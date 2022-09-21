Read full article on original website
Chipotle Employee Confronts Customer Who Used “Cheap” Burrito Hack in Viral TikTok
America's currently experiencing the worst inflation the country has ever seen in the past 40 years. As a result, the prices of products, even budget retailers like Dollar Tree are feeling the squeeze, resulting in customers paying more money for reduced quantities in some of the chain's most-purchased items. Article...
You Can Get A Free Blue Bunny Ice Cream Cone, But There's A Catch
We're on the eve of yet another food holiday, but unlike Bicarbonate of Soda Day or Noodle Ring Day (which are both real, actual things, according to National Day Calendar), this is one you'll definitely want to make sure to observe. Believe it or not, September 22 is National Ice Cream Cone Day. Not to be confused with July's National Ice Cream Day, today's holiday specifically honors the edible vessel the frozen dessert is often served in.
Would You Say Clever Minnesota Billboard is the Best or Worst You’ve Seen?
There isn't a business out there that doesn't want attention. Some would argue good or bad, attention is attention and as long as someone is talking about you that is what matters most. I really wish I was in the meeting that decided this slogan for a Minnesota business!. As...
McDonald's Refuses to Serve Man Cheese Slice as He Ordered a Vegan McPlant
"I'm a vegetarian so I love the McPlant. I just don't like vegan cheese, and I've never had a problem before swapping it out," the man told Newsweek.
VIDEO: Mother moose with twin calves caught on trail cams in northern Minn.
VOYAGEURS NATIONAL PARK, Minn. -- A trail camera from the Voyageurs Wolf Project captured a rare sight up north, a mama moose and her twin calves taking a stroll. This trail is about 5 miles south of Voyageurs National Park near Kabetogama, Minnesota. "Wow!", said Flora from Little Falls, as she looked at the video with her brother Loren, "That is pretty cool," said Loren, "I like how they kind of prance along," said Flora.Voyageurs Wolf Project shared the video on Twitter.Siblings Everett and Avery, from Rochester, couldn't believe how big the moose are."They're cute!" said Avery."The babies are cute, but...
allthatsinteresting.com
COO Of Vegan Meat Alternative ‘Beyond Meat’ Arrested After Biting A Man’s Nose Off
After a minor bump in a parking garage, Doug Ramsey reportedly assaulted another driver, biting his nose and threatening to kill him. In an act of bitter irony, the chief operating officer of the vegan plant-based meat company Beyond Meat was arrested on Sept. 17, 2022, after allegedly biting a man’s nose following a college football game in Arkansas.
Popeyes' 700-Calorie Burger
Recall alert: Whole Foods creamy caesar salad dressing recalled over allergens
Van Law Food Products Inc. has issued a recall alert in 26 states for its Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing because it contains undeclared allergens. In a news release, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration said it was recalling the product because soy and wheat were not labeled on the product.
BBC
Pret a Manger customer had fatal reaction to 'vegan' wrap
A woman with an acute dairy allergy died after eating a Pret a Manger wrap labelled as vegan despite containing traces of milk, a coroner has ruled. Celia Marsh died after eating the super veg rainbow flatbread while shopping with her family in Bath in 2017. The coconut yoghurt dressing...
MEOW! Minnesota’s First Cat Café Has Opened A Second Location
Five years ago, the very first Cat Café opened in Minneapolis, Minnesota and a couple months ago the owners added a second location. If you love cats and coffee this might be your favorite thing ever. You can find out what a Cat Café is and learn more about this unique Minnesota business below.
10 restaurants Twin Cities locals love
The Twin Cities is home to a host of nationally recognized restaurants. But today, we want to recognize the ones that have been quietly doing their thing for years. From family-owned institutions to under-the-radar cocktail bars, here are some of the places we go back to again and again. 🍜...
Chipotle Recently Put an End to the Online '$3 Burrito'
Chipotle has taken action to prevent customers from using a viral hack that allows them to save nearly $4 on a burrito. (Los Angeles, CA) - Chipotle puts an end to the trend of ordering a single taco online and adding a tortilla and a ton of extras on the side, and they're not happy about it.
This Minnesota Company Put Up A Weird Statue At It’s World Headquarters
Take a moment to think of an object that unifies a family. Some might go with a Bible, others may pick something electronic like a TV, and others still might have an object that stands out to them/their family as a unifying object. What about the common fork? I mean we all eat, right? Maybe we don't always make it a habit of eating as a unit, but I'm sure you've got memories of eating as a family. One Minnesota company has taken the everyday object that is a fork, actually thousands of them, and turned it into a 25-foot-tall symbol of unity for not only its company but also the fork stands for the employees that work there. I'm talking about the one and only Minnesota-made Hormel Foods.
Minnesotan Finds Something Unusual During a Drive, It’s Pretty Punny!
Nothing should surprise us these days. Which is maybe why when Ken Bosack shared to many other Minnesotans this:. Everyone thought they should be more punny then anything else. However, the original post has been shared, as I write, 148 times. It's one of those sights that if I were driving by I'd wonder; 1. What is that all about? and 2. Why?
Meet Flippy, Sippy and Chippy: These robots can cook fries, pour drinks and make tortilla chips at fast food restaurants amid US labor crunch
Whether it's creating perfectly cooked fries and burgers or pouring soda without any spills, robot chefs are venturing further into the $296 billion U.S. fast food industry amid a nationwide labor shortage. Miso Robotics, a California-based company, built a kitchen bot called Flippy that was able to cook 300 burgers...
Do You Remember The Minneapolis Bands “CROW” and “The Trashmen”?
When I was a young punk teenager, I used to go see a band from Minneapolis called South 40 at the Fargo Coliseum. I always looked forward to seeing these guys. They were a great band. This band formed in 1967 and played until 1972. the band was made up of singer David Wagner, guitarist Dick Wiegand, bassist Larry Wiegand and drummer Harry Nehls.
YouTuber shares a way to get a $3 burrito from Chipotle every time, but Chipotle puts an end to it
YouTuber Jenny Hoyos, took to YouTube to share an incredible hack to always get a $3 burrito at Chipotle. The viral video received nearly 5.3 million views, over 290,000 likes and 1000+ comments.
