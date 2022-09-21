ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

rejournals.com

United Properties starts construction of four-story residential community near Minneapolis

United Properties has started construction of The Ellie, a four-story residential community development on six acres in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Located 12 miles southwest of downtown Minneapolis at the intersection of Lincoln Lane and Eden Prairie Road, The Ellie will consist of 239 studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments. Twenty-five percent of the residential units will be affordable.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
KARE 11

A permanent fence around U.S. Bank Stadium in the works

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — U.S. Bank Stadium is on track to get a major security update; an outdoor fence. Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority (MFSA) board voted to move forward with a project that will explore fence options. "By entering into an agreement for these professional services, the MSFA intends to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Local
Minnesota Business
Minneapolis, MN
Business
City
Minneapolis, MN
State
Washington State
Minneapolis, MN
Real Estate
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
CBS Minnesota

Man sues Met Council over property damage next to Southwest Light Rail Construction

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is suing the Met Council and its contractors for property damage he alleges stemmed from part of the Southwest Light Rail's construction just steps away from his building. Steven Savitt is seeking more than $750,000 in compensation from the Met Council and Luna Construction and C.S. McCrossan Construction, which are working together on the extension of the Metro Green Line from Minneapolis to Eden Prairie. He owns a 2,250 square foot warehouse in the Kenilworth Corridor, where construction includes underground tunnels for the transit line that's a driver for the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

The long-awaited Chicken Guy never opened, so the Mall of America is suing

The Mall of America is suing a restaurant and its co-owner, alleging it signed a lease agreement, failed to pay rent and ultimately never opened. The chain restaurant, Chicken Guy, and its co-founder Robert Earl are named as the defendants in the lawsuit. The fast-casual establishment was also co-founded by celebrity chef Guy Fieri, but only Earl's name is on the lawsuit filed in Hennepin County.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Feeding Our Future: Here's who is charged in the fraud scheme

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Forty-eight people have been charged in connection to a fraud scheme involving Feeding Our Future – a scheme federal officials are calling the largest pandemic fraud in the country. Officials on Tuesday announced 47 people had been charged in connection to the scheme, including founder...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Large fire burns apartment in Plymouth, displaces residents

PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- No one was injured after an apartment complex in a northwest Minneapolis suburb caught fire Saturday evening, displacing multiple residents.Firefighters responded to the fire at the 15300 block of 18th Avenue North in Plymouth shortly after 7 p.m.Responders say they arrived to find a large portion of the exterior of the building on fire, extending up all three floors and into the attic.Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly, and investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.Red Cross is assisting the property management company in providing resources to residents who need assistance.
PLYMOUTH, MN
Transportation Today News

Minneapolis City Council unanimously passes Ship It Zero resolution

On Sept. 8, the Minneapolis City Council unanimously passed a “Ship it Zero” resolution that would call on top maritime import polluters in the U.S. to commit to making all imports 100 percent zero emission ships by 2030. The resolution makes Minneapolis the third U.S. city to pass a Ship It Zero resolution, following Los […] The post Minneapolis City Council unanimously passes Ship It Zero resolution appeared first on Transportation Today.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
islands.com

Nonstop Flights from Minneapolis

Living in the third-coldest state in the U.S., Minnesotans, we presume, would be thrilled to escape the winter weather for any tropical destination. For the most impatient, freezing travelers, the options for direct flights are limited, but the places they can reach with no stops are still among our favorite Caribbean spots.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

DPS focusing on improving safety on Metro Transit

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says they're focusing on improving security on Metro Transit as ridership increases.Like most police departments, they say there are not enough officers to respond to all needs; they're down 28 metro transit officers compared to the same time last year, yet there are 6,000 more calls for service in their system. Calls do not necessarily mean there is more crime, because the number also includes medical emergencies and lost children. Chief Rick Grates says the most effective way to stop crime is to increase ridership, which is exactly what the system is seeing. "We've hauled twice...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Woman’s Coyote Scare Attracts Questions

For 22 years, Loreese Brandt has lived in a quiet Brooklyn Park neighborhood about two miles west of the Mississippi River. “We kind of look out for each other for the most part,” Brandt said. “So it’s a good area.”. “I knew it was a deer, but...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Bring Me The News

Minneapolis murder suspect arrested in Wisconsin

A suspect in a Minneapolis murder has been arrested in Superior, Wisconsin. The U.S. Marshals Office arrested Brian Pierre Swearegene, 34, on Wednesday afternoon, in connection with the killing of 28-year-old Darrell Lamont Sims II, of Brooklyn Park, in April. A warrant for his arrest had been issued in July...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Two former Minneapolis officials charged in child nutrition scandal

A former senior policy aide to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and former chair of the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority — appointed by Frey — were among the 47 people charged Tuesday in connection with what feds say was a scheme to defraud the government — and needy children — of 125 million meals. The post Two former Minneapolis officials charged in child nutrition scandal appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Man dies after shooting in south Minneapolis

A man has died after being shot in south Minneapolis Thursday morning. Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting was reported at 9:20 a.m. at Groveland and Nicollet Avenues in the Stevens Square neighborhood, just south of I-94. A man in his 20s was found with life-threatening injuries. He died a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

