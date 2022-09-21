Alice "Faye" Joffrion Manint, age 77, of Shreveport, LA, died Monday, September 19th, 2022 at Garden Park Nursing Home in Shreveport. Faye had been retired for several years after careers as a beautician, sculptured nail technician, and co-owner of a family business. Faye was born in Moreauville, LA on June 9th, 1945 with her twin sister Kay Joffrion Rachel to parents Albert Kelly Joffrion and Frances Pauline Joffrion. Faye and Kay were the youngest of six children including Francis, Albert, Jr., Cora, and Johnny. Faye attended school in Moreauville and graduated from Moreauville High School. She graduated from beautician school in Alexandria and then moved to New Orleans to begin her career.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO