survivornet.com
Pregnant Mom, 29, Had ‘Severe Toothache’ And Was Rushed To The Hospital For A Root Canal: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Emma Webster, a 29-year-old Scottish woman, knew something was wrong when her toothache wouldn’t go away, but she wasn’t prepared for a cancer diagnosis. After she underwent a root canal and was misdiagnosed with neuralgia, the mom of one was referred to the neurology department at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, where an MRI scan revealed she had a brain tumor behind her right eye.
AOL Corp
They paid taxes. Now undocumented Latinos are aging without savings, government care
In 1998, Noe Ramirez crossed into the United States from Mexico, hoping to earn enough to buy a new taxi to replace the sputtering cab he drove in Mexico City. The part-time musician found construction work in Houston, playing guitar on the weekends. One morning as he rode his bike...
A Gen Z cashier making $13 an hour says she 'acts her wage' to protect her mental health: 'This is not the sum total of your entire life. This is literally just a job.'
"It's not giving up, it's not not doing the work. It's just understanding that this is the work I was hired to do," Claire, 22, told Insider.
IFLScience
"Breath Training" Twice A Day Can Lower Blood Pressure, Study Finds
Do you go to the gym to strengthen your body? Well, you may be missing out on training some vital muscles – the ones involved in breathing. New research shows that training these muscles each day can reduce high blood pressure and promote heart health. The cardiovascular and respiratory...
AOL Corp
U.S. aircraft carrier arrives in South Korea as warning to North
BUSAN, South Korea (Reuters) -A U.S. aircraft carrier arrived in South Korea on Friday for the first time in about four years, set to join other military vessels in a show of force intended to send a message to North Korea. USS Ronald Reagan and ships from its accompanying strike...
verywellhealth.com
Is Leg Pain a Symptom of Diabetes?
Diabetes is not usually a direct cause of leg pain, but leg pain and numbness or tingling from neuropathy can be a symptom of undiagnosed or uncontrolled diabetes. Between 20% and 50% of people with diabetes experience painful nerve damage as a result of their condition. This nerve damage results from long-term high blood sugar, fat, and cholesterol levels. The exact neuropathy symptoms you experience will vary based on your specific type of diabetes and what complications you may develop.
verywellhealth.com
What Causes Nausea and Lightheadedness?
Many conditions can cause nausea and lightheadedness. Most are not serious, but others are potentially life-threatening. Hypoglycemia is the medical term for low blood sugar (glucose). Glucose is the body's main energy source. When levels fall too low, the body is less able to function normally. Symptoms of hypoglycemia tend...
AOL Corp
Boise native makes U-17 World Cup roster. She’s now on two national teams in two sports
Sammy Smith will soon suit up for the United States in a second sport. The U.S. women’s soccer team on Thursday selected the Boise High junior for next month’s U-17 World Cup in India, adding to a breakthrough year for the multisport star — on her 17th birthday.
