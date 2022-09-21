Read full article on original website
rejournals.com
United Properties starts construction of four-story residential community near Minneapolis
United Properties has started construction of The Ellie, a four-story residential community development on six acres in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Located 12 miles southwest of downtown Minneapolis at the intersection of Lincoln Lane and Eden Prairie Road, The Ellie will consist of 239 studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments. Twenty-five percent of the residential units will be affordable.
30 women, 30 businesses all housed in one Uptown Minneapolis boutique
MINNEAPOLIS — Laura Merino-Franco is an artist who designs handmade filigree pieces. Pieces can take anywhere from 24 to 36 hours to make. She's one of the few in the country creating this art. "It's very, very elaborate because we're talking very thin threads only using your hands as...
Texas company buys Roseville's Har Mar Mall for $50 million
The Har Mar Mall in Roseville is changing hands for $50 million, with a Texas real estate firm the buyers. A certificate of real estate value shows that the mall off of Snelling Avenue and County Road B is being sold at a price of $50.25 million. The buyers are...
A permanent fence around U.S. Bank Stadium in the works
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — U.S. Bank Stadium is on track to get a major security update; an outdoor fence. Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority (MFSA) board voted to move forward with a project that will explore fence options. "By entering into an agreement for these professional services, the MSFA intends to...
Man sues Met Council over property damage next to Southwest Light Rail Construction
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is suing the Met Council and its contractors for property damage he alleges stemmed from part of the Southwest Light Rail's construction just steps away from his building. Steven Savitt is seeking more than $750,000 in compensation from the Met Council and Luna Construction and C.S. McCrossan Construction, which are working together on the extension of the Metro Green Line from Minneapolis to Eden Prairie. He owns a 2,250 square foot warehouse in the Kenilworth Corridor, where construction includes underground tunnels for the transit line that's a driver for the...
Wish you were riding Southwest light rail by now? Blame tunnel vision
A decision in the early 2010s to put part of the Southwest Light Rail Transit project underground is the likely inflection point where financial gaps and construction delays began to plague the project. A tunnel squeezed between a condo tower and a village of townhomes is now the leading cause of cost overruns that has [...]
The long-awaited Chicken Guy never opened, so the Mall of America is suing
The Mall of America is suing a restaurant and its co-owner, alleging it signed a lease agreement, failed to pay rent and ultimately never opened. The chain restaurant, Chicken Guy, and its co-founder Robert Earl are named as the defendants in the lawsuit. The fast-casual establishment was also co-founded by celebrity chef Guy Fieri, but only Earl's name is on the lawsuit filed in Hennepin County.
fox9.com
Feeding Our Future: Here's who is charged in the fraud scheme
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Forty-eight people have been charged in connection to a fraud scheme involving Feeding Our Future – a scheme federal officials are calling the largest pandemic fraud in the country. Officials on Tuesday announced 47 people had been charged in connection to the scheme, including founder...
rejournals.com
United Financials Capital closes on 17-story office building in Twin Cities market
United Financials Capital, LLC closed on the 8400 Normandale Lake office building in Bloomington, Minnesota, located near the busy intersection of I-494 and Highway 100. This 17-story office building is considered one of the premier Class-A office space providers in the greater Twin Cities market. The UFC platform leverages the...
Large fire burns apartment in Plymouth, displaces residents
PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- No one was injured after an apartment complex in a northwest Minneapolis suburb caught fire Saturday evening, displacing multiple residents.Firefighters responded to the fire at the 15300 block of 18th Avenue North in Plymouth shortly after 7 p.m.Responders say they arrived to find a large portion of the exterior of the building on fire, extending up all three floors and into the attic.Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly, and investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.Red Cross is assisting the property management company in providing resources to residents who need assistance.
Minneapolis City Council unanimously passes Ship It Zero resolution
On Sept. 8, the Minneapolis City Council unanimously passed a “Ship it Zero” resolution that would call on top maritime import polluters in the U.S. to commit to making all imports 100 percent zero emission ships by 2030. The resolution makes Minneapolis the third U.S. city to pass a Ship It Zero resolution, following Los […] The post Minneapolis City Council unanimously passes Ship It Zero resolution appeared first on Transportation Today.
islands.com
Nonstop Flights from Minneapolis
Living in the third-coldest state in the U.S., Minnesotans, we presume, would be thrilled to escape the winter weather for any tropical destination. For the most impatient, freezing travelers, the options for direct flights are limited, but the places they can reach with no stops are still among our favorite Caribbean spots.
boreal.org
DNR announces lands for sale in St. Louis County, others across Minnesota
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - September 21, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has state lands for sale in Anoka, Houston, Itasca, St. Louis and Wadena counties. The 17 parcels for sale include rural lands with many recreational opportunities. Annual land sales help the DNR refine...
DPS focusing on improving safety on Metro Transit
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says they're focusing on improving security on Metro Transit as ridership increases.Like most police departments, they say there are not enough officers to respond to all needs; they're down 28 metro transit officers compared to the same time last year, yet there are 6,000 more calls for service in their system. Calls do not necessarily mean there is more crime, because the number also includes medical emergencies and lost children. Chief Rick Grates says the most effective way to stop crime is to increase ridership, which is exactly what the system is seeing. "We've hauled twice...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Woman’s Coyote Scare Attracts Questions
For 22 years, Loreese Brandt has lived in a quiet Brooklyn Park neighborhood about two miles west of the Mississippi River. “We kind of look out for each other for the most part,” Brandt said. “So it’s a good area.”. “I knew it was a deer, but...
Minneapolis murder suspect arrested in Wisconsin
A suspect in a Minneapolis murder has been arrested in Superior, Wisconsin. The U.S. Marshals Office arrested Brian Pierre Swearegene, 34, on Wednesday afternoon, in connection with the killing of 28-year-old Darrell Lamont Sims II, of Brooklyn Park, in April. A warrant for his arrest had been issued in July...
Two former Minneapolis officials charged in child nutrition scandal
A former senior policy aide to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and former chair of the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority — appointed by Frey — were among the 47 people charged Tuesday in connection with what feds say was a scheme to defraud the government — and needy children — of 125 million meals. The post Two former Minneapolis officials charged in child nutrition scandal appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Man dies after shooting in south Minneapolis
A man has died after being shot in south Minneapolis Thursday morning. Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting was reported at 9:20 a.m. at Groveland and Nicollet Avenues in the Stevens Square neighborhood, just south of I-94. A man in his 20s was found with life-threatening injuries. He died a...
Police: Armed trio broke into Brooklyn Park apartment
There was a large police presence in Brooklyn Park on Tuesday evening after a trio of armed individuals broke into an apartment. Brooklyn Park Police Department says it was called at 6 p.m. to the burglary at the Eden Park apartment complex on the 6100 block of 65th Avenue North.
Increased state police presence in Twin Cities to stay till year's end
Gov. Tim Walz and other state officials provided an update on law enforcement presence and crimes across the state on Thursday. Walz addressed an array of topics, ranging from State Patrol HEAT patrols, fentanyl pills moving through the state, firearms and street racing. He also confirmed that the increased presence...
