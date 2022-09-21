Read full article on original website
"Travelogues: Juried Exhibition of Photography"
Crooked Tree Arts Center, Gilbert Gallery, Petoskey. Highlights outstanding images that embody the essence of travel. Forty-eight pieces by 25 Michigan artists were selected for this exhibition.
Crooked Tree Photographic Society Exhibition 2022
Crooked Tree Arts Center, Atrium Gallery, Petoskey. Featuring recent work by members of the Crooked Tree Photographic Society. Photographs were self-selected by the group through peer review.
"Find Your Park" After Dark: Star Party
Sleeping Bear Dune Climb, Sleeping Bear Dunes National Park, Glen Arbor. Enjoy a dark sky (new moon) viewing. Drop-in telescope & information stations will be available. Free, but a park entrance pass or annual pass must be displayed in your vehicle. Please park in the row furthest from the dunes with your headlights facing M-109. 231-326-4736.
Old Town Emmet Farm Market
Held Saturdays until Oct. 1. New location: Petoskey Friendship Senior Center, 1322 Anderson Rd. Local crops & crafts.
Jordan River Arts Council's Member Show
Held Aug. 28 – Sept. 30. Featuring the work of JRAC member artists. The gallery will be open Thurs. through Mon. from 1-4pm & closed Tues. & Weds.
Up North Pride Week Returns
A visibility march, drag night, and silent disco are all on the celebration schedule. Since 2014, Traverse City’s Up North Pride (UNP)—currently helmed by President & Programming/Events Co-Chair Nick Viox and a board of volunteers—has been fostering inclusion, providing education and resources, inspiring activism and advocacy, and producing a variety of community-focused 2SLGBTQIA+ programs and events for all.
Play It Forward
A benefit performance by the Joshua Davis Band. This event includes an auction to support arts education at CTAC. It will feature a work of original art by local artist Kevin Barton. Pack a picnic & bring a lawn chair. Theater seating: $37.50; lawn seating: $15.50.
Illuminate the Night
Do you still have that old prom dress hanging in the back of your closet? A tux from days gone by? (And the hair, makeup, and accessories to top it all off?) If so, Oct. 1 is the night to bust it all out at Illuminate the Night Adult Prom. The event is co-hosted by Right Brain Brewery, Spark in the Dark, and Illuminate My Life Counseling, and the goal—beyond a night of great dancing and potentially dubious fashion—is to raise $5,000 for those in need of mental health services who cannot afford them. The prom will have hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction, and dancing tunes presented by 231 Entertainment, and a photographer will be available from 6-7pm to capture you in your retro or modern-day best. The event runs from 6-10pm at Right Brain Brewery at 225 East 16th Street in Traverse City. Learn more at rightbrainbrewery.com/23/upcoming-events.
One Small House for Humankind, One Giant Leap for Attainable Housing
Accessory dwelling units offer a unique approach to the local housing crisis. What if one solution to the housing woes of northern Michigan was as simple as letting homeowners build guest houses on their land?. As local leaders look for ways to bring more abundant and affordable housing to the...
Breathing Space
A new comedy by McAdoo Greer & Leland's own Rebecca Reynolds. Lobby opens at 6:30pm with cocktails & appetizers. The show begins at 7:30pm on Sat. for the Red Carpet Premiere. Or enjoy on Sun., Sept. 25 at 3pm for the matinee show. Meet the cast & directors following the show.
Harvests and Haunts in the Park
Harvest festivals are popping up all over the region, and if you plan your autumn schedule just right, you can hit at least two or three for your fill of pumpkins, cider, donuts, and fall fun. For a twist on the traditional small-town celebration, the Michigan State Park system celebrates their annual Harvests and Haunts this weekend at parks across the North. Events are scheduled for several area parks: Keith J. Charters Traverse City State Park, Aloha State Park in Cheboygan, and Hartwick Pines State Park in Grayling. Activities include pumpkin carving, family-friendly crafts, and even pre-Halloween fun like trick-or-treating and costume contests. (Yes, this is your cue to start thinking about Oct. 31.) Campers are also encouraged to decorate their campsites with their favorite festive or spooky décor for the season. Visit michigan.gov/dnr/places/state-parks/harvest-and-haunts-events to find an event near you. Reservations and recreation passports are required.
Luncheon Lecture Series: "BAT 21"
One of the rescue pilots portrayed in the film, Horton Bay's John van Etten wrote his own book about this Air Force rescue. He will provide his eyewitness account of the harrowing, costly experience. Must pre-register.
"Charlevoix and the Night"
An exhibition featuring paintings by three award winning artists: Kevin Barton, Kurt Anderson, & Phil Fisher. Each artist explores their approach to nocturne. Runs Sept. 16 - Oct. 29. An opening reception will be held on Fri., Sept. 16 from 5-7pm. Open 11am-4pm on Mon. through Fri., & 11am-3pm on Sat.
Selling the Dream House
Real estate is part finance, part therapy, and part vision. The ability to combine those aspects has served Pat Leavy during his more than two decades as a realtor—the last several as one of the top-selling agents in the entire state—as he and longtime friend and business partner Wally Kidd have built their Petoskey-based firm Kidd & Leavy Real Estate into a powerhouse, primarily serving high-end buyers and sellers.
To Traverse City (and Beyond!)
If you’re surprised that the Mitten State has rocketed into the global space race, you shouldn’t be, says Gavin Brown, the executive director of Michigan’s Aerospace Manufacturers Association (MAMA) and host of the upcoming North American Space Summit in Traverse City. “There’s nothing sudden about space-focused ventures...
Side Traxx’s Ice Cold Jagermeister
Long the parody shot of bad judgment, it’s hard to believe that Jägermeister (yes, that mysterious liqueur in the stag-tagged bottle) is, well, having a moment. Cocktail bars across the world are rediscovering this famous German digestif (made with the same secret mix today of 56 herbs and spices that was created fatefully in 1934 by brothers Wilhelm and Curt Mast). Rumored to include anise, poppy seed, saffron, ginseng, citrus peel, and juniper berries, Jägermeister bottles even contain a poem in homage to their storied history: “This is the hunter’s blade of glory.” The best cold and generous Jäg pour locally is at Side Traxx, where the official chilled dispenser maintains the company’s recommended serving temp of -18 C for the best tasting experience. If going neat is too bold for your palette, ask to add ice, a splash of pineapple juice, or even just fresh lime. Side Traxx is located at 520 Franklin St. in Traverse City, sidetraxxtc.com.
Muffin Ride
Join the Cherry Capital Cycling Club every Fri. for a bike ride to Suttons Bay & back from the parking lot in Greilickville behind Subway on M-22. It includes a coffee & bakery stop. Continues through Oct.
Freedom, Donuts + Cider for All
Meet the Leelanau Republican Candidates for County Commission while celebrating the coming autumn. Held during Leelanau Uncaged.
Be Afraid...
Gaylord’s newest haunted house may send you screaming all the way home! The inaugural Haunted Bluffs at 254 Little League Dr. will hold its grand opening on Friday, Sept. 30, at 8pm, and will then be open every Thursday through Saturday from 8pm to midnight and Sundays from 6-10pm through Oct. 29. $20/person. alpenbluffs.com.
Comedy with Tom McCarthy
$20-$25 A staple on the midwest club & festival circuit, Tom has been seen on "Laughs" on Fox Network, & was a regional finalist on National Lampoon's "Comic Search." Recently he was a performer at the "Brew Ha Ha" Festival, & is the host of the weekly "Mark Ridley's Comedy Castle Podcast."
