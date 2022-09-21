Read full article on original website
The 20 Coldest States in the U.S.
If snow sports and curling up with a good book and steaming mug of tea are your favorite activities, you might want to consider moving to one of America's chilliest states.
Lightning and heavy rains kill 36 in northern India in one day
Hazardous weather has killed at least 36 people in northern India over the past 24 hours, including 12 who were struck by lightning, officials said. Across the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, at least 24 people died after their homes collapsed amid unrelenting rains, relief commissioner Shri Ranvir Prasad said.
Fiona rushes at Canada's Atlantic region with strong rains and wind
Canadian forecasters warned this could be one of the most severe storms in the country's history. "It's going to a bad one," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.
The Rural Covid-19 Death Rate is Highest it’s Been Since May
Covid-19 deaths in rural America totaled 625 last week. That’s 130 more reported deaths than two weeks ago and a 26.3% increase in the number of deaths. Last week, the rural death rate was 1.21 deaths per 100,000 residents. Metropolitan counties, meanwhile, reported 2,700 deaths. The death rate in...
Wilson, Gray lead US to 77-63 win over China in World Cup
SYDNEY (AP) — A’ja Wilson admitted she was tired. The WNBA MVP had just gotten to Australia less than 24 hours ago, fresh off a championship and the U.S. was playing its toughest opponent of the World Cup. After a slow start, Wilson was clutch in the fourth quarter, finishing with 20 points to help the U.S. beat China 77-63 on Saturday. “I don’t know how I’m doing it,” Wilson said. “You just put things aside ... It’s like riding a bike. I am exhausted, I’m not going to lie about it. At this point I don’t even think about it. I’m surrounded by greatness. I really lean on them. I don’t even know which way is up. I see it’s daylight and feel I need to go to sleep.”
