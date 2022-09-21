ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: Savor this you sickos

It’s a beautiful fall morning in Central New York. The sun is out. The air is crisp. The Syracuse Orange football team is 4-0. Now stop for a second. Take a sip of coffee and savor it for a second...... I repeat the Syracuse Orange are 4-0. 4-0. Let...
SYRACUSE, NY
FanSided

After visit, Syracuse basketball appears in strong shape with 4-star guard

Syracuse basketball recently hosted 2023 four-star guard Mike Williams from Maryland on an official visit, and according to a media report, that visit went quite well. As we noted not too long ago, some national recruiting analysts had suggested that a strong official visit to the ‘Cuse could put the Orange in the lead for the 6-foot-4 Williams, who is a top-100 prospect and a top-15 shooting guard in his class, per 247Sports.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Three takeaways from Syracuse’s 22-20 win over Virginia

Bet you didn’t expect Cardiac Cuse to show up tonight. The Syracuse Orange played a messy game on offense and left points on the board. However, Tony White’s defense buckled down and held down the fort to defeat the Virginia Cavaliers 22-20 to move to 4-0 on the season.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cnyhomepage.com

Varsity News, Week 3

UTICA, N.Y (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Week 3 of the high school football season brought many teams who competed in Syracuse last week back home. It was a successful week for many, every game covered by Eyewitness Sports had a Utica-area winner. Highlights included: Cato-Meridian 8, Mount Markham 33; Carthage 15,...
UTICA, NY
cnycentral.com

TOYOTA HS GAME OF THE WEEK: Fulton at Fowler

Our Toyota HS Game of the Week sent us to Syracuse's westside Friday night. The Fulton Red Raiders defeated the Fowler Falcons by a final score of 41-8. Fulton, winless in 2021, has started off the 2022 season 3-0. Congrats to the Red Raiders! Keep it going.
FULTON, NY
fredonialeader.org

Spotlight event: Women’s soccer wins in final minutes

The Fredonia women’s soccer team pulled off an extraordinary triumph Sept. 9 against Utica University, winning, 3-2, in the opening game of the Blue Devil Classic. This game was intense and physical. The game came down to a free kick In the last two minutes of play. Fredonia’s Grace...
FREDONIA, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse federal judge may strike down NY gun law; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 23)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 55; Low: 42. It’s time to break out the fleece. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Ed Morris has beautifully restored the historic house on Court Street in Syracuse. His goal was to make it “more lively” and its exterior lights and decorations have become very popular with the North Side community. (Photo courtesy of Ed Morris)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Longtime Syracuse fast-food restaurant closes

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A fast-food restaurant that has served patrons in one of Syracuse’s poorest neighborhoods for decades has closed. The Burger King at 700 S. Salina St. on the city’s South Side shut down a little more than a week ago and its sign has been removed. A note on the door says the location “is closed for business. We apologize for the inconvenience.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

See the Onondaga County places where home sales have fallen most

Syracuse, N.Y. — Multiple towns in Onondaga County have seen big drops in total home sales so far this year. Sales are down in Manlius, Clay, DeWitt, Cicero, Geddes, Camillus, Van Buren, LaFayette, Spafford and Skaneateles, according to the latest data from Central New York Information Service Inc., an arm of the Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors. Sales are down by 76 from this time in 2021 in Manlius, the biggest drop in the county.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Man killed in train accident near Destiny USA

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A person is dead following a train collision in Syracuse on Saturday, September 24th. According to Syracuse Police it happened around 5 p.m. within a restricted portion of the tracks on Harborside Drive near Park Street. Upon arrival officers say they found an adult who had...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse Common Councilor accused of choking ex-girlfriend

(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Common Councilor Amir Gethers is accused by his 28-year-old ex-girlfriend of being physically violent, according to Syracuse Police. Gethers was arrested on Wednesday, September 21, and charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment, according to Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick. Gethers was then released on his own recognizance and […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

ConnextCare Welcomes Four New Providers

OSWEGO COUNTY – ConnextCare is pleased to welcome three new Family Nurse Practitioners at the Mexico, Phoenix and Pulaski offices as well as the addition of a Licensed Master Social Worker at the APW School Based Health Centers. Carolyn Dudden, FNP-C has joined ConnextCare’s Mexico office after graduating from...
MEXICO, NY
WIBX 950

Another CNY Restaurant Bites the Dust, Closes Doors For Good

A Central New York fast food restaurant has closed with just a note on the door after serving the community for years. The Burger King located at 700 South Salina Street in Syracuse closed. According to Syracuse.com, a note on the door said - “Closed for business. We apologize for the inconvenience.”
SYRACUSE, NY

