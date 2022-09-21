Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc12.com
Decision on proposed Flint water credits pushed back again
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A decision on proposed water credits for Flint residents has been delayed again. The measure that the city council has been discussing since June would give water customers a $300 credit on their bill. After several delays, there were not enough city council members present Wednesday...
Buick City buyer tells Flint it’s planning 3.5M square-foot industrial park
FLINT, MI -- A company that’s contracted to buy the 350-acre Buick City site in Flint says its plans for the massive property include the construction of 3.5-million square feet of new industrial park space. In paperwork filed with the city, a subsidiary of Ashley Capital spelled out the...
WNEM
Ribbon cutting ceremony for Jolt Credit Union
SAGINAW Twp. (WNEM) – A crowd gathered on Thursday for the ribbon cutting of a new building for Jolt Credit Union in Saginaw Township. The Clayton Administration Building is on State Street, which has been serving as a location for the call center, IT marketing, community affairs department and more.
eastlansinginfo.news
Council Majority Tells AG Dana Nessel to Drop Charges Against VanAtten
In a 3-1 vote during its Sept. 20 meeting, the East Lansing City Council approved recommendations put forth by the city’s Independent Police Oversight Commission that will result in a letter to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel demanding her office drop all charges against DeAnthony VanAtten. VanAtten, who was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NRDC blasts Flint for failing to complete water service line work by September deadline
FLINT, MI -- The city is falling down on the job of excavating and replacing the last of its lead and galvanized steel water service lines, only starting the work that remains weeks before a Sept. 30 deadline, the Natural Resources Defense Council says. The NRDC said in a news...
Eight Flint schools parking lots to be rehabbed after board approval
FLINT, MI -- Eight Flint school building parking lots will be rehabbed after the Board of Education approved a $167,250 resolution at its Wednesday, Sept. 21 regular meeting. Asphalt parking lots and storm drain inlets will be demolished and replaced by Stantec Architecture, Inc., a Michigan-based company out of Berkeley, according to board documents.
WILX-TV
City of Lansing accepting American Rescue Plan Act applications
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The city of Lansing will be distributing funds from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act. The city is issuing the grants to organizations and people who meet federal guidelines for economic hardships. Lansing has about $1.9 million total to distribute to eligible groups and programs.
Detroit News
Slotkin leasing Lansing home from business executive, campaign donor
Democratic U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin holds a seven-month lease on a condo in Lansing’s Old Town neighborhood that is owned by an executive and board member of the firm Niowave Inc., a Lansing-based manufacturer of medical radioisotopes that does business with the federal government. Slotkin also advocated for a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hemlock Semiconductor Co. could see $27M transfer from state for expanded operations
Whether to approve millions for the expanded operations of Hemlock Semiconductor Corporation in Michigan was the question on lawmakers minds when the House Appropriations Committee met early Wednesday, Sept 21. The contingency fund request would provide $27 million in state funding to Michigan’s Strategic Site Readiness Program for a performance-based...
etxview.com
Friday quick hits: Michigan House approves bill to stop deer harvesting rule
(The Center Square) – Here are a few quick hits of what happened in Lansing this week. Michigan House approves bill to change new deer harvesting rule regulations. The Michigan House voted to eliminate a new rule, effective this year, from the Natural Resources Commission that could result in a misdemeanor charge for deer hunters who fail to report information to the Department of Natural Resources within 72 hours of harvesting a deer.
Saginaw Public School District clarifies when school changes will roll out
SAGINAW, MI— With the construction of the new Saginaw United High School on the horizon, there was some confusion as to when the two high schools, Saginaw High and Arthur Hill, would merge. To clear the air, MLive/The Saginaw News spoke with Superintendent Ramont Roberts about when to expect...
lansingcitypulse.com
The Saginaw Saga
If there are seasons in the life of a city block, it’s been a long winter on the 900 block of West Saginaw Street, in the heart of the city’s near west side. Photographs from half a century ago show a classic neighborhood commercial block. Locals shopped at grocery stores like Piggly Wiggly, Kroger and Schmidt’s. Kids tugged their parents from American Bank & Trust toward the candy counter at the D&C five and dime store down the street. People walked up to Updyke Pharmacy for prescriptions, men got their hats at Gordon’s Men’s Wear, cops munched donuts at Paul’s Pastries, thirsty patrons wet their beaks at Pasquale’s, the Westown Bar or McCleer’s Saloon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wsgw.com
Body Found in Bay City Identified
The Bay City Department of Public Safety has identified the body of a man found in a vehicle Monday as 47-year-old Rolando Luis Lopez of Saginaw. They said an autopsy performed Wednesday found no signs of trauma to indicate an obvious cause of death. They’re still awaiting toxicology test results.
MyMichigan Health names new president and CEO
SAGINAW, MI — Six months after the unexpected death of Diane Postler-Slattery, MyMichigan Health has a new director and CEO. The MyMichigan Health Board of Directors has named senior vice president and chief medical officer Dr. Lydia A. Watson as president and CEO of MyMichigan Health effective Dec. 1, according to a MyMichigan Health news release.
abc12.com
New owner of Fashion Square Mall near Saginaw revealed
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The new new owners of Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw Township have been revealed. Kohan Retail Investment Group of New York purchased the mall for $10.8 million through an online auction in August. The company owns several other retail properties, including the Midland Mall and Lansing Mall.
abc12.com
Flint police looking for two adults reported missing
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department is asking for the public's help to find two adults reported missing two weeks ago. Taliyah Bridges, who goes by the name Bear, was last seen on Sept. 8 in the 400 block of West Jackson Avenue in Flint. Investigators don't have a description of what the 19-year-old was last seen wearing.
Jury awards $100K; woman says she lost job over Flint data
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A jury awarded $100,000 to a woman who lost her job after refusing to falsify results of blood tests for children who were exposed to lead-contaminated water in Flint, a lawyer said Tuesday.April Cook-Hawkins worked for four to five months at the Genesee County health department before being forced to quit in 2016, Carol Laughbaum said.The department said Cook-Hawkins was ousted over her performance, but the jury didn't accept that reason last Friday and awarded $100,000 for emotional distress, Laughbaum said."They said she wasn't a team player. Virtually nothing at trial showed she wasn't a team...
Crain's Detroit Business
Fight brews in Lansing over Airbnb-style car rentals
LANSING — A proposal to tax and regulate services that function as a sort of Airbnb for car rentals has sparked the latest legislative fight over the sharing economy. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from the competition.
Flint firefighters battle fully-engulfed blaze across from shuttered elementary school
FLINT, MI — Black smoke rose above the skyline shortly after 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, on the city’s east side. Neighbors watched on as Flint firefighters responded to a call for a house fire in the 2100 block of Missouri Avenue. Upon their arrival minutes later, the...
abc12.com
Flint man completes mental health court, has criminal record cleared
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Court appearances are not usually a time for celebration, but there were a lot of cheers and a few tears Wednesday in Genesee County Probate Judge Jennie Barkey’s courtroom. Aaron Richards walked into the courtroom with a stunned expression. The 31-year-old was greeted with smiles...
Comments / 0