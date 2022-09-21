ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Lions

The Minnesota Vikings will look to bounce back in Week 3 after getting humbled by the Philadelphia Eagles on a national stage during Monday Night Football. With a clash against the Detroit Lions looming, the Vikings will be eager to show that last week was a fluke and that they are true contenders out of the NFC North. It’s time to dive into this matchup with some Minnesota Vikings Week 3 predictions for their matchup vs. the Lions.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell reveals expectations vs. Lions after Kirk Cousins’ Week 2 struggles

To say that the Minnesota Vikings struggled in Week 2 is an understatement. The Philadelphia Eagles ran circles around the Vikings, with cornerback Darius Slay leading the charge with a masterclass defensive performance shutting down Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson. Nevertheless, quarterback Kirk Cousins has to play better, throwing three interceptions (with only touchdown) on a rather wasteful 27 out of 46 on pass attempts, having been outdueled by Jalen Hurts.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
With nine straight defeats, are Panthers becoming perennial losers?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- There were no chicken wing giveaways at d.d. Peckers Wing Shack on Tuesday. Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule wasn’t fired after losing to the New York Giants on Sunday. But restaurant owner Justin Holland gladly would have fulfilled his social media offer of free wings (that...
CHARLOTTE, NC
