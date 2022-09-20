Brian Cox does not want Succession to end up like Billions. Following the HBO series' Oustanding Drama Emmy win last night, Cox was asked by the Times of London if there might be a fifth season of Succession in the works. "I don't know," said Cox. "No one's had their contracts renewed. Who knows how long it will go on? We don’t want it to overstay its welcome, like Billions; that’s past its sell-by date. That will not happen with our show."

