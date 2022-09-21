Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of the Cleveland Clinic Southpark Center, a 166,524-square-foot net-leased property in Strongsville, Ohio. The asset sold for $15.9 million. Craig Fuller, Erin Patton and Scott Wiles, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Columbus and Cleveland offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The buyer was a national REIT based in Ohio.

STRONGSVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO