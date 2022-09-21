Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: Savor this you sickos
It’s a beautiful fall morning in Central New York. The sun is out. The air is crisp. The Syracuse Orange football team is 4-0. Now stop for a second. Take a sip of coffee and savor it for a second...... I repeat the Syracuse Orange are 4-0. 4-0. Let...
An ‘existential question’ looms large after 4-0 start: Is Syracuse football good? (what they’re saying)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is 4-0 following a 22-20 victory against Virginia on Friday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. Wagner, an FCS opponent that has lost 23 games in a row, is next. Then SU gets a week off. It stands to reason the Orange will remain...
After visit, Syracuse basketball appears in strong shape with 4-star guard
Syracuse basketball recently hosted 2023 four-star guard Mike Williams from Maryland on an official visit, and according to a media report, that visit went quite well. As we noted not too long ago, some national recruiting analysts had suggested that a strong official visit to the ‘Cuse could put the Orange in the lead for the 6-foot-4 Williams, who is a top-100 prospect and a top-15 shooting guard in his class, per 247Sports.
nunesmagician.com
Three takeaways from Syracuse’s 22-20 win over Virginia
Bet you didn’t expect Cardiac Cuse to show up tonight. The Syracuse Orange played a messy game on offense and left points on the board. However, Tony White’s defense buckled down and held down the fort to defeat the Virginia Cavaliers 22-20 to move to 4-0 on the season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What was the attendance for Syracuse’s win vs. Virginia? Not as much as you’d think for an unbeaten team
Syracuse, N.Y. — Despite Syracuse football still being undefeated heading into Friday night’s ACC matchup with Virginia, it was the lowest attended home game for SU so far this season. There was an announced crowd of 34,590 people inside the JMA Wireless Dome when Syracuse beat UVA, 22-20,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football world questions targeting call during Syracuse-Virginia game
Syracuse and Virginia took the field at JMA Wireless Dome on Friday evening in a cross-divisional ACC contest. The Orange were looking for their 1st 4-0 start since 2018, while the Cavaliers entered the evening 2-1. While the Orange ended up winning 22-20 behind a late field goal after blowing...
cnyhomepage.com
Varsity News, Week 3
UTICA, N.Y (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Week 3 of the high school football season brought many teams who competed in Syracuse last week back home. It was a successful week for many, every game covered by Eyewitness Sports had a Utica-area winner. Highlights included: Cato-Meridian 8, Mount Markham 33; Carthage 15,...
cnycentral.com
TOYOTA HS GAME OF THE WEEK: Fulton at Fowler
Our Toyota HS Game of the Week sent us to Syracuse's westside Friday night. The Fulton Red Raiders defeated the Fowler Falcons by a final score of 41-8. Fulton, winless in 2021, has started off the 2022 season 3-0. Congrats to the Red Raiders! Keep it going.
RELATED PEOPLE
Syracuse wants Greens fined for missing deadline to sell nightmare buildings
Syracuse, N.Y. --The real-estate company founded by Troy and Tim Green failed to meet a June 15 deadline to sell off all its rental properties in the city of Syracuse, officials say. In a sign that officials are getting frustrated with a landlord whose buildings have been marred by a...
fredonialeader.org
Spotlight event: Women’s soccer wins in final minutes
The Fredonia women’s soccer team pulled off an extraordinary triumph Sept. 9 against Utica University, winning, 3-2, in the opening game of the Blue Devil Classic. This game was intense and physical. The game came down to a free kick In the last two minutes of play. Fredonia’s Grace...
Syracuse federal judge may strike down NY gun law; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 23)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 55; Low: 42. It’s time to break out the fleece. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Ed Morris has beautifully restored the historic house on Court Street in Syracuse. His goal was to make it “more lively” and its exterior lights and decorations have become very popular with the North Side community. (Photo courtesy of Ed Morris)
Longtime CNY boys soccer coach gets 400th varsity win against former team
Longtime boys soccer coach Gil Palladino earned his 400th career varsity win after his Westmoreland/Oriskany team defeated a team he once coached for 18 seasons. Palladino’s Bulldogs (7-1-0) defeated his former Clinton team 8-1 in a Center State Conference matchup on Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Longtime Syracuse fast-food restaurant closes
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A fast-food restaurant that has served patrons in one of Syracuse’s poorest neighborhoods for decades has closed. The Burger King at 700 S. Salina St. on the city’s South Side shut down a little more than a week ago and its sign has been removed. A note on the door says the location “is closed for business. We apologize for the inconvenience.”
See the Onondaga County places where home sales have fallen most
Syracuse, N.Y. — Multiple towns in Onondaga County have seen big drops in total home sales so far this year. Sales are down in Manlius, Clay, DeWitt, Cicero, Geddes, Camillus, Van Buren, LaFayette, Spafford and Skaneateles, according to the latest data from Central New York Information Service Inc., an arm of the Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors. Sales are down by 76 from this time in 2021 in Manlius, the biggest drop in the county.
cnycentral.com
Man killed in train accident near Destiny USA
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A person is dead following a train collision in Syracuse on Saturday, September 24th. According to Syracuse Police it happened around 5 p.m. within a restricted portion of the tracks on Harborside Drive near Park Street. Upon arrival officers say they found an adult who had...
Syracuse Common Councilor accused of choking ex-girlfriend
(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Common Councilor Amir Gethers is accused by his 28-year-old ex-girlfriend of being physically violent, according to Syracuse Police. Gethers was arrested on Wednesday, September 21, and charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment, according to Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick. Gethers was then released on his own recognizance and […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ConnextCare Welcomes Four New Providers
OSWEGO COUNTY – ConnextCare is pleased to welcome three new Family Nurse Practitioners at the Mexico, Phoenix and Pulaski offices as well as the addition of a Licensed Master Social Worker at the APW School Based Health Centers. Carolyn Dudden, FNP-C has joined ConnextCare’s Mexico office after graduating from...
Freight train hits, kills person behind Destiny USA mall in Syracuse, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A person was hit by a freight train behind Destiny USA mall Saturday, police said. The person was pronounced dead at the scene, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. Emergency crews were sent to the train tracks behind the mall at 5:27 p.m. Saturday after...
Long-Awaited Film About CNY Rock Icon Is Finally Here, Where to Watch
The new documentary celebrating the life of rock legend and Cortland native Ronnie James Dio is ready to drop. Dio: Dreamers Never Die is getting a special two-day-only showing at the following CNY theaters:. Wednesday, September 28th, 7pm: Regal Destiny USA, Syracuse, New York. Wednesday, September 28th, 7pm: Movie Tavern,...
Another CNY Restaurant Bites the Dust, Closes Doors For Good
A Central New York fast food restaurant has closed with just a note on the door after serving the community for years. The Burger King located at 700 South Salina Street in Syracuse closed. According to Syracuse.com, a note on the door said - “Closed for business. We apologize for the inconvenience.”
Comments / 0