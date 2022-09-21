ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

LAST CHANCE TO SEE POPULAR IMAX DOCUMENTARIES AT SCI-PORT DISCOVERY CENTER BEFORE RENOVATIONS BEGIN

This weekend is the last chance to see popular IMAX documentaries at Sci-Port. Discovery Center before the theatre temporarily closes for upgrades and renovations. Sci-Port Discovery Center is bringing back classic IMAX documentaries, including Apollo 11,. Hubble, Journey Into Amazing Caves and Grand Canyon Adventure on Saturday and Sunday. The.
Alice "Faye" Joffrion Manint, 77, Shreveport

Alice "Faye" Joffrion Manint, age 77, of Shreveport, LA, died Monday, September 19th, 2022 at Garden Park Nursing Home in Shreveport. Faye had been retired for several years after careers as a beautician, sculptured nail technician, and co-owner of a family business. Faye was born in Moreauville, LA on June 9th, 1945 with her twin sister Kay Joffrion Rachel to parents Albert Kelly Joffrion and Frances Pauline Joffrion. Faye and Kay were the youngest of six children including Francis, Albert, Jr., Cora, and Johnny. Faye attended school in Moreauville and graduated from Moreauville High School. She graduated from beautician school in Alexandria and then moved to New Orleans to begin her career.
Shreveport restaurants forced to raise menu prices due to inflation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Inflation is not only impacting gas and grocery store prices, but it’s also affecting locally owned restaurants. Some establishments are increasing menu prices to keep their doors open. Although the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that inflation in August was lower than it was...
Bealls Outlet sets Grand Opening date

The new Bealls Outlet will host its Grand Opening Oct. 20 according to Project Manager Carinda Johnwell and Minden store manager David Rico. The duo are set up in front of the store location in the River South Commons shopping center on South Drive. They are hosting an on-site job fair 10 a.m.-3 p.m. today – Thursday this week and next week. Interviews last approximately 15 minutes and they are hiring all positions from supervisors to part time.
Fall starts Thursday evening

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Fall Equinox occurs Thursday evening at 8:03 p.m. CDT in Shreveport. At that time, the sun will shine directly over the equator. Thus, equal hours of daylight and darkness should happen there. And even though it's hot right now, decreasing hours of daylight will eventually cool...
New Barksdale gate nears completion

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Once the new I-220 gate is open, this Industrial Gate will close. The new entrance will give Barksdale Air Force Base a total of four gates. The $36 million Air Force base entrance will pick up where the state leaves off with the $83 million 1-20/I-220 Interchange.
EAP unveils 10 new North Louisiana companies

SHREVEPORT, La. - BRF’s Entrepreneurial Accelerator Program celebrated its eighth year of operation and the successful launch of local high-growth startups on Friday with the unveiling of 10 new portfolio companies that have been added to the Dolores George LaVigne Wall of Entrepreneurial Achievement. The companies join 55 others...
Fire ravages downtown Shreveport building

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport firefighters are on the scene of a blaze at a downtown building. Shreveport DDA said in a social media post the building is known as the old Sportspage/Humphrey building at 114 Texas Street. It's located behind the Blind Tiger. There were 22 fire units on the...
Shreveport PD joins 2022 Law Enforcement Torch Run

SHREVEPORT, LA. - Shreveport police officers and Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies carried the torch on Thursday. They joined with other agencies in support of the Special Olympics Louisiana for the 2022 Law Enforcement Torch Run. The community came out to cheer on the "Guardians of the Flame," as members of...
Port of Caddo-Bossier to host tenant job fair Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Port of Caddo-Bossier will host a job fair for its tenants on Wednesday. The event will take place from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Regional Commerce Center, located at 6000 Doug Attaway Boulevard in Shreveport. Many Port tenants will be in attendance, looking for...
Early childhood care, education feedback needed

BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Bossier Early Childhood Ready Start has released two online Bossier Parish surveys - the Bossier Parish Workforce Survey and the Bossier Parish Family Feedback Survey - that are designed to collect information to increase early childhood education and care. The community is asked to complete...
Dollar store combo build underway in Campti

Town of Campti Councilwoman Bence Nicholas confirmed a Family Dollar store is under construction at 3035 Hwy 71/84 just north of the Campti Quick Stop Convenience Store. Nicholas said the store will be a combined Family Dollar and Dollar Tree location. According to the franchise website, the combo stores are...
Caddo School Lunches Under Fire

Parents and students' complaints about school lunches are nothing new, but lately, it seems to be getting worse. Here are just a few messages from KEEL's Shreveport Security Systems Message Board from this morning:. My kids won’t eat the school lunch because it’s so bad. Not just lacking nutrition, but...
House goes up in flames in Queensborough neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport firefighters responded to a house fire in the city’s Queensborough neighborhood. At 12:46 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, the fire was reported in the 3400 block of Hardy Street. When they arrived, firefighters found an abandoned house had caught fire. The house was heavily damaged...
Shreveport pastor and civil rights leader retraces steps of 1963 protest march

Shreveport, LA -- A Shreveport pastor and civil rights leader Friday retraced the steps of a protest walk 59 years ago that landed him and other students in jail. Pastor H. Calvin Austin returned to Booker T. Washington High School today 59 years after his historic march. In 1963, he and other students intended to make it to the Caddo Courthouse in protest.
