia for its second season. According to Variety, Bloom is set to appear as Elaine Levitch, "a dynamo who comes to WGBH by way of CBS to work with Julia on The French Chef."
Mark Miller, Star of Days of Our Lives & Please Don't Eat the Daisies, Dead at 97
Former Days of Our Lives actor Mark Miller has passed away at 97. Miller starred on Days of Our Lives as J.R. Barnett from 1975 to 1976, and was also known for his role on NBC sitcom Please Don't Eat the Daisies. He reportedly died of natural causes on September 9.
The Good Place Alum Manny Jacinto Joins Star Wars Prequel Series The Acolyte
Manny Jacinto is traveling from a good place to a galaxy far, far away... The former star of The Good Place and Nine Perfect Strangers has been added to the cast of Star Wars prequel series The Acolyte, set to begin production this fall. Jacinto joins star Amandla Stenberg, who was cast in July, and recent additions Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim, Anne Boleyn) and Squid Game Emmy winner Lee Jung-jae.
A Baffled Whoopi Goldberg Talks Adam Levine Drama: 'Why is The View Participating?'
New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. Whoopi Goldberg has a bone to pick with The View's Hot Topics selection committee. On Wednesday morning, the co-hosts were tasked with discussing the drama surrounding Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, who was accused of cheating on his wife, Behati Prinsloo, with Instagram model Sumner Stroh. In a statement issued Tuesday, Levine said he "did not have an affair," but admitted he "crossed the line" by sending "inappropriate" messages to Stroh.
Succession Star Brian Cox Disses Billions: It's 'Passed its Sell-By Date'
Brian Cox does not want Succession to end up like Billions. Following the HBO series' Oustanding Drama Emmy win last night, Cox was asked by the Times of London if there might be a fifth season of Succession in the works. "I don't know," said Cox. "No one's had their contracts renewed. Who knows how long it will go on? We don’t want it to overstay its welcome, like Billions; that’s past its sell-by date. That will not happen with our show."
Handmaid's Tale Offers Fresh Horrors, AGT Crowns a Season 17 Winner
Just in case the real world isn’t horrific enough for you, The Handmaid’s Tale returns today for another season of dystopian drama. In Season 5, Elisabeth Moss’ June escalates her war with Gilead as she continues to fight to save her daughter, who remains trapped in the Christo-fascist nation.
WATCH: Justin Long Says It Was 'Wild' to Reconnect With Ex Drew Barrymore 'In Front of Strangers'
Justin Long thinks his on-air reunion with ex Drew Barrymore was "wild". During a sitdown on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote his new movie Barbarian, Long briefly addressed the now-viral interview that saw him share a tearful reconnection with ex-girlfriend on her talk show last week. "I...
Freeform's The Come Up Spotlights Young Creatives Too Busy To Make an Interesting Show
Overwhelmed by Peak TV? Aaron Barnhart is your guide to the good, the great, and the skippable. Subscribe to get all his Primetimer reviews. The Come Up, a docuseries debuting tonight on Freeform, is producer Jessica Chermayeff's attempt to embed us with six glamorous, gender-bending Gen-Zers living their most fabulous lives in lower Manhattan. People like Claude, a 24-year-old lifelong New Yorker who describes herself as “a trans woman that wants to be an actress,” and is clearly interested in Ben, a cis Gen-Zer from San Antonio who seems to go everywhere with Claude.
