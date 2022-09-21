Raiders soccer ties Packers in regulation 0-0, wins in OT 2-1

The Northfield Raiders soccer team played to a hard fought, penalty card filled 0-0 tie in regulation Tuesday night, then outscored Austin 2-1 in overtime for the win.

Northfield co-captain, senior Pablo Orrego Zapata scored the first goal in the first of two overtime periods, with 2:08 left. Austin answered quickly, with a goal by senior Emiliano Hernandez with 1:33 still left on the clock.

With under a minute left in the first OT period, Northfield junior midfielder Stephen Kallestad stole a Packers pass near midfield and drove to the front of the Packers' net, stopped the ball, as one defender fell, and passed the ball to Raiders senior co-captain Leo Runestad, who beat the goalie and sent home the go-ahead goal.

That transpired with 44.7 seconds remaining in the first OT period. The second OT period was scoreless, leaving Northfield with the win.

The game included a red-card ejection of one Raiders player, and two others getting yellow cards.

"It was an intense game and has become a rivalry over the last few years," Northfield coach Cale Steinhoff said. "One yellow was for dissent, another was for dangerous play, and the red was for language."

Going into the extra time, the coach talked about team concepts.

"We’ve spoken a lot about staying connected and working for each other," Steinhoff said. "We also talked about passion balanced with composure."

"They didn’t need me to fire them up," he said. "They wanted to go out and try to win the game."

He said Northfield's goals, scored by Orrego in the 83rd minute and Runestad in the 87th minute, were both on assists by Kallestad.

"Stephen was an excellent example of partnering passion and composure," Steinhoff said. "He worked hard pressing their back line and then had the presence of mind to pick out two great passes. He is showing how hard work and selflessness lead to a better team."

Steinhoff said the Raiders had 17 shots in the game, including nine shots on goal, and the Packers had six shots, with four shots on goal.

Northfield junior goalkeeper Zachary Breiland finished with three saves and Austin's goalkeeper had seven saves. Northfield had 29 crosses in the game, and Austin had three crosses.