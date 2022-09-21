ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

abc12.com

Decision on proposed Flint water credits pushed back again

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A decision on proposed water credits for Flint residents has been delayed again. The measure that the city council has been discussing since June would give water customers a $300 credit on their bill. After several delays, there were not enough city council members present Wednesday...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Ribbon cutting ceremony for Jolt Credit Union

SAGINAW Twp. (WNEM) – A crowd gathered on Thursday for the ribbon cutting of a new building for Jolt Credit Union in Saginaw Township. The Clayton Administration Building is on State Street, which has been serving as a location for the call center, IT marketing, community affairs department and more.
SAGINAW, MI
eastlansinginfo.news

Council Majority Tells AG Dana Nessel to Drop Charges Against VanAtten

In a 3-1 vote during its Sept. 20 meeting, the East Lansing City Council approved recommendations put forth by the city’s Independent Police Oversight Commission that will result in a letter to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel demanding her office drop all charges against DeAnthony VanAtten. VanAtten, who was...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Flint Journal

Eight Flint schools parking lots to be rehabbed after board approval

FLINT, MI -- Eight Flint school building parking lots will be rehabbed after the Board of Education approved a $167,250 resolution at its Wednesday, Sept. 21 regular meeting. Asphalt parking lots and storm drain inlets will be demolished and replaced by Stantec Architecture, Inc., a Michigan-based company out of Berkeley, according to board documents.
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

City of Lansing accepting American Rescue Plan Act applications

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The city of Lansing will be distributing funds from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act. The city is issuing the grants to organizations and people who meet federal guidelines for economic hardships. Lansing has about $1.9 million total to distribute to eligible groups and programs.
LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Slotkin leasing Lansing home from business executive, campaign donor

Democratic U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin holds a seven-month lease on a condo in Lansing’s Old Town neighborhood that is owned by an executive and board member of the firm Niowave Inc., a Lansing-based manufacturer of medical radioisotopes that does business with the federal government. Slotkin also advocated for a...
LANSING, MI
etxview.com

Friday quick hits: Michigan House approves bill to stop deer harvesting rule

(The Center Square) – Here are a few quick hits of what happened in Lansing this week. Michigan House approves bill to change new deer harvesting rule regulations. The Michigan House voted to eliminate a new rule, effective this year, from the Natural Resources Commission that could result in a misdemeanor charge for deer hunters who fail to report information to the Department of Natural Resources within 72 hours of harvesting a deer.
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

The Saginaw Saga

If there are seasons in the life of a city block, it’s been a long winter on the 900 block of West Saginaw Street, in the heart of the city’s near west side. Photographs from half a century ago show a classic neighborhood commercial block. Locals shopped at grocery stores like Piggly Wiggly, Kroger and Schmidt’s. Kids tugged their parents from American Bank & Trust toward the candy counter at the D&C five and dime store down the street. People walked up to Updyke Pharmacy for prescriptions, men got their hats at Gordon’s Men’s Wear, cops munched donuts at Paul’s Pastries, thirsty patrons wet their beaks at Pasquale’s, the Westown Bar or McCleer’s Saloon.
LANSING, MI
wsgw.com

Body Found in Bay City Identified

The Bay City Department of Public Safety has identified the body of a man found in a vehicle Monday as 47-year-old Rolando Luis Lopez of Saginaw. They said an autopsy performed Wednesday found no signs of trauma to indicate an obvious cause of death. They’re still awaiting toxicology test results.
BAY CITY, MI
MLive

MyMichigan Health names new president and CEO

SAGINAW, MI — Six months after the unexpected death of Diane Postler-Slattery, MyMichigan Health has a new director and CEO. The MyMichigan Health Board of Directors has named senior vice president and chief medical officer Dr. Lydia A. Watson as president and CEO of MyMichigan Health effective Dec. 1, according to a MyMichigan Health news release.
MIDLAND, MI
abc12.com

New owner of Fashion Square Mall near Saginaw revealed

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The new new owners of Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw Township have been revealed. Kohan Retail Investment Group of New York purchased the mall for $10.8 million through an online auction in August. The company owns several other retail properties, including the Midland Mall and Lansing Mall.
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Flint police looking for two adults reported missing

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department is asking for the public's help to find two adults reported missing two weeks ago. Taliyah Bridges, who goes by the name Bear, was last seen on Sept. 8 in the 400 block of West Jackson Avenue in Flint. Investigators don't have a description of what the 19-year-old was last seen wearing.
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

Jury awards $100K; woman says she lost job over Flint data

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A jury awarded $100,000 to a woman who lost her job after refusing to falsify results of blood tests for children who were exposed to lead-contaminated water in Flint, a lawyer said Tuesday.April Cook-Hawkins worked for four to five months at the Genesee County health department before being forced to quit in 2016, Carol Laughbaum said.The department said Cook-Hawkins was ousted over her performance, but the jury didn't accept that reason last Friday and awarded $100,000 for emotional distress, Laughbaum said."They said she wasn't a team player. Virtually nothing at trial showed she wasn't a team...
FLINT, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

Fight brews in Lansing over Airbnb-style car rentals

LANSING — A proposal to tax and regulate services that function as a sort of Airbnb for car rentals has sparked the latest legislative fight over the sharing economy. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from the competition.
LANSING, MI

