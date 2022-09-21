Read full article on original website
Related
gulfshorebusiness.com
Tim Aten Knows: New bank coming to Gateway of Naples retail center
Q: What’s happening at the northeast corner of Tamiami Trail and Golden Gate Parkway? Looks like a building has been knocked down and there’s a fence around the area. A: A former Frantz EyeCare office recently was demolished to make way for a new Fifth Third Bank branch in the Gateway of Naples retail center across from Coastland Center mall. The freestanding 5,000-square-foot bank office with drive-thru lanes is targeted to open in late July 2023 in the retail center anchored by the original Food & Thought, said Jennifer Auray, vice president of regional marketing and communications for Fifth Third Bank in Florida.
WINKNEWS.com
Florida declares State of Emergency; SWFL prepares ahead of possible storm
Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a State of Emergency as Tropical Depression 9 churns in the Caribbean. While Florida remains within the cone, there is still uncertainty about where a future hurricane could make landfall. DeSantis’ State of Emergency covers 24 counties within the potential pan of Tropical Depression 9....
Hurricane preparedness tips from City of Naples
The City of Naples is reminding all residents and visitors to stay alert as Tropical Depression Nine could potentially impact the area.
How to prepare your home and family for a potential tropical system
Fox 4 continues to track tropical depression nine. While everything is changing by the day, you can prepare for your family now.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Workforce housing units going in at old Super 8 Motel in Naples
The workforce housing will hold 104 essential workers, and some will be moving in as soon as October.
WINKNEWS.com
How to prepare your home ahead of the storm for insurance claims
Protecting your home doesn’t just mean shutters and making it more hurricane resistant. It also means getting everything inside covered too. Those awaiting a storm should check their homeowner’s insurance policy. Just keep in mind whatever you have now is what you will have after the storm. Most...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Collier County launches costliest road project with Vanderbilt Beach Road extension
The Vanderbilt Beach Road extension – stretching another seven miles into Golden Gate Estates – will be the most expensive road project ever undertaken by Collier County. A groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday officially started the three-year project to extend Vanderbilt Beach Road east of Collier Boulevard to 16th Street Northeast. “For those of us who have been here for a long time, we know that this project is far overdue,” said County Commission Chairman Bill McDaniel, noting that the county’s growth management plan triggered the road project in his district in 2006.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Sweetgrass Galleries moves to new location in East Naples
Sweet Grass Galleries is moving to a new location after spending 20 years at its location on Trade Center Way in North Naples. The company, a resource of design industry professionals seeking fine couture silk florals, trees and greenery for homes and commercial establishments, is opening an expanded showroom at 2416 Tamiami Trail E. in East Naples. The East Trail Showroom will feature the growing popularity of grass as seen throughout Florida’s coastal terrain. Sweetgrass Galleries designs can be seen in private homes throughout Gulf Coast communities in Old Naples, Grey Oaks, Port Royal, Mediterra and Pelican Bay.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County residents remember Hurricane Charley
Charlotte County residents remember Hurricane Charley as Southwest Florida tracks the potential storm. Experts say this storm is taking a similar path that hurricane Charley did back in 2004. Charley was a category 4 hurricane that struck Charlotte County leaving businesses and homes destroyed. Jacob Layton was a little boy...
WINKNEWS.com
Counselors of Real Estate readying action plan for Fort Myers midtown
In this Gulfshore Business report, explains who is looking at two iconic buildings in the midtown area of Fort Myers in hopes of revitalizing the area. A great collaboration is taking place between a Fort Myers non-profit organization and the Counselors of Real Estate. City of Palms Park, the former...
WINKNEWS.com
Lawsuit against Artis-Naples firing three unvaccinated musicians
Three musicians who used to be in the Naples Philharmonic were fired for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine and are now suing Artis-Naples in federal court. Florida state law is on the musicians’ side, as Gov. DeSantis preached against vaccine mandates throughout the pandemic. DeSantis even provided workers with religious exemptions from such mandates, which is exactly what the lawsuit is about.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples Super 8 hotel sells for $9.6 million to workforce housing developers
K2 Housing Naples LLC purchased the 104-room Super 8 by Wyndham hotel at 3880 Tollgate Blvd. in Naples from LAXMI Naples LLC for $9.6 million. Justin Thibaut, CCIM, and Alexis North, CCIM, of LSI Companies Inc. represented the buyer and seller. Residential units for essential workers will replace the hotel, according to officials from K2 Developers. Moorings Park and NCH have been announced as stakeholders in this project. Both companies will have rooms set aside for their workers on a first-come, first-served basis.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
northfortmyersneighbor.com
Crist comes to Fort Myers, hits DeSantis hard
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist made an appearance in Fort Myers on Tuesday and went on the offensive in describing his opponent, Gov. Ron DeSantis, as a political opportunist who is more interested in social issues and running for president in 2024 than for governor. Crist spoke at Cafeteria La...
Know your zone ahead of possible storm
Whether you’re new to the area or you’ve lived here for a while, the message from emergency management officials is the same: Plan ahead now.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples-Marco Island area ranks fifth on Most Expensive Cities for Single-family Home Rentals list
The Naples-Marco Island area’s $3,495 a month median asking price for rent for August was enough to rank it fifth on Dwellsy’s Most Expensive Cities for Single-family Home Rentals list. The area experienced a 9.4% increase in asking price compared to August 2021. San Jose, Calif., was the most expensive city, followed by California’s Salinas, Santa Barbara and San Francisco.
WINKNEWS.com
Marco Island preparing for potential storm impacts
Marco Island’s city manager did not mince words when he let residents on the island know they need to prepare for the possible storm next week. The city manager said to lock everything down, figure out what arrangements need to be made, and batten down the hatches. City leaders...
3 Breathtaking Beaches in Florida
There is no doubt that Florida has some of the most wonderful beaches in the country and if yo have never visited this beautiful state, then you should definitely plan your next holiday here. To help you get started, here are three beautiful beaches in Florida that you should explore if you get the chance.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida
There is a reason why Florida is one of the most loved states in the country and that's because everybody can find something exciting to do here, no matter what their preferences are. If you are looking for new places to explore, here are three amazing ideas for a weekend getaway in Florida.
WINKNEWS.com
Southwest Florida residents prepare for potential storm landfall
Southwest Florida is right at the peak of hurricane season, and it’s been quiet so far. But it’s unclear if that will last. Some Floridians, however, are saying they fear God more than a potential storm. Christina is one Southwest Florida resident who says she isn’t afraid of any storm.
Good News Network
Sea Turtle Boom Astonished Volunteers in Florida With Best Nesting Season on Record
Turtle counting teams have recorded the biggest nesting season on the Southwest Florida beaches of Bonita, Vanderbilt, and Naples, as well as Marco and Keewaydin Islands. Green and Loggerhead sea turtles nest all over the beaches of Southwest Florida, and volunteers counting the nests have been left ‘astonished’ and ‘ecstatic,’ and the reptiles’ fecundity this year.
Comments / 0