Syracuse basketball recently hosted 2023 four-star guard Mike Williams from Maryland on an official visit, and according to a media report, that visit went quite well. As we noted not too long ago, some national recruiting analysts had suggested that a strong official visit to the ‘Cuse could put the Orange in the lead for the 6-foot-4 Williams, who is a top-100 prospect and a top-15 shooting guard in his class, per 247Sports.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO